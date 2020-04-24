I'm Bullish On Coupa This Year

Based on strong fundamentals, Coupa should weather the current market climate and still be in good shape.

The stock price is extremely overvalued based on its forward sales multiple, but fairly valued based on its forward earnings multiple.

Coupa has a great record for beating analysts' estimates. There is no indication that they won't meet their own forward guidance for this quarter or coming year.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is one of the most promising of the many digital transformation stocks that I track. Coupa specializes in cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) which should, in theory, be a popular application in this pandemic-driven economy.

In my last article on Coupa, I gave the company a neutral rating based on its very high valuation. That was three months ago, before the pandemic, and before the stock market took a nose-dive. Since that time, Coupa's stock price has held up while the S&P 500 is down by 14%.

These are difficult times, not only for people and companies, but also for analysts who must evaluate companies with little information to work on. I guess that is why I'm paid the big bucks to write these articles.

So here is my position. Coupa has an exemplary record for beating analysts' estimates in the past, both for EPS and sales.

This record (of analyst beats) is a sign of conservative management that is a big factor in how I assess companies. The fact that Coupa is beating estimates by a wide margin suggests to me that they are likely to do so in the near future provided there are no management changes.

Coupa's most recent annual report was published on March 20, 2020, well into the economic mess caused by the pandemic. At that time, the company management had not noticed any significant impact on the company's business performance but they did note that they were tracking the business closely.

Based on Coupa's past conservative guidance and no indication of guidance being revoked, I am going to assume that the company is on track to meet its guidance which is a very conservative 25% growth in revenue. SaaS-based companies typically only provide guidance on contracted future revenue, so the guidance of 25% growth is encouraging.

The company also has strong past fundamentals with a 14% free cash flow margin and 50% revenue growth. I believe that Coupa is in a strong position for weathering the current market conditions based on its fundamentals. In addition, the BSM market niche may prove to be strong in this environment as businesses attempt to contain costs.

Although the stock price is extremely overvalued based on its forward sales multiple, I find that the stock is fairly valued based on forward earnings. Given the above, I am revising my rating for Coupa to bullish from my previous neutral.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Coupa's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 50% + 14% = 64%

Coupa scores well above the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40, meaning that the company is achieving a healthy balance between growth and profitability. I consider 64% to be a strong score and should help carry Coupa through this period of uncertainty without too much problem.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Coupa stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Coupa is situated well above the best-fit line. This suggests that the company is very overvalued on a relative basis.

If I now substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales, then my assessment changes.

The results shown on this second scatter plot indicate that Coupa is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Investment Risks

One big concern is that companies will curtail spending on anything not considered essential. I believe that companies that already have the Coupa BSM product will continue to use it, although some companies will likely default on payment. I think that the bigger concern is that potential customers will put off making decisions. Although BSM could assist enterprises in streamlining costs, implementation can take several months and wouldn't necessarily benefit new customers now.

The stock price appears to be very overvalued based on its future sales multiple. If Coupa can't maintain future earnings as per analysts' estimates, the stock price could be at risk of revaluation downward.

Coupa's next earnings report is not until June, later than many of its software peers. Coupa's stock price may rise or fall in sympathy with its peers as they declare earnings earlier than Coupa. I expect that there will be some pretty devastating earnings calls from other companies that could drag Coupa's stock price down fairly significantly.

Summary And Conclusions

Coupa is a leader in BMS, an area that should do well in the current economy and even in a recession as it helps companies optimize spending. That being said, many companies are struggling and may default on subscriptions. In addition, potential customers may put off acquiring the BSM product due to tough times.

Coupa has an exemplary record when it comes to beating analysts' estimates and this is a good indication of how they will perform in the next quarter. The management has not seen any indication that they won't meet their guidance and have not revoked their guidance for the coming quarter or coming year.

The company has strong fundamentals, including a free cash flow margin of 14% and past revenue growth of 50%, giving me some confidence that it will be able to weather the current market conditions.

Coupa's stock price is fairly valued based on forward earnings multiple but one concern is that the stock price is extremely overvalued when the forward sales multiple is examined. I don't expect this to be a problem so long as the company manages to maintain its earnings going forward. Otherwise, the stock price could take a big tumble. There may be some sympathetic price movement as other software companies release their earnings reports for the first quarter of 2020.

I am giving Coupa a bullish rating as I feel that this company is in a relatively strong position going forward. Companies will need BSM going forward.

