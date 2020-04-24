He also discusses the importance of staying tactical and in the game, even when you're less confident about market direction.

While the indicators he follows are pointing to risk-off, it's hard to say we're in a definitive environment of any sort.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We continue our Coronavirus Roundtable series of speaking with Marketplace authors about the current market by talking with Michael Gayed of The Lead-Lag Report. Gayed, also the portfolio manager for the ATAC Rotation Fund (ATACX), is a believer in a tactical approach to navigate volatility and market cycle shifts. And, well, we're in a time where there's a lot of shifting and volatility going on.

We discuss how he's reading the current market weather, what his concerns are with the Federal Reserve's approach, and why it's important to maintain skin in the game even if you want to have a risk-off approach. Click play to watch.

A transcript will be published tomorrow.