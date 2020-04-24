Kimberly-Clark - Adding To A Clean Portfolio

A one-time boost and structural component in higher demand makes shares look relatively attractive here at around a market multiple, as interest rates have only fallen amidst all of this.

That is a huge achievement as the impact of the Corona pandemic was only really seen in the last month of the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has been regarded as one of the few beneficiaries in this current environment as people, at least the initial stage of the global crisis have started to use much more wipes, paper towels and hygienic products, including those offered by Kimberly.

While the real global nature of the outbreak only really was felt in the final month of the first quarter, it certainly has a big effect on the first quarter numbers. A substantial portion of the boost likely is of a one-time nature, yet a structural component probably has a more lasting positive impact. This observation and a renewed drop in interest rates, makes the steady cash flows of the shares rather compelling to bond-alternatives. This makes that I am looking to add on dips for the defensive part of the portfolio.

The Numbers

Kimberly-Clark reported an 8% increase in first quarter sales to $5.0 billion, with organic growth rates reported three points higher than the headline number on the back of an 8% increase in volumes. Growth was seen across all the three divisions for which the company reports results, but mostly in consumer tissue, where sales were up 13% to $1.72 billion. This is no surprise given the nature of these activities and the increased cleaning and activities taking place across the globe.

The largest business, the personal care operations, reported a 6% increase in sales to $2.42 billion as the growth in feminine product and baby products seems in part related to additional cleaning (baby wipes finding an alternative use), as some sort of hoarding seems to have boosted results here as well. The smallest segment called K+C professional saw the slowest pace of growth across the business with sales up 4% to $848 million.

The most spectacular thing was seen in the P&L with the company reporting a 45% increase in net earnings to $1.92 per share, mostly on the back of virtually unchanged gross profits, not in terms of percentages, but actually dollar terms. This is a real achievement given the volume increases.

Knowing that price hikes do not appear to have been excessive, it seems that the company has enjoyed some input cost deflation which is indeed confirmed on the conference call, together with cost savings and leverage in terms of volume increases. Furthermore, the gap with adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share narrowed to $0.22 per share while the difference between both earnings metrics totaled $0.35 per share in the first quarter least year, mostly relating to the restructuring program. With the company facing an uncertain outlook, the company has indicated that it will slow the pace of restructuring.

What Now?

In January of this year the company posted its 2019 results with revenues flat at $18.5 billion. The company reported net profits of $2.2 billion on a GAAP basis, equal to $6.24 per share, with adjusted earnings totaling $6.89 per share. When these results were released the company guided for very modest sales and earnings growth for 2020 (low single digits) as the first quarter results are strong enough to make that the company will comfortably meet its targets for this year, even if sales and earnings would be flat in the remaining three quarters. Despite all of this the company is withdrawing the guidance for the year.

The company has managed to increase cash balances to $979 million, just shy of a billion as short term debt exceeds $1.2 billion. Including $7.2 billion in long term debt, net debt rises to $7.5 billion. To put this number into perspective, we look at the 2019 numbers: the company reported GAAP EBIT number of $2.99 billion, with D&A totaling $917 million, for a $3.9 billion EBITDA number. Using the adjusted metrics, EBITDA comes in at $4.2 billion. Depending on which number you look at, leverage ratios come in at 1.8 or 1.9 times.

Shares of the company started the year around $135 per share, at 19-20 times adjusted earnings posted for 2019. While this achievement looks reasonable given the defensive qualities and reasonably resilient balance sheet, note that Kimberly has been failing to report sustainable growth in recent times. Furthermore, the adjusted numbers do not only include sizable adjustments, yet recurring adjustment as well.

When the situation regarding the virus started to be taken serious by the market late February, shares started to exhibit real volatility as shares have made a few significant whipsawed moves with investors wondering if the situation was a net positive or negative for the business. After hitting the $150 mark in early March (just a few dollars above the regular level in February) shares fell to $110 later that month, yet now virtually trade unchanged for the period at $141.

Based on this move the company has seen its earnings multiple increase a factor compared to the start of the year, yet the solid start to the year makes that earnings most likely to could increase this year. This and the fact that interest rates have fallen quite substantially, makes the earnings yield much more compelling.

What Now?

Truth be told is that the company has seen a very strong first quarter and the fact that the company is withdrawing the guidance of the year, is not necessarily negative. While part of the first quarter bump relates to hoarding and initial ¨excessive¨ cleaning, which is not likely to be maintained to the same extent in the rest of the year, there could be structural component to this behavior.

Furthermore, one has to recognize that most of the first quarter bump only took place in March, suggesting that volume declines for the month probably came in around 30%, making that the second quarter and all of 2020 could actually become very strong. On the other hand, while hoarding benefited the consumer segment to a great extent, we might see some headwinds as well with tissues and related products being less often used in of course restaurants, yet for office cleaning and toiletries as well.

With the volatility in the economic conditions, the virus, and also with regard to input prices and currency moves, the reality is that the net impact of all of this is likely positive, and hence we could see a big earnings number this year. This most likely creates very difficult comparable for next year, although structural changes in consumer behavior (including social distancing) could result in a structural boost in demand.

The big one-time jump in earnings and probably some modest positive structural impact on earnings, in combination with falling interest rates makes shares look quite compelling here, at least for the defensive part of the portfolio. Hence, I hope to take advantage of the excessive volatility which shares have seen in recent weeks, that is excessive volatility given the actual underlying business, as I would be happy to initiate a position in the low $130s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.