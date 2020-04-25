While the indicators he follows are pointing to risk-off, it's hard to say we're in a definitive environment of any sort.

Daniel Shvartsman: All right. I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director of Seeking Alpha Marketplace. We're doing a video roundtable series with Michael Gayed of The Lead-Lag Report, as well as Portfolio Manager of ATAC Rotation Fund. The Lead-Lag Report is a service that aims to anticipate corrections and volatility with award-winning research, and we're obviously in a volatile time. So good time to speak.

Good morning, Michael. How are you doing?

Michael Gayed: I'm good. I appreciate it.

DS: So let's just start. We did a recent roundtable and one of the points you made was that, which seems actually quite on point. Valuation is largely unknowable right now. It's really hard to say what the earnings is on which you can make a multiple, and then it's even harder to bet on it because we have all the stimulus going on. So given all that, how are you orienting yourself?

MG: Yes. So I think anybody thinking that they can tell you what valuations are going to be here are probably fooling themselves realistically. This has been an enormous deflationary job. But aside from the health aspects of this, stay at home is hopefully about disinflation/deflation. That's why the Fed is doing everything it's doing to be ultra aggressive.

So I think the way to really view the environment that we're in is not as one of the favors fundamental analysis the way we're used to or passive buy and hold investing the way I think most people are probably used to. But more in terms of this kind of construct of, what will win in that tug-of-war? Is it going to be the Fed, fighting out of deflation and creating a reflationary environment? Or are we in this kind of perpetual period of lower rates and disinflation/deflation, higher volatility?

I think most likely, it's more the latter. Meaning that I suspect that the Fed came in here because they recognize that, as I've been arguing on Bloomberg and some other media sources in the midst of the climb, that this is a potential capitalism reset if the market were to keep going lower and lower and lower.

As the stock market was collapsing in those weeks of the coronavirus crashed, a lot of people were saying, the markets gone a lot - lower to go. And people were saying that, because you've had prior instances of major draw downs at 50% or more, and we didn't have that type of move just yet in the equity market.

The problem I always had with that is that, yes, you've had historical examples of major, major declines. But never against the backdrop of zero percent interest rates, never against the backdrop of all this tremendous debt in the system, never against the backdrop of so much reliance on the stock market for the wealth effect.

And when you think about it from that perspective, more in terms of sort of the system surviving or not, it makes sense that we saw the Fed do everything that they've done, things they've never done going back to the financial crisis, which makes any kind of earnings announced - any kind of fundamental analysis almost moot because we're at a juncture in history here where it's purely about that macro question, inflation/deflation, if deflation and the system survive, if inflation can companies then survive with the Fed backstop to keep this thing going.

DS: Okay. So that's a pretty clear stark juxtaposition. You'd mentioned that this is a tactical market as a sort of follow-up to that. And so I guess, within that context, I'm trying to figure out where we go and that's where the tax play. But what do you mean, when you say this is a - tactical is a big thing for you? But what do you mean when you say it's a tactical market right now?

MG: So I think there's - it's important to distinguish between tactical and market timing, right? So market timing doesn't work. I'm not a fan of the idea at all. And the reason market timing does not work, is because in all the studies around market timing, it's a decision of either the investment, usually stocks or cash as the alternative.

I'm not a fan of cash as an investment option. And I'm saying that because the problem with cash and which is why market timing doesn't work is that with cash, you have no chance at momentum. You have no chance of making money. It's a binary decision, either you're exposed to something with risk or exposed to something with no risk.

Whereas if you're tactical and you say to yourself, okay, "How do I benefit from conditions that favor stock market volatility?" You don't do necessarily with cash, but you do something treasuries, something like gold, they use some kind of currency pair that can benefit from a risk-off environment. That's how you really take advantage of an environment, which is not just about passive beta buying gold, right?

So when I think about tactical, it's not sort of a question of in stocks or out of stocks. It's which asset class for that moment in time, given conditions that change week-to-week, which a lot of kind of where my focus is on The Lead-Lag Report. And I think this is kind of a very important way to think about the world that we're in, the world I think we've always been in, but now it's more obvious.

Listen, this is an industry where everyone has to make forecasts. Everyone has to be able to tell you, here's where the S&P is going to be by the end of the year, here's what oil is going to be, here's where the Fed is going to do. The reality is nobody has any clue about what tomorrow brings.

The best I can tell you about is the weather, right? I can tell you the conditions that favor an accident in markets. Now, a lot of my work is centered from a tech perspective around these leading indicators to the conditions. I co-authored four white papers that won four separate awards, two from the CMT Association, the Dow Award; two from the National Association of Atomists, Managers name, the Founders Award there. And all four papers are presented all over the country. And they're all about technical, right?

