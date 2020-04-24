U.S. Shale Oil: Avoid This Bear Trap

Better to avoid this bear trap for now until value opportunities emerge.

Thinning of the US shale herd unlikely to be shareholder-friendly as companies undergo debt reorganization.

Motives of Russia, a key player in the price war, likely driven by miscalculation of the strength of opponents.

Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

How Big is the Oil Glut?

The latest weekly report by the US Energy Information Administration is out and offers a grim reading on the demand supply balance in the US energy market.

I will not bog you down with my take on what happened with the WTI May futures on April 20/21, as it has been probably the most overhyped financial market development of 2020. However, lack of storage availability at Cushing, OK, the delivery point for the physically settled WTI crude oil futures, was a big factor in the whole episode.

The report notes that Cushing has working storage capacity of 76 million barrels of crude oil, of which 60 million barrels (76% after accounting for pipeline fill and stocks in transit) were filled as of April 17. According to a Reuters report citing traders, the storage tank farms at Cushing were fully booked as of April 21st, and any unfilled tanks are under lease and not available to new renters. This does not bode well for the front end of the WTI crude oil futures curve, which is already in contango.

Source: This Week in Petroleum, US Energy Information Administration

Below, I present a quick recap of the magnitude of oversupply in US oil market before moving onto a discussion of US shale.

US petroleum consumption, which is primarily transportation end-use driven, has fallen off the cliff with the COVID-19 lockdowns, and gasoline stocks have built up to a level way above the five-year average for this time of the year.

Source: This Week in Petroleum, US Energy Information Administration

The most telling indicator of a gasoline glut is that now we have 47.6 days of gasoline supply, the highest level in the past 30 years of history (I haven’t gone back further, but it may be a historic high).

In the face of falling demand, US crude oil production ex-Alaska has come down by around 0.9 million bpd since March 13th, largely due to cuts in the shale industry.

US refinery capacity utilization has fallen to 67.6% as of April 17th from a high of 87.3% back in March.

A lower refinery utilization rate is contributing to a build-up of inventories of crude oil, which are up from the same period last year but within the last five years' range.

Source: This Week in Petroleum, US Energy Information Administration

Finally, over a longer time scale, the US crude oil stocks show a large build-up.

Whodunit?

The oil glut is caused by a standoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia on how to manage the global oil supply under the OPEC+ arrangement. While Saudi Arabia has accepted US shale industry as a fact of life, Russia, emboldened by its growing financial muscle, wants to achieve two objectives:

Increase its profile within OPEC+ by getting a lower share of production cut.

Push US shale industry towards bankruptcy with cheap oil at a time of weak global crude oil demand.

The timing of Russia's onslaught on US shale is not surprising, because the lifeline extended by private equity investors to the industry after the 2014 oil crash has grown slack, since they haven’t been able to take the usual exit route of IPO or sale to a larger player. This time, the US shale industry is a sitting duck because private equity is trying to get out, not in.

The strong recovery in oil prices under the last OPEC+ deal of 2016 has allowed Russia to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves, a big part of which was invested in gold bullion to shield it from any US sanctions. This renewed financial strength on the back of its oil industry has given more clout to leading Russian oil technocrats to play a bigger role in Russian oil policy.

Russian Foreign Exchange Reserves (USD million)

Source: Trading Economics

I think Russia's gambit is likely to fail like Saudi Arabia's 2014 charge because of several reasons:

US Chapter 11 gives opportunity of a fresh start

Although the word bankruptcy is synonymous with failure, most US shale players are likely to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, which is a route for debt reorganization to make a fresh start instead of a liquidation (which happens under Chapter 7). Needless to say, filing for Chapter 11 is no cause for celebration for shareholders, as they usually get squeezed out.

Change of hands from private equity to oil majors

Big oil companies are eyeing US shale to make some opportunistic investments, which will result in a change in ownership of the shale assets rather than a complete destruction.

Killer acquisitions not possible

In some industries like pharmaceutical and technology, bigger players do "killer acquisitions" to take out up-and-coming competition. This is not a possibility, as the US government will never allow Russia, and not even Saudi Arabia, to do "killer acquisitions" in US shale, i.e., buying out tottering companies to shut down their capacity.

Saudi Arabia sees the practically of calling a truce

Although Saudi Arabia has responded aggressively with increased production and lower prices targeted at the traditional Russian market in Europe, it is more amenable to conciliation because of its financial constraints. Unlike Russia, Saudi Arabia has not been able to build back its foreign assets since the last OPEC+ deal of 2016. With a Brent crude oil price of USD61-64/barrel needed to balance its budget, Saudi Arabia is likely to be under immense financial strain in the current price environment. We estimate that at Brent crude prices of around USD21/barrel, Saudi Arabia loses approx. USD7.5 billion of budget revenue every month, translating to a monthly loss of over 5% of its 2020 budgeted oil revenue of USD137 billion. Saudi Arabia would prefer to be seen as a voice of reason by conceding some market share to Russia if it means an end to the price war.

Saudi Foreign Exchange Reserves (SAR million)

Source: Trading Economics

Shale companies go bankrupt, shale rocks don’t

As Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit put so aptly, "Companies go bankrupt, but rocks don’t go bankrupt". Shale geology gives it a lot of resilience. Unlike conventional oil fields, North American shale rock is so dense that it does not degrade or collapse on itself if oil production is interrupted. In contrast, disrupting output can do irreversible damage to a conventional oil field. So, instead of being driven out of business, the US shale basin will simply see a rotation of owners.

Value Hunting in Permian E&P Companies

The survivors of any price war are likely to be operationally leaner, technologically superior and battle-hardened veterans, ready to aggressively respond with more investment in the next price upswing.

As a contrarian value investor, this instinctively draws me to the US shale basin to look for bargains in anticipation of a proverbial "thinning of the herd". However, given the possibility of shareholders being wiped out under Chapter 11, I think the sector will have to wait. For anyone looking to gauge where we stand, there is some good background info available by Kirk Spano and Sarfaraz A. Khan, which will come in handy once the dust settles on US shale.

In general, most of these companies have negative free cash flow, high capex needs, and heavy debt burdens. The sector requires a very targeted approach for both stock selection and timing of entry. The last thing to do at the moment is to buy an ETF like the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) or the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) offering broad exposure to a whole bunch of companies, some of which might end up filing for Chapter 11. There are likely to be better opportunities in the future.

