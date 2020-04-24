Crestwood Equity Partners: Safer Than Most Midstream, But Still A Risk

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, midstream energy partnership Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gave a presentation at the SunTrust Midstream Summit. As has been the case with most midstream companies, Crestwood Equity Partners was demolished over the past month in response to the low oil price environment. The midstream industry itself is somewhat insulated from these problems as it primarily does business under long-term contracts that are priced largely independently of energy prices. With that said, there are still some risks here related to its counterparties as bankruptcies among these entities could result in these contracts being worthless. This may be what the market is concerned with in regards to these companies and why it has been punishing them so severely.

Crestwood Equity Partners is what we could call a mid-sized company in the industry. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of $416.31 million and an enterprise value of $2.69 billion. It does, however, have operations in most of the regions in which oil and natural gas are produced in the United States:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As with many of the plays in the nation, however, most of these are shale basins. Therein lies the main problem as shale oil can be somewhat expensive to produce, especially when we compare it to more conventional oil plays like those found in Saudi Arabia. I have pointed this out in a few past articles, most recently this one:

Source: Transocean (RIG), Arctic Securities

As we can see here, the average wellhead breakeven point for shale oil wells in the United States is in the upper $30s on a per-barrel basis. There are some areas, like the core Permian basin, that are cheaper than this but other areas like the Bakken are much more expensive. As of the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades for $22.80 per barrel. Clearly then, the current price is well below the wellhead breakeven price for nearly all shale wells. It is also important to note that the wellhead breakeven price does not take all costs into account. In particular, it does not take into account things like the cost of acquiring or leasing the land on which the wells are drilled, general and administrative costs of the parent company, the transit fees charged by midstream companies, and other things. In addition to this, shale oil wells have a very high decline rate, with production falling as much as 50-70% in the first year alone in many cases. This requires these companies to constantly drill new wells just to maintain production, let alone grow it. These factors are likely why the shale industry as a whole has not generally been profitable, even with energy prices at much higher levels than today. As we can see here, the industry has generally had negative free cash flow over the past decade:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean

As oil prices are today much lower than at any time over the past generation and the market is likely to be less receptive to the debt or equity of shale producers than in the past, there is concern that some, if not many, of the weaker players in the industry may not survive. That would have an adverse impact on the midstream company because a bankrupt or out of business company cannot make good on its contracts and so the midstream company would lose the revenue from it. As such we want to make sure that the midstream firm's counterparties are solid companies that are unlikely to go into default. Fortunately, this does largely appear to be true in the case of Crestwood Equity Partners, as we can see here:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As we can see, there are a number of very high-quality names here that have dealt with low oil price environments before. These companies are also very well-established and well-financed, so it seems very unlikely that they will not be able to survive in the current environment and will be able to avoid having to default on their contracts with Crestwood Equity Partners. Unfortunately, we do not know what percentage of the company's revenue these customers account for as the company does not disclose this information. We can hope that it is a reasonably high percentage as this would better position it to weather the current conditions without having to cut its distribution as some of its peers have begun to, but we have no way of knowing or determining this for sure.

Fortunately, the company's distribution is fairly well covered. We can see this by looking at its distributable cash flow. As I have discussed in numerous previous articles, distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric used by midstream and other master limited partnerships that tells us the amount of cash flow generated by a company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Crestwood Equity Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $89.6 million. This was sufficient to cover the partnership's distribution 2.0x over. This is a substantially better ratio than the 1.2x-1.5x ratio that we usually see among midstream companies. This tells us that the company should be able to see its cash flow decline significantly and still be able to cover its distributions. Thus, this company's distributions may be a bit safer than what some of its peers have to offer but that does still not mean that there is no possibility of a distribution cut should the company have a need to preserve capital to weather the current environment.

One thing that has been getting some companies into trouble in this industry recently is a high debt load, particularly if the debt comes due in the near term. Fortunately, Crestwood Equity Partners does not appear to have this problem. The company has one of the stronger balance sheets in the industry with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of only 4.1x at the end of 2019. While this figure is admittedly a bit higher than the 4.0x maximum that I would prefer, it is not especially high as it is certainly much lower than what many of its peers have. The company's management does say that it wants to get this ratio down to 3.5x-4.0x, which it was planning to do via its very aggressive growth program that I have discussed in past articles on the company. As we will see in a moment, the company has been scaling that program back and it remains to be seen if it will be able to meet that goal.

Perhaps more importantly, Crestwood Equity Partners has no near-term debt maturities. As we can see here, the company has no debt maturing until 2023:

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

This is a reasonably nice position for the company to be in given the current environment. The reason for this is that it allows the company a few years to stockpile cash and other assets before it needs to begin to worry about refinancing the debt. By that time, the company may have been able to pay off some of this debt through its cash flow. In addition, in 2023, it is certainly conceivable that the capital markets will be more amenable to the debts of energy companies than they are today. This should better position the company to weather the conditions in the market today than some of its peers.

As I have discussed in various previous articles, one of the nicest things about Crestwood Equity Partners is the company's growth story. In 2019, the company completed its three-year growth program, resulting in substantial growth over the 2017-2019 period. As we can see here, the company posted an adjusted EBITDA of $526.5 million compared to $395.4 million in 2017. That is a 33.15% increase over the period.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

It expects to deliver further growth in 2020 and currently plans to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of $605 million in 2020. This growth will be driven by projects that it brought online in the latter parts of 2019 as well as the ones that are currently almost complete and are expected to come online this year. With that said, we can clearly see that the growth rate is slowing down. In 2019, the company spent a total of $412.5 million on capital expenditures. In 2020, that figure will be dropping to $150-200 million, which is a 58% reduction year over year. The market did not appear to react well to this reduction in growth rate but it was always the company's plan to do this and it is a smart strategy in the current environment.

In conclusion, Crestwood Equity Partners is better positioned than many of its peers to weather the current conditions in the market and industry. The big risk comes from the quality of the partnership's upstream customers. It does have a number of very high quality and well-financed companies as customers but I would like to know exactly what percentage of its cash flow comes from these customers as opposed to highly levered shale companies because this makes a very real difference in the company's risk profit. We are likely to see growth slow up a bit in 2020 but this is not a bad thing as it gives it time to improve its already reasonably strong balance sheet.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on April 13, 2020. Subscribers to that service have had the intervening time to act on it.