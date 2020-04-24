USO's Underperformance Explained

An overview of the fund and an explanation of its erratic behavior and underperformance follow.

USO hasn't actually tracked the price of WTI oil all that well during the past few months.

The United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) is meant to track the price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil and is becoming an increasingly popular way for retail investors to trade and speculate in oil prices. USO has also become increasingly detached from underlying oil prices, with the fund experiencing significantly greater losses than WTI futures contracts themselves.

Due to the above, I thought that an explanation of how the fund works and why it has underperformed might be of interest to readers and investors. I tried to keep this as simple as possible, so as not to overcomplicate matters.

USO continuously rolls over cheap short-dated futures contracts for expensive longer-dated futures. Selling low and buying high is never a good idea and necessarily leads to lower shareholder returns and losses, as it has in the past for USO and its investors. USO recently modified its holdings to reduce said losses, an overall positive development, but not something that will make up for past losses.

USO: How the Fund Works

USO is meant to track the price of WTI oil and is used by many to trade and speculate in oil prices. USO's actual performance, however, sometimes markedly differs from those of the securities and commodities the fund is meant to track. The fund has significantly underperformed WTI prices in the recent past:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Oilprices.com - chart by author)

USO's performance has also been particularly disastrous during the past week. The fund was down by 8.7% this Wednesday, even as June WTI futures rose by 19.1%, a difference of more than 27%.

To understand why this has happened we need to take a close look at the fund's holdings and investment strategy. According to USO's corporate website, the fund invests in:

The near month crude oil futures contract traded on the NYMEX. If the near month futures contract is within two weeks of expiration, the Benchmark will be the next month contract to expire. The crude oil contract is WTI light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma. (Source: USCF Corporate Website)

USO actually changed its benchmark quite recently, for reasons that should become clear soon enough, but looking at its previous holdings and strategy will prove instructive.

Let's take a close look at some of these futures contracts:

(Source: CME Group)

Basically, USO invests in June 2020 crude oil futures, highlighted above, which entitles the company to barrels of crude oil, delivered to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma. The fund isn't actually interested in receiving physical delivery of the oil, so once the contracts are close to expire, they are sold and replaced for July 2020 contracts. Once these contracts are close to expiry, they are sold and replaced for August 2020 contracts, and so on.

As can be seen in the table above, contracts for earlier delivery are cheaper than those for later delivery, meaning that the fund is continuously selling lower-priced securities and replacing them with higher-priced ones, leading to lower returns or even losses.

As a quick example, if the fund were to roll over all of its June 2020 contracts, with a price of $17, for July 2020 contracts, price $22, the fund would only be able to roll over about 77% of its futures contracts, due to the price difference between these. The lower number of securities should, intuitively, ultimately reduce returns or even increase losses.

If market conditions remain the same, with lower prices for shorter-dated contracts and higher prices for longer-dated ones, then USO should also experience significant losses as the price of its contracts decreases near their expiry date, just before they are rolled over. So, for example, the fund's June 2020 contracts might go from $17 to $10 in the coming weeks, as these contracts decrease in price as the expiry date nears, leading to shareholder losses.

The aforementioned losses only really occur if shorter-dated contracts are comparatively cheaper, which is a relatively recent occurrence. Let's take a quick look at the WTI futures curve, which tells us the price of futures contracts at different maturities, for January and April:

(Source: ERCE Energy)

As can be seen above, the different futures contracts all had roughly comparable prices during January, which meant that USO didn't really experience any significant losses or excess returns when rolling over its contracts. In April, however, the curve steepened, and shorter-dated contracts became significantly cheaper, leading to the aforementioned losses. The curve steepened for two reasons.

First is the fact that the market expects oil prices to increase in the coming months, and that is somewhat reflected in the price of these securities. The market expects this as the current oversupply of oil is almost certainly unsustainable. Either Saudi Arabia and Russia come to an agreement or high-cost oil producers, basically U.S. shale oil and Canadian oil sands, go bankrupt.

Second is the fact that due to plummeting oil demand and reasonably healthy oil supply, production currently vastly exceeds consumption, leading to increased oil inventories and rapidly-filling storage facilities. These issues are particularly acute for WTI contracts/oil, as Cushing's storage facilities are fully booked, and far from the coast and oil tankers. Due to this, storage becomes prohibitively expensive and difficult, which leads to plummeting short-dated futures contracts, as traders price in these costs in the value of the oil.

Due to these issues, USO's investment managers recently decided to invest in several other longer-dated futures contracts. The fund's current holdings include June, July, August and September contracts:

(Source: USCF Corporate Website)

These changes should decrease losses from rolling over soon-to-expire securities, although the impact itself is somewhat dependent on how the WTI futures curve behaves in the future. In my opinion, insofar as these changes are a positive, they should have been implemented in prior months and are evidence of a subpar fund with inadequate benchmarks and holdings.

Conclusion

WTI futures are currently in contango, with higher prices for longer-dated contracts, due to increased carry or storage costs and supply shortages, which leads to a negative roll yield, meaning shareholder losses when contracts close to expiry are sold and longer-dated ones are bought.

USO's structure almost guaranteed outsized losses if oil futures entered contango, as they did last month. Investors should have known how USO would perform under current market conditions, although I imagine many didn't.

As a final point, please remember to never invest in funds or securities which you don't completely understand. Approximately zero retail investors need to invest in a fund like USO, so don't do so unless you really know what you are doing.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.