Old National Bancorp: Earnings Likely To Improve After The First Quarter

Normalization of provision expense in the second half and cost savings from the restructuring plan will help earnings improve in the remainder of 2020 compared to 1Q.

Old National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ONB) earnings plunged in the first quarter of the year due to a surge in provision expense and one-time business restructuring charges. Earnings are likely to improve after the first quarter, but will likely remain below the 2019 level. Provision expense will likely remain high in the second quarter due to the slow pace of economic recovery. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely face pressure in the coming quarters, which will further drag earnings in 2020 on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, savings from the strategic business restructuring plan will likely support earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting ONB's earnings per share to decline by 19% year-over-year in 2020 to $1.12. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price, making ONB a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, lockdown-related uncertainties pose risks to ONB's earnings and valuation in the near-term. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ONB.

Provision Expense to Ease in the Second Half due to Geographical Location and Limited Exposure to Risky Segments

Provision expense surged to 14bps of gross loans in the first quarter due to the ongoing economic recession. I'm expecting provision expense in the second quarter to improve compared to the first quarter; however, it will likely remain higher than the expense recorded in the corresponding period last year. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, ONB's provisions in the first quarter incorporated a V-shaped economic recovery trend with growth returning in the fourth quarter of 2020. I'm expecting the economic recovery to be slow and to extend well into next year, which is why I'm expecting ONB to book higher than usual provision expense in the second quarter.

On the plus side, ONB's exposure to industries that are suffering disproportionately in this crisis is limited to just 5%, as shown in the table below taken from the investor presentation. Moreover, ONB operates in the Midwest, which is likely to reopen for business before other regions in the United States. Consequently, I'm expecting provisions expense to return to normal in the third quarter of 2020. Overall, I'm expecting the company to book provision expense of $25 million in 2020, translating to 20bps of gross loans, as opposed to 4bps of gross loans in 2019.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Net Interest Income's Rate Sensitivity to Undermine Loan Growth

I'm expecting net interest income to decline this year on the back of compression in net interest margin (NIM). As is evident from the movement of NIM in the previous three quarters (see table below), ONB's NIM is quite rate sensitive. The rate sensitivity will lead to further NIM compression in the second quarter following the federal funds rate cuts in March. The government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will also squeeze average NIM in the second and third quarters because the program carries low fees. As a majority of PPP loans are likely to be repaid by the third quarter, I'm expecting NIM to recover in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the repricing of expensive Certificates of Deposits (CDs) will support NIM this year. As mentioned in the last 10-K filing, around $1.3 billion CDs will mature in 2020, representing 77% of total CDs and 9% of total deposits. Overall, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 20bps in the second quarter and then by 3bps in the third quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting NIM to recover by 11bps in the fourth quarter, as shown in the table below.

Net interest income will likely receive some support from continued loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the PPP will add around $1.35 billion in loans to ONB's total loan portfolio. However, a large part of total PPP loans will likely get repaid by the third quarter, which will limit year-end loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to increase by 3.5% year-over-year in 2020, up from a contraction of 1% in 2019. The following table summarizes my estimates for balance sheet items.

Considering the impact of NIM compression and low loan growth, I'm expecting net interest income to decrease by 6% year-over-year in 2020.

Savings from ONB Way to Reduce Expenses in the Remainder of the Year

ONB's earnings suffered in the first quarter due to one-time expenses of $31.2 million incurred for the implementation of a restructuring plan called ONB Way. Under the plan, ONB will consolidate 31 or 16% of its branches. The non-recurrence of the implementation costs will reduce non-interest expenses in the second quarter on a linked-quarter basis. Additionally, ONB Way will lead to savings of around $4 million in the second quarter, $2 million in the third quarter, and another $2 million in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to decline by 22% in the second quarter and 4% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 2.6% year-over-year due to the high implementation cost booked in the first quarter.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 19%

The increase in provisions expense, dip in NIM, and the slight increase in non-interest expense will likely drag earnings this year. On the other hand, growth in net loans will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting ONB's earnings per share to decrease by 19% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The uncertainties surrounding the duration and economic impact of the lockdown can lead to negative surprises in actual provision expense booked this year. Additionally, non-interest income can miss its forecast if the lockdown has a greater than anticipated impact on consumer and business spending. These uncertainties pose risks to ONB's earnings in the near-term of one to two quarters.

I'm expecting ONB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share in the remainder of 2020. There is little chance of a dividend cut because the management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it expected to maintain current dividends. Further, the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 50% for 2020, which is sustainable. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.3%.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests a High Upside

I'm using the average price to book ratio, P/B, to value ONB. As shown in the following table, ONB has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.05 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $17.3 gives a target price of $18.2 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 38.4% from ONB's April 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The high upside suggests that ONB is a feasible investment for a holding period of nine months. However, uncertainties related to the economic impact of the lockdown pose risks for earnings and valuation in the near-term of one to two quarters. Based on the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ONB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.