Big Bank Comparison: Bank Of America, Wells Fargo, And Chase

The largest U.S. banks have reported earnings, so it's a good time to do some comparison. Since my portfolio is comprised of a limited number of positions, I elect to own one large bank stock only. For many years, I owned shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), but changed horses ~4 years ago for Bank of America Corp. (BAC). Wells was a target of the regulators and had become a political football. BoA got past the “robo signature” fiasco and seemed to be in a good go-forward spot. Valuations were excellent. That's worked out well.

In addition to Wells Fargo, we will add JPMorgan Chase (JPM) into the mix, compare the three, and then see how Bank of America comps with the other two.

versus

and

What Are the Key Comparative Parameters?

As a fundamental investor, I tend to focus upon management, financials, operating metrics, and forward business prognosis. While I do not ignore the charts, these are of less interest to me.

Given that backdrop, here's how we'll compare the banks:

Net interest income and spreads - evaluating how well the bank has managed margin compression as a function of asset / deposit mix

Bank capitalization via CET1 ratios

Non-interest expense and efficiency ratios - to see how well the firm has managed expenses

Net charge-off ratio and reserves - in order to obtain a broad picture of credit quality

Bank growth as a function of total loans, deposits, and revenue

Basic stock valuation metrics

The source for raw data and presentation slides found below was found via each bank's 1Q 2020 earnings release. These may be obtained online easily.

Net Interest Income and Spreads

Here's the raw data:

NII LQ Diff. NIM LQ Diff. Bank of America $12.1B flat 2.33% -2 bps Wells Fargo $11.3B + $0.1B 2.58% +5 bps JPMorgan Chase $14.5B + $0.3B 2.17% +4 bps

NII = Net Interest Income. LQ = Linked Quarter. NIM = Net Interest Margin

Net interest income remained steady for all three banks. Chase grew linked-quarter NII by 2 percent. Effectively, lower interest rates were offset by loan and deposit growth.

Likewise, linked quarter net interest margins were largely flat. Wells and Chase bumped up a few bps, while Bank of America slipped 2 bps.

BoA management points out that NIM was 2.77% (flat with 4Q19) excluding its Global Markets segment. Global Markets focuses upon sales and trading services for institutional clients. JPMorgan Chase notes NIM was 3.01% (down 5 bps) excluding its Corporate / Investment Bank segment; comparable to BoA's Global Markets segment. Wells Fargo does not emphasize investment banking.

Bottom Line: No material separation. Through 1Q20, net interest income and margins are holding up reasonably well.

Bank Capitalization

Post the Great Recession, regulators forced major banks to beef up capitalization. This puts these banks in a far better position than prior to the 2008 meltdown.

CET1 Ratio 1Q20 CET1 Ratio YE19 Bank of America 10.8 11.2 Wells Fargo 10.7 11.1 JPMorgan Chase 11.5 12.4

The CET1 ratio measures a bank's core equity capital, compared with its total risk-weighted assets. It's a reasonable snapshot of a bank's financial strength. There are several different methodologies to calculate the metric. Banks are regulated by the approach that produces the lowest ratio.

All three banks took a hit in the first quarter; apparently JPM dropped the most, but still retains the highest CET1 ratio. The regulatory minimum is ~9%. Each bank adds an additional internal buffer. The trio remain comfortably above their respective thresholds.

For added color, here are earnings presentation slides from Bank of America and Chase highlighting the balance sheet:

Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo must manage itself under a regulatory-mandated asset cap. The following presentation slide offers some detail.

Bottom Line: No meaningful separation, though Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase appear to be a little better off. All the banks remain well-capitalized. Wells management must run the business beneath a regulatory asset cap; this may hinder future growth, but hasn't impacted the current capital position significantly.

Expense Management

During tough times, it's important for any business to manage expenses.

Non-interest expenses YoY diff. ER 1Q20 ER 1Q19 Bank of America $13.5B + $0.3B 59% 57% Wells Fargo $13.0B - $0.9B 74% 64% JPMorgan Chase $16.9B + $0.5B 60% 56%

The bank efficiency ratio (ER) is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total revenue. Lower is better.

The chart captures year-over-year results. I elected to review 1Q20 versus 1Q19, since expenses may include seasonality.