And the findings are all kind of similar in the sense that they are leading indicators to risk to conditions that favor and exit in markets that you can follow to determine whether it's play risk on an equities or risk-off in treasuries. It's really a key component to The Lead-Lag Report, which is available on Marketplace in Seeking Alpha.

The reality is, I don't know what mile marker, I might crash my car when I'm driving. I have no clue. But I know when it's raining, I know when he slowdown and through the storm. And I think that's sort of the mindset investors really have to have you rather than thinking so much about individual security selection. I think that sort of macro environment of whether it's raining or not, and following leading indicators to tell you the weather, that's really how to kind of view the marketplace.

The final point I'll kind of put to that, which I think is also important. Passive buy and hold has obviously worked and works over very long periods of time. But I think it's important for everybody in this business to any investor to recognize that buy and hold is a strategy, no different than any other strategy. Meaning, there are times when it works, there cycles which favor, there are times when it doesn't.

This is probably a cycle where it does where yes, it makes more sense to be a little bit more proactive, trying to manage risk for years, the market had no risk. Every time the market went down, it went down for maybe a blink of an eye and shot right back up. So you never really needed that desire or that ability of diversifying across strategies as opposed to just stocks and bonds against different things that can benefit from different paths in market movement.

Now I think this is a reminder that, as we've seen three weeks can take away three years of games. magnitude often matters more than frequency, you've got to be tactical and think differently about your portfolios. So it's not just about buy and hold, it's about a mix of things that can expose yourself to multiple unknowable future.

DS: So I want to follow on a specific part of that, which just resonates with me the idea of cash is not binary, or is binary, excuse me, it doesn't get exposed to beta. I have, for example, still, the largest chunk of my portfolios are in short-term bond ETFs, right? So not a lot of activity there or more activity than I expected over the past few weeks, but still pretty stable.

MG: Sure, sure.

DS: The question is, if you're talking about, let's say, gold or treasuries, there's still that behavioral need to follow the indicators and to switch allocations. I guess, I'm just curious why that you view that as a little bit more feasible for investors or attractive for investors, as compared to the optionality, let's say, of cash where you can buy anything?

MG: Well, I - first of all, I think, especially in a no commission trading world, even if you're short duration treasuries, which I would not argue with cash just cash like, but there's still momentum potential there, that's still better risk-off trade, right?

Yes I think the point is that ideally when you think about the opportunity set for investments, you want to be able to express an idea of being negative on markets or betting on higher volatility, but still be able to make money when you're wrong, which kind of goes back to this point about forecasting, nobody can predict the future. You can identify the conditions if you have any accident. You don't know what model. You don't even know if you're going to crash, but you slowdown.

So from that perspective, I think, the right way to really view it is ideally, if you're going to express a risk-off trade, you want to be in something that has some yields that can be saved, because time is on your side, so that if you're wrong, you're still potentially making money because of the yield component, right? In that moment in time, time is on your side.

If you're right, and you get that sort of inverse risk-off correlation, which typically happens in treasuries, like what we just saw yields dropping on the long end and stocks dropping at the same time, then you really sort of benefit from that trade. But yes, it's really important, I think, people get obsessed with, being right or wrong. You want to be wrong and still be able to make money, right, and I don't think cash gives you the option to do either of them.

DS: Okay, fair enough. So if we're using the web, well, I'm not going to get the metaphor quite right here. But with the weather analogy, you have to think about the Fed, which we've talked about, well, and the fiscal environment is creating a lot of weather to try to, as you said, prevent deflation, prevent things from falling off a cliff. You've been fairly critical of them, and I don't think this is the first time that you've critiqued the Fed. But I'm curious to hear a little bit more on what you think is the problem here, especially given this is somewhat of a unprecedented economic shutdown. So what are your thoughts?

MG: Yes. So I mean, to be clear, I'm not an anti-Fed, by any means. In the midst of the decline, I was doing a segment again on Bloomberg. And I was saying at the time that perversely, this is an environment, when you want to have a Federal Reserve, you want to have a Fed economy, where you can create dollars out of nowhere, because when you have a pandemic, that's something out of nowhere and nobody knows the extent of how serious it is. You kind of need to literally give dollars. You kind of need to socialize.

