Purecircle: Trading At A 25% Discount Below The Acquisition Offer

Before the trading suspension was lifted, Ingredion made an offer to acquire all outstanding shares for either 100 pence in cash or a share of a private company.

Purecircle had to deal with an accounting issue where it overstated the value of its inventory and underreported its cost of sales.

Introduction

Purecircle (OTCPK:PCRTF) is a worldwide leader of stevia (a natural sweetener currently applied as a substitute for sugar) production as well as one of the leading companies with R&D programs to improve the products it’s already offering. In 2019, the company ran into an accounting issue and trading in the company’s shares was suspended for about half a year. Right before trading re-started, US-based Ingredion (INGR) made an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Purecircle. As Purecircle is currently trading at a discount to the cash offer, I see an interesting opportunity.

Purecircle is trading on the London Stock Exchange with PURE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume on Yahoo Finance is irrelevant as the company has been in a trading halt for several months. The average trading volume in the past 5 days before submitting this article was just over 250,000 shares per day, so trading is quite liquid.

Water under the bridge: the FY 2019 financial statements had to be restated

As Purecircle won’t be a standalone company for much longer, this article will predominantly focus on the buyout offer by Ingredion and not on Purecircle’s performance as a standalone company. However, a brief history to explain how we got to where we now are is useful.

Purecircle was shaping up to be one of the better possibilities to gain exposure to the production of stevia which is gaining importance in the food and beverage sector as a replacement of sugar. In H1 2019, the company’s production capacity of 3,000 tonnes of Reb-M per year had the potential to remove 2 million tonnes of sugar from the markets, eliminating in excess of 7 trillion calories (or around 7.7 billion kilo-calories which is the more standard denomination):

Source: company presentation

Unfortunately, the company’s auditor didn’t want to sign off on the FY 2019 results (ending in June 2019) as it didn’t agree with how the inventory levels were classified and valued. The auditor was questioning the credibility of approximately $30M of the inventory that may have been filed incorrectly.

As Purecircle was unable to meet the exchange requirements to file its financials in time, the trading was suspended in October while Purecircle hired a second auditor in addition to its normal auditor to deep-dive into the issue. This took approximately 6 months and during the trading halt, several directors and management members resigned.

KPMG ultimately signed off on the FY 2019 results forcing Purecircle to take a $23M charge as according to the auditors:

the Group's costing methodology was not appropriately allocating the full cost of inventory sold to comprehensive income, but instead, certain costs remained capitalised in inventory in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. Accordingly, historical inventory was overstated and historical cost of sales was understated."

Needless to say, Purecircle had lost a lot of credibility on the markets and this, combined with a weak H1 FY 2020 (corresponding with H2 CY 2019), resulting in a net debt position of around $82M, Purecircle entered into negotiations with Ingredion.

An opportunistic offer from Ingredion

Even before Purecircle started trading again, it received and published an offer from Ingredion, a producer of ingredients for food applications. Ingredion realizes this could be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire the market leader in an up-and-coming product at an acceptable price and entered into agreements with shareholders representing almost 70% of Purecircle’s outstanding share count. A done deal, as Ingredion has already secured in excess of a two-third majority of the vote while there are only a few clauses that will allow Ingredion to walk away from the deal.

There are the usual clauses such as being allowed to walk away after discovering undisclosed information and if a regulatory body is planning to block the acquisition or imposes a high fine on principles of Purecircle, but the risk in both cases is quite low. As part of the investigative process, the financials of Purecircle have been checked and double-checked by two auditors so it’s unlikely there will be more bodies falling out of the closet. And although there may still be administrative penalties for the previous management of Purecircle, I don’t think it is very likely these will have a material impact.

Source: company presentation

A third clause that could allow Ingredion to walk away is the revenue clause: If the revenue in H1 CY 2020 falls below $40M (adjusted for FX changes), Ingredion has the right to walk away. The sales result in the previous semester came in at almost $47M and the first semester of calendar year 2019 (the corresponding period) indicated a revenue of close to $75M, so Purecircle’s revenue is ‘allowed’ to fall by an additional 15% compared to H2 CY 2019 and 47% compared to H1 CY019 before Ingredion has the contractual right to pull out.

I am adding to my Purecircle position and will select the 100p cash

Ingredion’s offer shows it has some bright minds working for the company. Ingredion is making an offer under a plan of arrangement scheme using a special purpose vehicle domiciled in the UK as the acquirer of Purecircle.

Ingredion is offering the shareholders of Purecircle two options: 100 pence in cash (which is a discount of approximately 25% compared to the closing price before the trading halt) or a share in the Bidco. To make sure as many smaller retail investors as possible will accept the cash offer, the share option has been made quite unattractive. Bidco will remain a private company for the time being, so investors that were thinking about taking the shares of Bidco won’t have an easy option to monetize their shares. Additionally, there’s no certainty Ingredion will allow Bidco to pay dividends. After all, Ingredion’s 75% stake in Bidco will allow it to just consolidate the financial statements of Bidco in its own financial statements so there is no need to ‘stream up’ cash to Ingredion as a parent company.

Source: company presentation

Long story short. The only logical solution for the majority of the Purecircle shareholders is to accept the cash offer of 100 pence per share. Purecircle closed at 75 pence per share (mainly because disillusioned shareholders are getting out at any price after an extensive trading halt while some institutional parties are refraining from investing in companies that have encountered accounting issues in the recent past), and I think this could be an opportunity to buy stock at 75 pence and tender it into the cash offer made by Ingredion’s Bidco.

There’s no definitive timeline yet, but I’m expecting the deal to close towards the end of the third quarter which essentially means there is an opportunity to lock in a 33% return in less than a semester.

Investment thesis

While I usually avoid companies with accounting issues (even if they are benign), the fact that two respected auditing firms (KPMG and PwC) have checked and double-checked the financials could indicate the worst is behind us and there are no more skeletons in the closet. Additionally, Ingredion is a well-respected company that now has the chance to acquire a leading stevia producer and R&D company at a more than fair price. Optically the acquisition looks a bit expensive, but stevia is here to stay and the strong R&D division of Purecircle could give Ingredion a long-term advantage.

I have been averaging down on my Purecircle position to a current average of 85 pence and plan to add to this position by buying more stock below 80 pence. At the recent closing price of 75 pence, there appears to be a quick 33% upside potential in less than 6 months as I will tender my shares into the 100 pence cash offer.