Bank of America and Chase recorded modest year-over-year expense increases. On the other hand, Wells Fargo cut expenses by 6.5%. The linked-quarter differential was even more pronounced: expenses showed a 17% decrease from 4Q19. However, there's a story behind the raw numbers. Wells is righting a listing ship. The bank has been hampered by regulatory-driven fines, levies, and growth constraints.

A look at the efficiency ratios broadens the picture. Despite the large decrease in non-interest expense, Wells Fargo's ER trails peers by a wide margin. The difference is mostly a result of Wells' total year-over-year revenue tumbling 18% percent.

Meanwhile, Bank of America and Chase are about on par with each other.

Comparing Bank of America Consumer Banking and JPMorgan Chase Consumer & Community Banking with Wells Fargo Community Banking segment (its primary business unit), the efficiency ratio differential is even larger.

Bottom Line: Bank of America and Chase are steady; Wells Fargo is improving, but has work to do in order to lower its efficiency ratio comparable to peers.

Credit Quality

During times of financial distress, bank credit quality is critical.

NCO% Ratio LQ diff. 1Q20 Reserve Build Bank of America 0.46 +7 bps $3.6 billion Wells Fargo 0.38 +6 bps $3.1 billion JPMorgan Chase 0.62 -1 bps $6.8 billion

NCO% = Net Charge-Off

The reserve build figure represents incremental net provision for 1Q 2020.

When reviewing the NCO% ratio for large banks, the trend is as important as the raw figures. The chart indicates Bank of America experienced a linked quarter uptick, but the year-over-year ratio is up only 3 bps. Wells Fargo has the lowest NCO rate, but it's trended higher, rising from 0.27 in 2Q19 to 0.46 today. Chase has the highest charge-off ratio, but it's remained quite steady over the past year.

Chase set aside a huge $6.8 billion reserve build ($1.66 per share). Adding the 4Q 2019 CECL adoption and previous set asides, the bank now booked Allowance for Credit Losses totaling $25.4 billion.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo set aside relatively more modest 1Q 2020 reserve builds. Nonetheless, BoA and Wells record Allowance for Credit Losses of $17.1 billion and $12.2 billion, respectively.

Digging deeper, Bank of America is expecting the largest delta set aside for consumer credit cards (up $4 billion since 4Q 2019) and commercial real estate ($0.4 billion) losses. A presentation slide outlines the overall breakdown for current allowance for credit losses.

Wells Fargo is saddled with oil and gas loans: there's exposure from credit quality and additional loan commitments. The book contains criticized loans totaling $3.1 billion. CRE is another weak spot.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan appears to have taken a “get it over with” approach. The 1Q 2020 firm-wide reserve build is almost as great as that of BAC and WFC combined.

Bottom Line: The CECL regulations were created to make banks set aside reserves considering the lifecycle of the loan. All the banks took sizeable reserves.

Chase appears to have taken the most conservative approach. Bank of America seems most concerned with its consumer credit card business. Wells Fargo must deal with oil and gas loans / leases, including forward credit commitments.

On balance, I'd give JPM and BAC a nod over Wells Fargo. I'm concerned about Wells' energy portfolio.

Bank Growth

The economic contraction caused by COVID-19 and the collapse of oil and gas prices will weigh on all the banks. Let's view current growth on a relative basis by looking at loans and deposits. Then, we'll examine revenue.

YoY Loan Growth YoY Deposit Growth YoY Revenue Growth Bank of America Up 7% Up 10% Down 1% Wells Fargo Up 6% Up 9% Down 18% JPMorgan Chase Up 9% Up 23% Down 3%

Loan and deposit figures reflect end-of-period totals.

Year-over-year loans and deposits grew. Chase experienced the best total increase, but the others were not far behind.

However, if we compare each bank's domestic consumer / commercial loan and deposit growth, the story changes a bit. We find year-over-year loan and deposit growth at Bank of America was +8% and +6%, respectively. Chase loans eased -6%, and deposits grew +10%, while Wells Fargo loans and deposits registered +1% and +4% increases, respectively. Wells is constrained by a regulatory asset cap, though the current state of the economy probably makes the cap less cumbersome on a go-forward basis.