Otherwise, you do have suicidal people. If you don't give people the ability to even go out there and shop, then you've got something much more serious than a pandemic, you've got - it can go back to system reset. So my issue with the Fed, I think, is that it distorts and I think a lot of people intuitively know and agree this, their intervention distorts free markets. You can't really argue that we have a capitalist system only one direction when things are going up. You have to allow losses to occur.

Otherwise, you end up having a Japan like scenario, where you have a number of these zombie companies that probably would go under if it weren't for Fed action on the macro side. And I think that has a lot of very dangerous implications on incentive systems.

First of all, the fact that the Fed basically said, we're going to come in and buy corporate and junk debt. Yes to me. While I understand the reasoning, to me sounds very, very reckless, because if you're backstopping risky junk and making it no longer jump on a step AAA defense got your back in the name of trying to keep credit spreads tight and make sure that it's not a recession or depression.

You're inherently also rewarding those companies that never really should have survived to begin with because they've made reckless debt decisions to begin with or, because mega trends will not allow them to survive anyway. I think there is a very real argument to be made here that what's happened with coronavirus is, it's accelerated a lot of these mega trends and made them come sooner, right?

The sort of work from home trend has always been there, Seeking Alpha Editors do it. I run a mutual fund, I write The Lead-Lag Report, I'm doing things remotely as well, it's not uncommon to me. And now everyone is realizing in multiple industries, you can work from home. That's a trend that was happening no matter what it just kind of accelerated.

Restaurants, it's horrible what's happening, right? I mean, I have very good friends that own restaurants. And they're suffering severely in this. But there have been arguments for a few years here that in 10 years, you may not see restaurants in the same way that we're used to, why because you're going to have these ghost kitchens, where people are ordering from Seamless and Grubhub and all these other places and just getting delivery from the centralized places, where they're just, right?

So - and we're seeing that, because now more and more restaurants are not open or delivering. So there are these mega trends that just got accelerated. But if those mega trends were going to result in these Zombie companies not surviving, why are we propping them up here in the name of a pandemic? That's really sort of more my contention with the Federal Reserve. I think, there have to be limits.

And at the end of the day, if, as individuals, we should have some rainy day fund, three, four months of living expenses to survive something like this. Why can't we have the same requirement on companies? Why is it that these companies are allowed to do buybacks for years taking away their rainy day reserve to then hopefully say, "Okay, great. Now, when things really get bad, the Fed is just going to give you more money to your [ph] business and keep spreads low and keep lending."

I just think that it's very negative for just longer-term, I understand the shorter-term out again, not an anti-Fed guy. I just think that there are unintended consequences with every major action, and now that they've set a precedent to do this. Why not do it every time there's a recession? I mean, where does it stop? Where does it - where is there a limit to that?

I can make a very clear case to you that the Fed basically stole returns from high-yield investors, because two, three, four weeks ago those yields were looking great. Everyone is hungry for yield. It's not like you would have had every single junk debt company go under? Of course, not.

There would have been opportunities to do analysis, security selection, make money from those high yields and great, that's what retirees want. They want those opportunities to capture those high yields in a world where everyone has been hungry for you. The Fed took that away. It's very quickly. I have a problem with that.

DS: So I want to - I'm just interested in the topic I want to go a couple of things here. First, how do you distinguish the Fed's monetary stimulus from the fiscal stimulus? Like do you feel that the various fiscal programs are doing - are causing the same sort of moral hazard? Or do you feel that there's something different in nature or degree about them?

MG: Yes. So I think at this point, and I've been saying this in The Lead-Lag Report quite a bit. I think the fiscal monetary side has become one of the same. And the reality is you kind of need to, part of I think a way to kind of restart things is, what Trump is arguing he'll do, which is do this infrastructure spend that's coming.

If there's no appetite for the government to just do another round of bonds, let alone very long duration bonds, like 100-year bonds because no one seems to think that 100 years, rates this low will be justified. But the fact can monetize that and literally give money to the fiscal side to enact fiscal action.

So I think the two are somewhat one in the same when you have this much debt, the Fed cannot allow the system to collapse. They've enabled all this debt over the last several decades. Governments have no reason to be disciplined in reading in that debt, especially even in a democracy where that's how you get voted in by offering more, right, against the future, which is really borrowing.

And under that scenario, you kind of have to keep rates low, because if the Fed doesn't keep rates low, how are you going to possibly handle that interest costs on the government debt side? So while they are in legally separate structures, I think in practice, it's all one thing.

DS: So another question and I'm more comfortable speaking about Keynesianism, right, and fiscal stimulus idea of in a depression or in a recession you invest big and then you pare back. And what I'm curious to hear your thoughts on are, if maybe the problem is not so much the current environment, because there is something where you need, as you've said, in terms of not being anti-Fed and short-term. There's a lot of necessity out there and this is so impressive.

