Health And Happiness International: Structural Challenges Still Remain

H&H faces multiple structural challenges in the medium-to-long term, which includes low e-commerce penetration for the baby nutrition business, and the threat of new entrants for the adult nutrition business.

H&H net gearing was a relatively high 69% as of end-FY2019, but the company is unlikely to breach its debt covenants given sufficient headroom.

H&H has not witnessed significant disruptions to the company's supply chain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; the company has also stocked-up months of inventories as a buffer.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed global family nutrition and wellness company Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited (OTC:BTSDF) [1112:HK], or H&H.

Investors were worried about potential supply chain disruptions and a possible breach of the company's debt covenants as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but such concerns have been addressed. H&H has not witnessed significant disruptions to the company's supply chain, and the company has also stocked-up months of inventories as a buffer. H&H net gearing was a relatively high 69% as of end-FY2019, but the company is unlikely to breach its debt covenants given sufficient headroom.

Nevertheless, H&H faces multiple structural challenges in the medium-to-long term, which includes low e-commerce penetration for the baby nutrition business, and the threat of new entrants for the adult nutrition business. As such, a "Neutral" rating for H&H is fair, also taking into account the stock's current undemanding valuations relative to historical averages.

This is an update of my initiation article on H&H published on August 28, 2019. H&H's share price has declined by -14% from HK$32.80 as of August 26, 2019 to HK$28.30 as of April 23, 2020 since my initiation. H&H trades at 14.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 17.8 times and 18.0 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.5%, with expectations that the company should maintain its 50% dividend payout ratio.

Potential Supply Chain Disruption Risks Mitigated By Inventory Stock-up

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a significant drop in demand for most non-essentials and consumer discretionary products, but the sales of H&H's baby nutrition and adult nutrition products are likely to be much more resilient. The greater concern lies with H&H's potential challenges with respect to product sourcing. H&H sources its products globally, which includes supplements from Australia and infant formula products from European countries such as France and Denmark.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, H&H sought to address these concerns by highlighting that "from a manufacturing perspective and a logistics perspective", the company is "still operating" as per normal. H&H's factories in China producing probiotic supplements were allowed to operate as per approvals obtained from the relevant authorities. Similarly, H&H's suppliers also had no issues keeping their respective factories open, as baby nutrition and adult nutrition products are regarded as essentials by the respective countries' governments.

H&H also stressed at last month's earnings call that "we haven't seen any major disruption to our supply", but the company also cautioned that "I cannot say there is or there will not be any kind of slowness (in supply) or shortfall in resources from a logistics perspective."

More importantly, H&H has stocked-up inventory which acts a buffer against any potential supply chain disruptions. The company has approximately four months' of inventories for its baby nutrition products and six months' of inventories for its adult nutrition products. This implies that H&H should not face any issues relating to insufficient inventory to meet consumer demand, unless the company's supply chains are disrupted for a prolonged period.

A Breach Of Debt Covenants Is Unlikely Given Sufficient Headroom

H&H's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was a relatively high 69% as of December 31, 2019, but the company is unlikely to breach its debt covenants even if its revenue and earnings decline significantly.

H&H disclosed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020 that a key debt covenant was the net leverage ratio should not exceed 4.5 times. The company's net leverage ratio, calculated as "dividing the sum of the net debt by adjusted EBITDA", was only 1.64 times for FY2019. This implies there is sufficient headroom, and the company has a very low probability of breaching its debt covenants. In fact, market consensus expects H&H to grow the company's revenue and EBITDA by +9.7% and +7.2% YoY to RMB11,989 million and RMB2,396 million respectively.

Notably, H&H has sufficient liquidity and limited refinancing risks as well.

At the company's earnings call last month, H&H emphasized that "we have this $50 million (RMB353 million) revolving credit facilities which we haven't drawn down yet" and this "can provide us very sufficient cash and liquidity buffer for any kind of operating needs going forward." In addition, H&H has generated pre-tax operating cash flow in excess of RMB2 billion for the past two years. Furthermore, the earliest maturity date for all of H&H bank loans and notes is November 2023.

Structural Challenges

As highlighted in the preceding sections of this article, I don't think that the coronavirus outbreak will have a major negative impact on H&H. Nevertheless, H&H still faces multiple structural challenges in the medium to long term.

Firstly, H&H still does not have a significant presence in the e-commerce sales channel for infant milk formula products in China. The company generated a mere 7.0% of its FY2019 infant milk formula sales from the e-commerce channel, as compared to the industry average of 29.7%. In other words, H&H is still too reliant on the baby specialty stores sales channel, which accounted for 63.0% of the company's infant milk formula sales last year. Notably, the current coronavirus outbreak has led to a boom in e-commerce sales for most products, and it is likely that the e-commerce sales channel will continue to gain market share from other distribution channels with respect to infant milk formula sales in China.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, H&H acknowledged that "our ranking (for infant milk formula sales in the e-commerce sales channel in China) hasn't improved" in FY2019 despite the fact that "we have grown our market share online last year." H&H was only ranked 12th for infant milk formula e-commerce sales in China with a market share of 2.7% in 2019, which represented a improvement from its market share of 2.0% in 2018. H&H also stressed at the earnings call that the company needs to grow e-commerce sales for both the baby nutrition and adult nutrition product segments.

Secondly, H&H has not been able to make much headway in gaining market share in the infant milk formula market last year. The company was the seventh largest infant milk formula company in China in 2019, and it had a market share of 5.9% which was the same what it achieved 2018.

However, H&H lost market share in the most important sales channel and product sub-segment last year. In the baby specialty stores sales channel, which accounted for 56.4% of 2019 industry sales, H&H's market share declined from 7.2% in FY2018 to 6.8% in FY2019. At the company's earnings call last month, H&H highlighted that it will increase the number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) with the launch of new products, as a means of gaining back market share in the baby specialty stores sales channel and fending off stiff competition from domestic players.

More importantly, H&H's market share in the super-premium tier (products priced above RMB390 per kilogram) of the Chinese infant milk formula market fell from 10.3% in FY2018 to 8.6% in FY2019. Given that premiumization is a key consumer trend, it is a concern that H&H seems to be losing ground to its competitors.

Thirdly, H&H is losing market share in the adult nutrition segment. The company's VHMS (Vitamins, Herbs, Minerals & Supplements) brand Swisse saw its online market share in China decline from 6.5% in 2018 to 5.7% in 2019. The second largest player (unnamed) in the Chinese online VHMS market also saw a decrease in its market share from 5.4% to 5.1% over the same period.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, H&H attributed the market share decline for Swisse to "new entrants into this channel, a lot of new brands", and the company acknowledged that "we are seeing a more fragmented landscape." All else equal, investors would prefer to invest in market leaders in consolidating industries, rather than markets with increased fragmentation implying increased competitive intensity.

Valuation And Dividends

H&H trades at 16.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$28.30 as of April 23, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 17.8 times and 18.0 times respectively. H&H has traded as low as 8.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2010.

H&H offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 3.0% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.5%. The company recommended a dividend of HK$0.85 per share for FY2019, which represents a +77% YoY growth in absolute terms (as compared to FY2018 dividends per share of HK$0.48) and an increase in dividend payout ratio from 31% in FY2018 to 50% in FY2019.

Market consensus expects H&H to increase the company's dividends per share by +16% YoY to HK$0.99. This is supported by the management's comments at H&H's FY2019 earnings call on March 24, 2020, where the company highlighted that "we will maintain the current payout ratio and may increase it if the liquidity position allows."

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for H&H include supply chain disruptions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a breach of the company's debt covenants, a failure of the company to overcome the structural challenges it is facing, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