On balance, BoA managed the best U.S. community-centric growth narrative.

Deposit growth was a function of flight-to-safety in times of financial distress.

Notably, Chase recorded an enormous YoY increase in total deposits. The gain was generated within the commercial, corporate / investment banking, and wealth management segments. As noted above, Chase's domestic consumer bank deposits grew 10 percent.

Revenue growth is another story. Here, the standout is Wells Fargo. Total bank revenue dropped 18% from a year earlier, primarily due to a nearly $3 billion decrease in non-interest revenue. It isn't clear whether non-interest income will stabilize at these levels.

Bottom Line: All three banks grew loans and deposits. Wells experienced a big drop in revenue. All-in, Chase gets an edge, due to tremendous growth in non-consumer / community deposits. Wells falls to the bottom of the trio on the big revenue decline.

Looking Forward

Before summarizing, we should take a look at forward prospects, or at least what may be gleaned from bank management remarks during the earnings conference calls.

Please find a rundown below.

Bank of America

BoA provided several good economic data points and general commentary. Little specific guidance was offered. Management expects a recession that carries into 2021.

CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America 1Q 2020 conference call:

The overall spending, however, of all types of spending in our customers seems to have stabilized in the last few weeks. During mid-April, we are seeing spending run at about a low $50 billion average level compared to $60 billion average level before the crisis. That’s per week spending.



Our loan production for cars, mortgage and other products has fallen week-by-week. For the first two weeks of April comparing that to the February average levels, we are seeing them down 55% for card origination, 40% for mortgage and 60% for autos. Again, we are watching to see these stabilize at some level of activity, even given the shutdown economy...

CFO Paul Donofrio

As you think about our NII for the rest of the year, I would point you to the asset sensitivity disclosure for our banking book at 12/31 before we experienced these rate declines. Banking book sensitivity from an instantaneous parallel drop of 100 basis points in rate at that time was estimated to reduce NII by $6.5 billion over the following 12 months. Since these rates moved less than 100 basis points, the change in NII over the next 12 months is likely to be less than $6.5 billion.



I would also note some additional items to consider that are expected to mitigate some of that decline. First, we have grown both loans and deposits significantly more than what would have been assumed in that asset sensitivity at year end. Second, our deposit pricing actions have been pretty swift.



I mean, just to be clear, what I said was, it’s a significant drop in GDP in the second quarter and then negative GDP growth to extend well into 2021, I think, approaching all the way to the end of the year. So we view it as a recessionary outlook. We wouldn’t describe it any other way. None of the scenarios that we are looking at are anything other than a recession...

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo management expects a U-shaped recession. Minimal guidance was offered. Emphasis was placed upon current uncertainty, and leadership expressed considerable difficulty forecasting the future.

CEO Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo 1Q 2020 conference call:

As I think about what the future holds, here are a few thoughts. We've entered into a world we haven't seen before. Much of the economy is essentially closed. Consumer spend is down over 25% year-over-year this past week with food and drug increasing and other spend down significantly. New auto sales in the month of March were down at 32%, in February manufacturing has turned downward with ISM March reading a 49.1% as businesses cut back on orders, commodity prices are down 24%, speaking to the weakness in global demand. Unemployment is growing beyond what we've traditionally modeled.



The question remains what this means for our future. What's important is controlling the spread of the virus so the economy can reopen. We're hopeful that our actions, those of others and especially government support should provide needed relief and help many customers reach this difficult period. But the length of the shutdown will ultimately determine the severity.



... I think it's clear that economists are having a difficult time trying to figure out what the trajectory of unemployment in GDP will be. What I was saying was it just it wouldn't surprise me that people will continue to be surprised by the downside in the numbers. But if confidence does deteriorate and the shelter in place orders stay on for longer, which is possible, then it wouldn't surprise me that loss estimates would have to go up from this point...We don't know the impact of all the programs that are out there, which we've never seen anything like this before. But there's probably - I think it's fair to say at least in my mind, there's more downside than there is upside at this point, just given the uncertainty of the environment today.