But at the same time, if we were coming down from 4% interest rates, or 5%, or whatever if we were coming from a balanced budget whatever you want to say, do you feel that that's part of the issue is that, we never do get back to - it's hard for the inertia in the last 20 or 30 years has been towards maintaining the deficits and maintaining low rates and that sort of thing?

MG: Yes. I think this is why it does worry me a lot how to look coming out of it. We don't know what global debt is going to look like, by the time this is over. I haven't looked at the global debt to GDP numbers. I'm sure it's spiking and it's probably going to spike even further.

Now, you could say, well, that doesn't matter, because everyone else is borrowing. Everyone is kind of going through this currency wars discussion, right? How do you resolve sort of all of this debt when everyone is printing their own currencies left and right? You don't.

And I say you don't and this kind of relates to this theme I've been putting out there on Seeking Alpha in The Lead-Lag Report debt. Inevitably, I think what we're seeing here is something that may be more shocking from a virus itself, which could be a recession/depression by all metrics. And the stock market that just keeps going up, it's almost in a bubble.

There you have this, as I said recently, could have the greatest disconnect between stocks and facts on the ground and the economy in history. And that's what [indiscernible] systems and that's what all of this debt is enabling. That's what governments are also enabling. And it kind of goes back to this point of the Fed, I think, creating longer-term problem.

We're arguably not just adding on more debt, we're about to accelerate the wealth gap in ways we've never seen, right, because of all the central bank and all - because of all this fiscal action. And maybe that's an argument for gold as played on discipline, maybe it's not good for Bitcoin, I don't know.

But I very much worry about, what happens after this. And I think there is a chance that yes, you could have as extreme as it sounds, maybe low probability, but we have a probability there of a, at least, for a moment in time hyperlinks theory type of setup, which is something also I've been kind of bringing up in recent writings more of as a thought experiment, but you could never grow your way out of all this debt before this.

Now we just tackled on a whole bunch of new debt. How I thought about Keynesian and how do you get rid of that debt? Is it highly paid back when you inflate it away? So my worry is that, coming out of this, you do have some very nasty inflationary type of aid at least for a moment in time. And the caveat there is, I tend to be more of a deflation as did my thinking. I actually think deflationary macro headwinds are much more powerful than any amount of dollars the Fed prints.

But for a moment in time, I could easily see a nasty scenario. We have a bubble of stocks hyperinflationary type of behavior. There's all this money is sloshing around in the markets. And the only solution from this Fed and fiscal side to any problem is to do exactly what causes the problem, which is more debt.

DS: Right. Yes. I mean, it is and that sort of where it's coming from. If you had a more stable baseline before this started, perhaps there's a different scenario. But perhaps there's more margin for safety in the stock investing term. But what I wanted to sort of, as a last question for you, your service focuses on market indicators. And you've kind of talked about this potential disconnect between the economy and the markets. So where are you - what market indicators are you looking at? And what are you seeing right now? What's the weather right now?

MG: Yes. So every week in The Lead-Lag Report, I put out a signals report, which outline the signals that are what are documented in those four award-winning white papers I referenced earlier, which tell you about the weather, right? And the four main indicators are the behavior of utilities, treasuries, the ratio of lumber to gold and then the moving average, primarily the 200-day.

And the finding all those papers again is that each of those tell you about condition as a favor and exit, not necessarily directed to markets, but just higher volatility in markets. On a - and every week this is updated based purely on market price movement. All I'm doing is giving voice to those indicators. It's not my opinion. It's exactly what market prices are dictating. And I can show you in the spreadsheet that this stuff has predictive power over time.

So, the signals have thankfully gotten a lot of the strikes and it's also consistent even with the ATAC Rotation Mutual Fund I run, singles went risk-off end of January, I notified subscribers in there about that, because utilities and treasuries are strong, avoided the entire coronavirus crash. I was able to largely go risk on and the fun off of the low and I was alerting subscribers that there was a change in some of the short-term weather suggesting it was okay to speed up.

Here I think it's tricky. The indicators are still largely risk-off. But I find it hard to believe or to be subjectively convinced either way that we're in a definitive risk-on or risk-off cycle for the next several months, because no different than construction spending on a house or an office and doing a construction project on house. It always takes longer and cost more money than you think.

