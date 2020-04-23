Weekly Unemployment Claims: 4.43M, Down 810K From Last Week

Taking a look at the data over the decade, which gives a clearer sense of the overall trend in relation to the last recession.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.0 percent, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate, marking the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.

The latest seasonally adjusted new claims figure came in at 4.427M, down 810K from the previous week's revised figure.

By Jill Mislinski

Here is the opening statement from the Department of Labor:

COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims and insured unemployment.



In the week ending April 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 4,427,000, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 8,000 from 5,245,000 to 5,237,000. The 4-week moving average was 5,786,500, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 2,000 from 5,508,500 to 5,506,500. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.0 percent for the week ending April 11, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate. This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.

The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 11 was 15,976,000, an increase of 4,064,000 from the previous week's revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted insured unemployment in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous week's level was revised down by 64,000 from 11,976,000 to 11,912,000. The 4-week moving average was 9,598,250, an increase of 3,548,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 16,000 from 6,066,250 to 6,050,250. [See full report]

Thursday morning's seasonally adjusted 4.427M new claims, down 810K from the previous week's revised figure, was worse than the Investing.com forecast of 4.2M.

Here is a close look at the data over the decade (with a callout for the past year), which gives a clearer sense of the overall trend in relation to the last recession.

As we can see, there's a good bit of volatility in this indicator, which is why the 4-week moving average (the highlighted number) is a more useful number than the weekly data. Here is the complete data series.

The headline Unemployment Insurance data is seasonally adjusted. What does the non-seasonally adjusted data look like? See the chart below, which clearly shows the extreme volatility of the non-adjusted data (the red dots). The 4-week MA gives an indication of the recurring pattern of seasonal change (note, for example, those regular January spikes).

Because of the extreme volatility of the non-adjusted weekly data, we can add a 52-week moving average to give a better sense of the secular trends. The chart below also has a linear regression through the data. We can see that this metric continues to fall below the long-term trend stretching back to 1968.

For an analysis of unemployment claims as a percent of the labor force, see regularly updated piece "The Civilian Labor Force, Unemployment Claims and the Business Cycle". Here is a snapshot from that analysis.

