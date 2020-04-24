VXX: Stay Short Volatility

Roll yield will continue to take a toll on the returns of VXX, meaning that a long-term bearish bias is in order.

VIX has surged to record levels this year, but historical analysis suggests that the downside is more likely from here.

Over the past year, the long volatility crowd has enjoyed a streak of profits as the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) has increased in value by nearly 200%. As you can see in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, however, returns have suffered over the last month as VIX has started to correct.

While investors may be tempted to view this correction as a buying opportunity, I believe that this structurally represents a key shift in which further downside is more likely. In other words, I believe it’s a great day to be short VXX.

Volatility Markets

By way of recap, let’s examine the change in VIX throughout this year.

This year started off with fairly subdued levels of volatility as the equity markets pressed into new highs through February. However, as news regarding the spread of the coronavirus hit the lines and economies begin to take a hit, the equities markets sold off strongly. During this selloff, VIX surged to new highs due to the key correlation between changes in the equity market and changes in VIX.

What the above relationship clearly indicates is that when it comes to equity volatility, it tends to expand when markets fall. This clear relationship is what propelled VIX to new highs as the markets sold off at one of the fasts rates ever seen.

All this said, we are now at an interesting potential turning point. This key turning point regards the direction of the S&P 500. If the S&P 500 continues its rally and the U.S. economy generally recovers from here, VIX will likely collapse back to normal levels in fairly short order. However, if the economic situation turns south at degree significantly beyond market expectations, then the S&P 500 could fall and VIX will likely rally.

Under each case however, I believe that the ultimate verdict for VIX itself is negative. The reason why I believe this is that there is an interesting exception to the above rule regarding the correlations between changes in the market and changes in VIX. This exception has to do with where VIX is currently trading at the time of new selling in the S&P 500.

What I mean by this is that in historic and prolonged bear markets, VIX itself tends to peak fairly early in a downturn. While it certainly does rally to an extent during selloffs, the initial highs in VIX typically aren’t reached for the remainder of the crisis. The perfect example here is the 2008-2009 Financial Crisis.

As you can see in the chart above, VIX peaked during October of 2008 in a historic (to that point) run-up in the index. However, the S&P 500 actually wasn’t done selling off at this point. In fact, the markets didn’t reach a bottom until March of 2009, nearly 4 months after the peak of VIX.

In fact, if you examine the prior charts, you’ll see that the S&P 500 actually continued selling off by some 20-30% more while VIX itself gradually declined in value. In other words, the general rule in which market declines occur in conjunction with rallies in VIX tends to mainly be more relevant mostly in the first part of a crisis or during normal market conditions.

What this tangibly means for holders of VXX is that there’s a fairly good chance that even if we continue to see further downside in the market, VIX itself will likely not hit fresh highs and history would suggest that it will likely continue to decline gradually from here through the end of the current crisis.

However, there’s another case to consider and that is the one in which we have a fast recovery and the markets continue trading up. In this situation, the fundamental story would be that the economy was able to get back to work and we don’t see a prolonged shutdown due to the virus. Under this case, we would see VIX likely collapse in fairly short order as the market normalizes once again.

In each of these cases, the general direction is the same – VIX has likely peaked and is generally going to head downwards from here. Even under the bearish equities situation in which the virus continues to spread and the economy remains in shutdown, historic movements of similar proportion to VIX indicate that the peak is normally reached fairly early in the downturn and subsequent selloffs don’t move the needle too much to the upside. Whereas a full-on recovery would likely push VIX lower in fairly short order.

In light of these two cases, I believe that further downside is likely in store for holders of VXX. However, we have to talk about the elephant in the room when it comes to trading VXX: roll yield.

Roll Yield

When it comes to understanding the long run returns of VXX, we really have to examine the mechanics of roll yield. In a recent article I provided a good deal of depth on this topic, so I will try and keep it brief here.

The basic problem with investing in VXX for the long term is that it is holding VIX futures. VIX futures are almost always in contango (futures contracts increase in value along the forward curve). And the problem here is that futures prices converge towards the spot price as time goes on.

What this tangibly means is that VXX is holding futures contracts which are on average priced higher than the actual level of VIX itself. As time progresses, these futures contracts are slowly approaching the spot price in what is called “convergence.” This convergence results in a slow decline in the value of holdings of VXX since it is holding futures contracts which are declining in value in relation to the spot.

This process results in fairly consistent losses for the note. For example, here is a chart of the long-term returns of VXX:

As you can see, over lengthy periods of time, VXX just drops and drops. VIX itself doesn’t really move around much over long periods of time which means that most of the return in the above chart is due to roll yield. Since VXX holds futures which are declining in value to approach the spot, returns are generally negative for the note.

Recommendation

To capture this continued decline in VXX due to both the analysis of VIX itself as well as the roll-yield impacts on VXX, I suggest shorting the instrument. However, I do not recommend an outright short since volatility instruments can dramatically move against positions. Rather, I suggest options as the best strategy to minimize losses in the event that the market goes against us.

I am currently long a put spread with my top strike somewhat in the money. My time frame is in early 2021 on the spread and it is my belief that based on the long-term returns of VXX’s methodology, at minimum we should see VXX drop by 30-40% by early 2021. For this reason, my puts spread is set to expire in the first quarter of 2021 and my offsetting strike is about 30% out of the money. My plan at this point is to hold the trade into expiry.

For investors looking to short VXX, I believe put spreads are an excellent strategy due to the reduction in implied volatility exposure as well as the ability to manage risk.

Conclusion

VIX has surged to record levels this year, but historical analysis suggests that the downside is more likely from here. Roll yield will continue to take a toll on the returns of VXX, meaning that a long-term bearish bias is in order. I am currently long a put spread to capture the downwards movement in VXX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.