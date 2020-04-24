AT&T Vs. Verizon: One Clear Winner In Times Of COVID-19

Verizon's dividend of 4.2% is much lower, at least as safe as that of AT&T but its stock has more than doubled over the last 10 years.

AT&T only boasts a lofty dividend yield of 7% which can still be considered safe while lacking any kind of notable capital appreciation over the last 10 years.

In times of economic crisis, both stocks have been stalwarts in the past due to their defensive nature, but this crisis shows that there is only one clear winner.

The nation's two largest carriers have adopted quite different strategies in recent years. While AT&T went down the vertical integration route in full force, Verizon focused on its core strength.

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting all companies. Most of the companies are suffering, be it due to rent deferrals, closed shops or a collapse in demand, while some like the big grocery retailers Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) or streaming bellwether Netflix (NFLX) are seeing staggering revenue growth.

The telecom sector spearheaded by AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) as the nation's two largest carriers should be relatively immune to the pandemic given that their core business, telecommunications and internet services, is generally recession-resistant as people still need to be connected and don't just terminate their mobile and wireless contracts especially during such a situation where large parts of the population are told to stay home and want to stay connected.

Source: huffpost.com

This forced "stay home" attitude has been driving up traffic massively. For instance, for March 2020 Verizon reports around 800M calls a day, up around a third from what they usually observe, as well as 9B text messages.

We’ve had 800 million calls a day. That’s double the amount of calls you would have on Mother’s Day, which is the busiest [Sunday] of the year

Source: Verizon CEO Hans Vestburg on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

In theory, these two giants should benefit from higher traffic while at the same time seeing rather limited impact due to other strains.

In practice, AT&T has performed dismally in 2020, down over 24% following disappointing Q1/2020 earnings released a day ago, while Verizon has been the 5th best-performing stock in the Dow Jones over the last 3 months with a performance of -4%, just behind Walmart, Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and, somewhat surprisingly, Intel (INTC).

Verizon is due to report earnings on April 24, 2020 but there is little reason to believe the stock will suddenly lose its position of great stability.

AT&T Drops, Verizon Remains A Stable Fortress

At the beginning of the year until around early March, both stocks were moving almost in-sync on a flat line. Once the real outbreak began in the U.S. and more and more states started to impose "stay-at-home" orders, their stock price development decoupled itself from each other.

Data by YCharts

The reason for this decoupling is quite simple and yet very telling to see unravel at rapid pace.

While both companies earn a substantial amount of revenue, earnings and cash flow with telecommunications and internet services, AT&T is rather a media company than a traditional telecommunications company like Verizon. It is true that Verizon also ventured into the media business with its past investments into AOL and Yahoo but those investments despite costing several billion dollars are completely dwarfed by AT&T's investments. Additionally, those two investments add very little to Verizon's top-line generating less than 10% of sales.

AT&T meanwhile spent over $120B on DirecTV in 2014 and more significantly Time Warner in recent years. While the DirecTV acquisition was a complete fiasco which is still dragging on AT&T's financial metrics as it is losing almost 1M subscribers every quarter, I actually do like the Time Warner acquisition but the moment of truth will appear when HBO Max will be launched end of May. Over the coming quarters, investors will truly understand if and how AT&T's streaming service will compare to its rivals in terms of gaining and keeping subscribers.

While Verizon focuses almost 100% on the expansion of its fiber and mobile networks and aggressively preparing itself for 5G, it avoids adventurous and costly endeavors into streaming and digital content, or to put differently, vertical integration. Verizon focuses on what it does best and where it has decades of experience and knowledge and this business model is as stable as it gets in good and in bad times. The stock market is rewarding that type of stability and Verizon's upcoming earnings release will show if this praise in advance is warranted. I fully believe it is.

At the same time, Verizon was even able to increase its investment budget by $500M for 2020 in order to accelerate the expansion of 5G networks and increase capacity in its overall network to combat potential bottlenecks due to extended high usage amid the pandemic. More surprising though was the recent acquisition of Blue Jeans Network, a rather unknown competitor to high-flyer Zoom Video Communication (ZM). Contrary to Zoom though, video conferencing is encrypted and its customers are only corporate customers. This purchase came rather cheap at less than $500M and the rationale behind is that "Verizon plans to use the service to enhance relationships with companies hoping to build telehealth services, online education tools, or remote work tools". I think this is a very smart step that comes with relatively little risk and could open several avenues of growth for Verizon.

AT&T - AT&T

For AT&T the situation is much different. Its Q1/2020 earnings release featured a double miss with revenues dropping 4.6% Y/Y and guidance unsurprisingly being pulled for 2020. Its largest segment Communications saw revenue drop 2.6% Y/Y with operating income up 2.4% due to margin expansion. Revenues were flat for Mobility, the largest business unit, as the impact from store closures was offset by growth in average revenue per subscriber. The company added 3.3M wireless subscribers bringing its customer base to 169.2M, up roughly 15M accounts Y/Y with postpaid churn down to 1.08%, a solid improvement from the 1.16% reported a year ago.

In the Entertainment Group revenues dropped 7.2% Y/Y and EBITDA declined 9.7% Y/Y representing a significant deterioration from the stabilization AT&T achieved in FY2019. As in previous quarters AT&T was burning through its video subscriber customer base losing 897K subscribers for AT&T TV and another 138K for AT&T TV NOW. Contrary to 2019 this erosion of the customer base could not be offset anymore by growth in broadband connection with AT&T effectively losing around 500K broadband connections.