CFO John Shrewsberry

During these challenging times, we expect loan and deposit growth could continue, but cannot provide guidance on the level of growth and we're actively working to create balance sheet capacity to help our customers. It's worth noting that the high rate of growth in line utilization by our commercial clients is backed off since credit markets have reopened.



The low rate environment could continue to put pressure on our net interest income, but we're managing our interest rate exposure to minimize the impact as much as possible. Given the current market volatility and uncertainty, we're withdrawing our prior 2020 net interest income guidance.



So our scenarios and there's a few of them that we're relying on and we have different weights on each basically are sort of high single digits, sustained down GDP and sustained unemployment really through 2021, while I take it back where we get flat to GDP in 2021, but really not much growth, so quite elongated in terms of the U shape...thinking about this a little bit more is a long, slow burn over the next couple of years for risk management purposes.

JPMorgan Chase

Chase management offered more details about their forward view of the economy, and provided the most specific business guidance.

CEO Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase 1Q 2020 conference call:

The Company is very good shape. We can serve our clients and we’re going to give you more detail on this, but it’s happening as we speak. And I think people are making too much of a mistake to model it. When we get to the end of the second quarter, we’ll know exactly what happens in the second quarter. Like, you know - you’ve got to respect the credit card delinquencies and charges will go up that we’ve seen very little bit so far. But, in the second quarter, you’ll see more of it.

CFO Jennifer Piepszak

... as I noted in my prepared remarks, our economists have updated their outlook and now have GDP down 40% in the second quarter and unemployment at 20%... Both scenarios, though, do include a recovery in the back half of the year...probably the only thing we know for sure, Mike is that all else won’t be equal when we close the books for the second quarter. But all else equal, given the deteriorated macroeconomic outlook, we would expect to build reserves in the second quarter. But again, a lot will depend on the ultimate effect of these extraordinary programs and how effective they can be in bridging people back to employment.



... there’s obviously nothing that we can really say with confidence about exit rates in 2021. I will say, based upon the latest implies, if you look at NII, you could see growth in 2021 on balance sheet growth there. And then NIR is absolutely going to depend on the path of the virus and the economic recovery and when and how we all get back to work. And then, we’ve given you expense guidance to think about.



And then, from a credit perspective, as I said, we could see continued build over the next several quarters, but the way CECL works in theory... could be behind us by the end of the year, and we then have those reserves to absorb the losses that will inevitably emerge over the back half of this year and into 2021.



So, it’s a recovery, it is our latest outlook. And as I said earlier, it is probably the only thing we know for sure is that that is going to change through time. But it is a recovery in the back half of the year that doesn’t get us back to where we started.

The slide below summarizes JPM's outlook.

Source: JPMorgan Chase earnings conference call presentation

Fundamental Conclusions

Recapping our study of bank fundamentals, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have an edge on Wells Fargo. The degree of separation isn't large.

IMHO, these two banks offer investors more seasoned management. Wells is still attempting to restructure / reimagine itself after a tumultuous regulatory period. The management is good, but the organization is still coming together.

All three banks expect recession. 2Q 2020 should be worse than the first quarter.

Now let's look at stock valuation.

Stock Valuation

The first part investment assessment is performing a review of the fundamentals. The second part is just as important. Are the shares cheap or dear; and for similarly situated companies, does one stock seem to offer significantly more compelling value than another?

There are multiple ways to value stocks in general and banks in particular. For the purpose of this exercise, I've selected several typical benchmarks:

Price-to-earnings TTM

Forward price-to-earnings

Price-to-book value

Price-to-tangible book value

Current dividend yield

Here's the raw data:

P/E TTM P/E 2021 P / Book P / TBV Div. Yield Bank of America 8.9x 9.6x 0.8 1.2 3.3% Wells Fargo 9.5x 9.3x 0.7 0.9 7.6% JPMorgan Chase 10.1x 10.2x 1.2 1.6 4.0%

Source: Data via Finviz and company 1Q 2020 earnings materials

Stock prices utilized for multiples and yield reflect April 22 bids.

P/E 2021 estimates drawn from most recent S&P consensus estimates.

