Agree Realty Corp.: High-Quality Portfolio And Balance Sheet Signal More Upside

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) is a rarity in the retail REIT space. Everywhere you look, it’s the retail apocalypse. In 2019, most of the negativity was focused on mall-based landlords or retailers themselves. In 2020, there is now fear regarding all retail landlords’ ability to collect rent. ADC appears to have bucked that trend, with shares trading around 19 times FFO. In this report, I explain how the company has been able to continue to trade at such a premium multiple. ADC maintains a best-in-class balance sheet due to some well-timed equity offerings. While I do think peers offer greater potential returns, I am bullish on ADC due to its strong balance sheet which allows it to potentially take advantage of the current distressed environment. I rate shares a Buy.

Best Of Breed In NNN REITs

ADC owns 864 retail net lease properties across 46 states. It differs from other NNN REITs in that its tenants are of significantly higher quality. We can see below that 59% of its tenant base is investment grade and includes the likes of high credit companies such as Home Depot (HD) and Costco (COST):

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

Aside from a focus on investment-grade tenants, ADC has specifically focused on large national chains in industries resistant to e-commerce:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

In comparison with peers, the REIT has a significantly higher level of investment-grade tenants, and its focus on national chains varies from peers’ focus on smaller tenants:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

ADC’s high investment-grade roster appears to have proven its weight in gold in light of the COVID-19 environment. Whereas other retail REITs appear at risk of not being able to collect the majority of rent, ADC disclosed that it received 87% of April rent, with 100% of its investment-grade tenant roster paying rent. It notes that 33% of its portfolio has requested rent concessions. On the conference call, ADC stated:

“We’ve given zero abatements. We will not give any abatements...”



Source: 2020 Q1 Conference Call Transcript

Company management shows unusual confidence in declaring an ability to eventually collect all rent, but its high-quality tenant roster may justify that confidence. ADC was able to grow AFFO per share by 13% in the first quarter, and as we discuss next, its balance sheet sets the company up nicely to potentially continue the strong level of growth even in this difficult environment.

Balance Sheet: Beneficiaries Of Good Timing

ADC left 2019 with debt-to-EBITDA of 4.5 times and a well-deserved BBB credit rating. It has no near-term debt maturities:

(Source: 2020 Presentation)

These conservative metrics only tell half the story. As we can see below, ADC expects to have an additional $800 million in cash, resulting in pro forma debt-to-EBITDA of 0.7 times:

(Source: 2020 Debt-to-EBITDA Reconciliation)

Where did all this cash come from? Since the end of 2019, ADC has raised a significant amount of funds from equity offerings. It has 3.98 million additional shares to be settled under its ATM Forward Offerings. That amounts to roughly $240 million based on current prices, and this plus the $170 million received under its March 2020 Equity Offering (from 2.9 million shares) account for the $437.6 million seen above. The $366.8 million comes from a follow-on offering of 6.17 million shares to Cohen & Steers for $60 per share. This all amounts to approximately $800 million in cash raised from 13.05 million shares.

Clearly, ADC does not intend to use the cash to just pay down debt, thus the 0.7 times debt-to-EBITDA is more humorous than useful. The REIT has been acquiring properties at a 6.4% cap rate. How much debt might ADC take on to complement the cash on hand when fueling acquisitions? It noted the following:

“I think it is inappropriate to run a balance sheet at five to six times levered for a net lease company. I would tell you that we will not most likely surpass five times levered, absent having a forward equity option outstanding to us.”



Source: 2020 Q1 Conference Call Transcript

It seems safe to assume that ADC intends to maintain a leverage ratio around its current level. If ADC were to invest only its $800 million in cash in properties at a 6.4% cap rate, then EBITDA would rise by $51 million and debt-to-EBITDA would decline to approximately 3.8. If ADC wanted to maintain its 4.8 times leverage ratio, then it could issue an additional $353 million in debt for a total acquisition pipeline of $1.15 billion. That would provide a boost of $73.6 million in EBITDA or potentially $59 million in incremental AFFO, assuming a 4% average interest rate on debt. 2020 AFFO would stand at approximately $3.25 per share. There may even be potential for upside to that number if the current environment enables ADC to acquire properties at cap rates higher than 6.4%, which may very well be possible considering the difficult environment.

Valuation And Price Target

Based on my pro forma 2020 AFFO of $3.25 above, ADC trades at 18.5 times forward AFFO and a 3.9% dividend yield. It trades at a meaningful premium to peers as we see below:

(Source: Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual filings)

ADC management has indicated that they do not intend to ramp up leverage beyond 5 times, so we shouldn’t expect any leverage-related boost to the bottom line. Assuming a generous 2% internally generated growth, the company appears priced for 8-9% returns. ADC’s low leverage and $800 million in cash on hand potentially make the company significantly less risky than peers. Thus, an argument could be made that the REIT deserves to trade at a premium multiple due to the higher-quality portfolio and stronger balance sheet. My 12-month fair value estimate for ADC is $70, representing 22 times my estimate for 2020 AFFO and a 3.3% yield. Shares have approximately 20% upside to that target.

Risks

ADC’s investment-grade exposure might not be enough to prevent it from needing to issue rent concessions. I am doubtful though, as the investment-grade balance sheets should enable its tenants to have ready access to debt markets or even equity markets. Based on the fact that investment-grade tenants seem to all be paying rent, ADC’s high exposure should be considered a positive for now.

There is no guarantee that ADC could take advantage of higher cap rates. ADC might decide that it does not want to take on extra risk, or tenants may wish to wait until cap rates fall again. However, it seems reasonable to assume some sort of cap rate expansion, especially if the REIT is willing to acquire properties in industries hit hard by COVID-19, including restaurants and fitness centers - incidentally, two industries it has been exiting.

My upside thesis depends on the market placing an ultra-premium multiple on ADC’s portfolio and balance sheet. That might not occur, as it’s possible that the company trades in line with peers. If ADC does not see any multiple expansion, then shares appear priced for 10-12% returns based on my expectation for 5-6% long-term FFO growth.

Conclusion

ADC trades much more expensively than peers, but the premium appears justified on account of its higher-quality lineup of investment-grade tenants and its lower-risk balance sheet. With shares trading at 18 times forward AFFO, it’s hard to pound the table here, especially with peers trading at single-digit multiples of AFFO. Still, there should be some upside here, especially if we see another flight to quality. I rate shares a Buy with 20% upside.