The real pain was with WarnerMedia where revenue was down 12.2% and operating income collapsed by 25.8% mostly driven by difficult comps with Warner Bros. revenue and the cancellation of NBA March Madness. HBO revenue also offered no glimmer of hope with sales down 0.9% due to a lack of content and presumably more attractive offerings from Netflix and especially the recent launch of Disney+ (NYSE:DIS). Operating income meanwhile was heavily impacted by investments into HBO Max which is slated to launch on May 27.

AT&T is no longer the defensive stock of the past

With its costly acquisitions in the past, AT&T significantly reduced its business exposure to the defensive telecommunications segment and ventured into the highly cyclical media business. While the latter should perform better when the economy is strong, so far, AT&T was not able to truly leverage this potential and post real growth. AT&T will soon launch its own streaming service HBO Max and expectations are high because they need to get this right since otherwise the whole rationale behind the $85B Time Warner acquisition will be totally flawed. The timing of this release is unfortunately pretty bad in my opinion whereas the launch of Disney+ couldn't have come at a better time. They launched in November 2019 in the U.S. when the economy was booming and people weren't concerned at all about adding $6 to their monthly expenses and rapidly build up subscribers. As Europe was going into shutdown starting early March, Disney+ was launched on March 24 in the United Kingdom and Europe and subscriptions quickly blew past expectations. Following the launch in India around a week later, it was reported that Disney+ had already surpassed the 50M subscriber mark on April 8, 2020, just 5 months after it launched in the United States.

Such lofty numbers are far away from what AT&T expects for HBO Max. HBO Max is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States. The new service is expected to generate about $5 billion in U.S. revenue by 2025. However, the biggest risk I see right now is that basically the streaming market is getting overrun. Netflix just reported record subscriber gains of over 15M and with Disney+ also growing strongly as the shut down continues, AT&T's late May launch may be too late to "benefit" from the COVID-19 pandemic. By late May to late June it is expected that most states in the U.S. and countries in Europe have substantially eased restrictions and with the Spring season in full flow people may be more interested in getting out and enjoying the "new freedom" rather than continuing their "stay-at-home streaming marathons."

Source: healthdata.org

AT&T's Cash Flow And Dividend Safety

In 2019, AT&T's cash flow situation was extraordinary with an FCF dividend payout ratio of just 51% for the full year following multiple upward free cash glow guidance updates and record asset sales. The dividend was safer than ever with the best payout ratio since at least 2012 and down a full 9pp from a year ago.

Challenging business conditions in Q1/2020 have notably impacted AT&T's operating cash flow. While net income was actually higher than Q1/2019, various cash flow adjustments surrounding production costs (investments into HBO Max and higher Warner Bros. production spend), working capital pressures and vendor payments has seen cash flow drop to $8.86B vs. $11.05B a year ago.

With Capex being on a slightly lower level than in 2019 this has lead to a substantial deterioration in the FCF payout ratio reaching 95.8%.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations

While this level cannot be deemed safe on a quarterly basis it is likely to substantially improve in the upcoming quarters given that Q1 is traditionally impacted by special payments although that was not the case in Q1/2019 which makes comparisons even more difficult.

Source: AT&T earnings releases; author's illustration

The big disappointment with AT&T's cash flow statement this quarter though comes with the $5.5B it spent on buying back stock before suspending the program. Its average cost for these buybacks was around $37.4 and thus substantially above its current price of $30. While management could have hardly known early in the quarter that we will be facing an unprecedented pandemic, it is really bad timing to have to suspend the buyback program now when the stock is so cheap and when retiring shares would be a great investment.

However, AT&T's debt situation, despite having substantially improved since the acquisition of Time Warner, still features $154.3B in net debt or an annualized net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6. AT&T's dividend yield is now pretty much spot on 7%.

Verizon's Cash Flow And Dividend Safety

While the dividend is the primary reason to invest in AT&T for now, Verizon's dividend yield of around 4.2% is also a major reason to invest in the stock. Contrary to AT&T though, Verizon has seen its stock price more than double the last 10 years whereas AT&T's stock price rose less than 20%.

Verizon earned $4.81 per share in FY2019 resulting in a dividend payout ratio of 51%. On an FCF basis, the situation looks pretty similar with stable payout ratios between 55% to 56% in recent years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that Verizon's revenues and cash flows are predominantly driven by the performance of its very stable and predictable Wireless segment compared to AT&T where the share is only around 40% the dividend will continue to be easily covered by FCF even when a pandemic strikes. Verizon will be able to continue into its business, commit and slowly increase its dividend while preserving a strong balance sheet. Share repurchases are actually a 4th priority for Verizon's capital allocation but given that Verizon's share price has hardly fallen, management will hopefully preserve that capital and invest it into its network or other promising acquisitions like the BlueJeans one.

Investor Takeaway

Although my position in AT&T is roughly 5 times the size of my position in Verizon, Verizon is surely the clear winner during the most challenging times we are witnessing right now.

Its decision to focus on its strengths in wireless and networks rather than vertically integrating makes the stock very defensive, resilient and less cyclical to this type of economic conditions. Its strong balance sheet and liquidity position even allowed the company to increase its capex guidance in mid-March and also acquire a new company.

AT&T meanwhile had to suspend its buyback program at the worst possible time, namely when the stock was finally cheap as it cratered into the high $20s area, and has seen revenue drop significantly in its non-wireless segments.

Going forward, I expect that both dividends will remain safe and that ultimately AT&T's stock price will recover but investors need to be aware that AT&T is no longer the defensive stock it has been in the past.

Given the two different strategies of the nation's largest wireless carriers, I am now strongly considering adding Verizon to my monthly savings plan where it will join AT&T.

