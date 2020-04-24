Halliburton Q1 Results Perfectly Encapsulate The Oil Market Crisis

Halliburton Company (HAL), the OFSE industry heavyweight, has recently presented its Q1 2020 results and negatively impressed the market with a humongous quarterly loss of above $1 billion caused by massive impairment. Another matter that added to its difficulties was the shocking situation in the oil market, as the front-month (May) contract for WTI crude oil plummeted to sub-zero figures for the first time in history because the U.S. tank storage capacity has been approaching limits. As you can see, the OPEC+ deal that was supposed to bolster the price for crude is still of secondary importance for traders, at least for now. Demand destruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic is still the powerful downside catalyst. However, on April 22, oil market bulls returned as the U.S. President had ordered the military "to destroy Iranian vessels if provoked." Though it fueled a one-day rally, I believe this catalyst will be only temporary.

So, while the company topped analysts' Q1 EPS consensus estimates, Halliburton's better-than-expected earnings tell nothing about the 2020 prospects of the company, which look murky even in the best-case scenario.

Halliburton has to exert muscles and brace itself for the gloomy downturn with no prospects of a quick return to revenue growth in 2020-2021. Even if WTI rallies to $40 a barrel, I am highly skeptical the U.S. shale players who bring the bulk of its revenue will rush to urgently revise capex budgets up and pour cash into pressure pumping if the benchmark oil price climbs to this level. Some of them will have to maintain conservative spending to preserve cash, reduce leverage, and heal the wounds of the oil price collapse; so, drilling activity is not about to skyrocket next year.

Also, I anticipate some consolidation trends in the sector, as smaller players with imperfect balance sheets, shrunk equity values, and promising assets have all chances to be acquired by supermajors who have better liquidity together with relatively easy access to capital markets. However, that is not a massive threat to HAL, as majors who acquired weaker players will still need services and equipment.

Now let’s discuss the presented Q1 figures and 2020 prospects in greater detail.

The top line

Halliburton that had already been experiencing sales contraction in 2019 because of the trade war ramifications like unfavorable oil price and capex trends in the E&P industry ended the Q1 of gloomy 2020 with the lowest revenue since the first quarter of 2018. Its Completion and Production segment sales dropped 19% vs. 1Q19, while Drilling and Evaluation revenue did not change at all. Halliburton explained lower C&P Q1 revenue was a consequence of reduced demand for pressure pumping activity and weaker completion tool sales in North America. An interesting remark worth making is that the NA segment (see Segment and geographic results), the region HAL heavily depends on, even delivered some growth compared to Q4 2019 ($2.46 billion vs. $2.3 billion in Q4), while others inclusive of Latin America, Europe/Africa/CIS, and the Middle East/Asia all delivered lower sales. Surely, that is not an indicator of positive developments in its key region to come. For a broader context, compared to 1Q19, North America revenue decreased by 25%. Also, most likely, the Q2 revenue generated in the U.S. will tumble amid the decreased fracking activity. For instance, Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) CEO anticipates oilfield activity to drop by 40% to 60%.

While a sharp drop in quarterly revenue was not coincidental, I was also not amused with a deeply negative net income, which was dragged down by the pressure pumping equipment impairment, which amounted to $1.07 billion. The OFSE industry is ailing, as oil players are rushing to cut costs and curtail expenditures to avoid insolvency. The principal source of revenue of oilfield services companies is shrinking. However, HAL is doing precisely what it must do to avoid conundrum. It radically cuts costs, puts much effort into working capital improvement, and reduces capex. For instance, zealous cost-cutting will save it around $1 billion this year. That instills confidence the company will weather the downturn and recuperate in late 2021. But there is no doubt the path will be challenging and painful.

Though GAAP loss looks horrible, the silver lining is that HAL continues to generate excess cash, which remains of essential importance considering its huge debt on the balance sheet. With capex taken into account, Q1 FCF amounted to $12 million. Adjusted for asset sales, FCF was $81 million. The cash flow surplus was partly the consequence of the lowest capital expenditures since the beginning of 2018; capital intensity was just 4.2%. For a broader context, Schlumberger, another OFSE heavyweight, had Q1 Capex/Sales of 5.5%.

Lackluster 2020 prospects

First and foremost, I believe the risk of negative operating cash flow in 2020 is minuscule, as now HAL is much better positioned to weather the downturn than in 2016 when its cash from operations plummeted to -$1.7 billion.

Data by YCharts

Though according to analysts’ assumptions, the 2020 revenue will most likely drop by more than 30%, HAL has cost flexibility to secure healthy cash generation. At the same time, I would not say profits are protected. I fully agree with analysts who think EPS will languish below zero in 2020 and 2021 because of the steep decline in sales this year and soft growth in 2021.

Next, as Halliburton is undertaking emergency measures to protect the balance sheet and mitigate pressure on margins, it is highly likely the company will remain free-cash-flow positive. I believe it can deliver over $650 million in annual pro forma FCF to equity, assuming net operating cash flow of $1.45 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $800 million. Around $630 million of this inflow will likely be used to cover the dividend (assuming no reductions). Though the dividend coverage looks safe, I believe there is a moderate risk of DPS reduction. I have been confident that Equinor's (EQNR) dividend is safe given FCF prospects and robust balance sheet; however, even this highly-efficient supermajor had to cut quarterly DPS citing "the current unprecedented market conditions and uncertainties."

The debt matters

Perhaps the most gnawing concern of investors who are considering buying the battered stock for holding for at least two years and benefit from the long-term oil market recovery is if HAL can survive this downswing and maintain a robust financial position. In my opinion, Halliburton is not an impecunious company that is on the cusp of insolvency. However, its financial position is not flawless. Let me explain.

First, in Q1, HAL successfully issued a "$1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.92% senior notes due March 2030." Using the proceeds, it redeemed $1.5 billion in debt with higher interest rates. Though a $168 million loss on early extinguishment of debt impacted the quarterly income, the step was fully reasonable. As of March 31, its total debt stood at $9.83 billion; Debt/Equity was 144%. With a $1.39 billion cash pile (that HAL amassed thanks to its conservative working capital management and reduced capital investments) factored in, the net debt stands at $8.44 billion. Net debt/2020 Net cash from operations is approximately 5.8x, which is too high. So, I think it would be reasonable to use free cash flow to repay debt or increase C&CA to lower net debt.

Final thoughts

While the top line is under pressure, Halliburton is not on the ropes. The company is efficiently navigating the downturn and is doing precisely what it must. Costs and capital expenditures reductions are all reasonable and consistent steps. The company is valued at just 5.4x EV/EBITDA and 8.97x EV/Forward EBITDA, which signifies investors are pricing in a massive 2020 revenue contraction. However, given the oil price dynamics and demand outlook, I maintain a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.