I think coming out of this is the same kind of deal. This is initial euphoria, because the marketplace realizes the Fed is going to socialize losses and it's going to be the buyer of last resort that lender, the buyer of last resorts and risk assets. But against that backdrop, we have earnings that are just coming out, which are going to be economic data, which is ugly. And I think the reality that this is going to take some time in the absence of a vaccine.

Yes, I'm in New York. They're talking about finding people for not having masks on when they go outside. I'm sorry, even though you may feel it's okay, like the economy is restarting, because you can actually go out and just have a mask when you go out. There are still psychological negatives to seeing people around you wearing masks. It's not a comfortable feeling when you're shopping for clothes at a local retailer and only 10 people can go in that store and all those 10 people, by the way, have to wear a mask.

I'd be making that point on Twitter at The Lead-Lag Report is the handle that, there are a lot of psychology studies that show that the mouth is so critical to the fight or flight response. There are a lot of studies that show that people that smile can be seen as safer, more attractive versus those that don't, who are seen as more dangerous and cause people to tense up. Well, now you can't even see that because of mess.

So it may seem like we're on the path to normalcy. But I think this is going to take time. And if it's going to take time, it's against this push and pull of the Fed providing that backstop and then the realization that unless there really is a bubble, which I think is a possibility, it's hard to get too excited.

DS: Right. I mean, it's interesting is, we're recording this on Friday, the 17th. The market is, as I look about 1.5% up the S&P and we had the room set of your news yesterday from Gilead. And there's just all these sort of green shoots and we're going to get out of this.

But yes, I think, there's still an expectation that normal is going to return a lot sooner than what we're used to normal. And there's going to be, I suspect a lot more sand in the gears as far as the economy, as far as even potentially long-term, right, potentially, manufacturing comes home for certain goods or whatever.

MG: Yes.

DS: …there could be some more enduring things out of this. When you - we talked about you said tactical, as your style. What sort of timeframes you focused on in all this? Are you looking at just week-to-week is - are you trying to do an analysis for the rest of the year, or how do you sort of deal with that?

MG: Yes, it's a good question. So in The Lead-Lag Report, it's broken down by short intermediate and long-term, because the indicators are going to have different timeframes. I will tell you I'm much more - I'm a believer in short-term than long-term. As you lead there, once said, predicting is hard, especially about the future. And I always make this point that, there are a lot of studies that look at the business of forecasting, and the industry is the profession that is the most accurate at predicting the future. This is again, showing from independent studies.

The most accurate predictors are weatherman. I mean, this is just facts, right, of every domain that deals with forecasting weather it has been shown to be the most accurate in their domain. The caveat there is only three days out and 10-day forecast, right? So if you go out further than three days, but if it's Monday and you're worrying about rain on Saturday, it doesn't matter. So if the best anybody can do is predict three days out in time. How can you possibly know what the very long-term hold, right? I think that - that's - so it's more of a server philosophy for me.

So certainly, my mutual fund is much more short-term oriented. In The Lead-Lag Report, I try to bring attention to it on a weekly basis as these changes err. At the end of day, though, your timeframe will also be dependent upon how you typically yourself allocate and trade.

I think an important part of this, which is maybe a good way to sort of, tie everything together, stop looking at sort of the best strategy for a moment in time with tactical progress allocation. I think you have to find the things you are most likely to stick to.

From an individual portfolio construction standpoint, I've kind of been tagged with this quote than I came up being on the road and presenting to see if it captures a little bit of a country. Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. Your ability to stick to strategy matters more than strategy itself.

And I think that's something that is really important for all investors to really think through in terms of timeframes that they're looking to allocate across asset classes, volatility metrics. People tend to get stuffed into this notion of wanting to buy the high flyer and buy and hold.

But the problem with buy and hold, as we've seen with time and time, again, with studies is that very few people actually hold. You're better off allocating and having a portfolio with investments that you are more likely to stick to or a strategy that you're more likely to stick to them to try to chase the timeframe or the tactical allocation of the moment.

DS: Yes. I think that's - it's - we can sort of see what the climate is going forward, and then you have to pick a climate that works for you and that you enjoy.

MG: Correct.

DS: So okay. Well, Michael Gayed, The Lead - author The Lead-Lag Report, you can find that on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, just search for Gayed or Lead-Lag Report. And thank you so much for taking time out of your day to speak with me. I hope you continue to stay safe out there and also stay safe with your investing and thank you for coming out.

MG: No, I appreciate it. Thank you, all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Daniel Shvartsman nor Michael Gayed have any positions in any instruments mentioned, except that Michael Gayed is portfolio manager for the ATAC Rotation Fund (ATACX) as mentioned.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