In addition, here's a post-Great Recession F.A.S.T. Graph for each stock. I've included a pink “P/E 13” line on each chart as a reference marker. I consider a 13x multiple reasonable for these bank shares once a stable economic situation becomes evident. The blue line is the long-term, trimmed average P/E:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Bank of America is the cheapest on trailing earnings, though anticipated 2021 growth (Street forecasts) suggest faster earnings growth versus peers will place BAC slightly ahead of Wells Fargo on a 2021 forward P/E basis. Shares trade for less than book value but higher than tangible book. The dividend yield is the lowest of the group. I believe the payout is safe.

Wells Fargo stock appears to be the least expensive stock of the lot. Shares trade below tangible book, which suggest compelling valuation. On the other hand, the dividend yield is quite high. On the earnings conference call, management seemed hesitant to state the payout was unassailable:

CEO Charlie Scharf

I think certainly the dividends are certainly important for all those that own the stock and ultimately those that wind up benefiting from stock ownership or for individuals in one way or another, whether it's direct holdings, or whether it's pension plans and things like that. And so I think the income stream that people come to rely on especially at times like this is important, but there has to be an underlying ability for companies to be able to pay. And so to the extent that they have that ability to pay, I certainly think it's the right thing to do for the reasons that I just said.



Also remind you that for us, we are slightly different than others because of the balance sheet cap. So our balance sheet cap does limit our ability to deploy capital internally. And so based on that - that's why we sit here and look at and say that we think the dividends, certainly that we're paying, makes sense. But as I alluded in my prior comments, we don't know what the future looks like based upon the assumptions that we've laid out in these very stressed environments. We do feel good about it, but ultimately the timing and the pace of the recovery is going to determine earnings capacity for everyone to be able to continue to support the level of dividends.

JPMorgan Chase is the most “expensive” stock on a relative basis. Many consider the bank and its management to be the best, or one of the very best, in the industry and therefore worth a premium. I cannot argue with that.

Valuation Analysis

Focusing upon the risk / value proposition, I contend Bank of America offers the best potential overall risk-versus-return profile. JPMorgan Chase is right there, too - another good choice. However, it's the most “expensive” of the group, which is why I'd give an edge to BAC. I believe an investor may obtain a better long-term return without taking on much (if any) more risk. I maintain this view despite JPM offering a higher current dividend yield than BAC. The dividend appears quite safe.

No question, Wells Fargo shares are the cheapest. Given its mega-bank status, there is little long-term systemic risk. My concern is current dividend sustainability. Management did not offer a ringing endorsement of the payout, while BoA and Chase indicate the dividends are secure. Given the uncertainty around the depth and duration of the current economic downturn, my inclination is to avoid chasing near-term yield.

Fair Value Estimates

Looking out to 2021, and presuming an economic recovery, here are my suggested FVEs:

Bank of America $30-33 stock, indicating ~45% total return upside

JPMorgan Chase $110-115 stock, indicating ~33% total return upside

Wells Fargo $37-40 stock, indicating ~50% total return upside, but greater risk surrounding dividend sustainability

Conclusions

After analysis and review of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase, I believe BoA and Chase offer stronger fundamentals than Wells. In addition, these two banks have more established, seasoned management teams in place.

Of the trio, Wells Fargo stock appears to have the highest total return potential; however, the marginally higher potential return versus Bank of America is offset (in my view) by concern about the dividend. Indeed, I do not believe a WFC dividend cut is imminent, nor even likely. Nonetheless, it's a possible overhang that could keep a lid on the stock, and coupled with new management, a regulatory asset cap, and continued scrutiny, the stock includes additional risks that Bank of America and Chase do not.

On balance, I believe BAC may turn out to be a better investment than JPM, though I would not swap out of Chase to buy Bank of America. Both are likely to emerge from a recession in good shape, and afford investors handsome returns. Meanwhile, WFC investors must evaluate management carefully and become confident the dividend payout will remain constant. A cut, in any form, is very likely to damage the shares.

Readers note: Premising we are in a recession, purchasing financial stocks is unlikely to be a get-rich-quick play. Historically, financial stocks tend to underperform during recessionary times. Perhaps mitigating the issue is the amount of Fed / government intervention, and the unique nature of this "self-imposed recession". Therefore, long-term investors may find investing in large, well-capitalized banks that pay good dividends may be rewarding despite the current backdrop.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.