Liberty All-Star Equity Fund: Latest Distribution Cut Keeps It Off Our Hall Of Fame

The combination of a narrow discount to NAV, weak performance history, and recent cut to the distribution rate keeps us on the sidelines.

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a closed end fund with $1.1 billion in total assets that invests in large-cap U.S. stocks. This non-leveraged fund features a unique strategy where five separate institutional money managers have each allocated an equal portion of the assets to invest independently. Currently, there are three managers with a "value" mandate and two covering "growth" investments. The idea here is to provide not only diversification but also varying sources of insight and expertise to improve returns. While the USA fund delivered solid returns over the past decade, it has underperformed more recently. Taking a deep dive into the underlying portfolio and in consideration of the latest distribution rate cut, we're avoiding USA and recommend investors keep this "all-star" on the bench.

(Source: Liberty)

Fund Performance

Over the past 10 years, USA has returned a cumulative 143% on a total return basis to its market price. The timing here is key because just before the latest selloff amid the coronavirus pandemic since February, USA was up by as much as 265% from that particular 10-year look-back period. Indeed, USA suffered a drawdown of 47% at the lows in March amid the extreme market volatility. With a recent rebound, the fund is still down 24% year to date.

We compared USA's performance at market price to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and also the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) which is also a closed end fund in the same category of non-leveraged large-cap U.S. equity funds. We use ADX here as it's one of the best-performing funds over the past decade in the category. We find that USA is now underperforming both SPY and ADX over all time frames since 2010. Over the past five years, USA has returned 38.7% compared to 54.2% by ADX and 46.2% from SPY.

(Source: Data by YCharts/ table BOOX Research)

Year to date, USA is down 23.6% compared to 12.8% in ADX and 12.9% from SPY at the market price. For reference, the total return on the net asset value for USA is a decline of 18% compared to an 11.3% drop by ADX.

The main explanation for USA's underperformance this year is its particular portfolio exposure. USA's largest two positions are in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Visa (NYSE:V) which each represent 2% of the fund. Within the top-10 holdings, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) together represent another 4% of the USA fund. This compares to MSFT and AMZN representing 9.4% in both SPY and ADX. This is important as the effective underweight of these two stocks compared to the benchmark dragged the performance lower for USA as they have been big winners this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Adobe with a modest gain of 2% and Visa down 11.3% year to date compared to Amazon and Microsoft which are each up by 29.9% and 8.8% respectively. Energy services company Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) among the top-10 holdings of USA has also dragged on returns as the stock is down by 63% this year amid the crash in energy prices. Our point here is that USA was poorly positioned heading into the coronavirus pandemic which has driven the underperformance.

Data by YCharts

A Distribution Rate Cut

Some investors are looking at USA as an income vehicle as it targets a 10% distribution yield on its NAV value distributed quarterly. In consideration of the recent decline in the value of the investment portfolio, Liberty announced a cut to the per-share distribution to $0.14 compared to the prior $0.17. The annualized rate of $0.56 currently represents a yield of 11.1% on the market price or 10.4% on the net asset value.

Favorably, the fund has historically distributed the majority of the payout from investment income and realized gains with only a small portion classified as return of capital payments. On the other hand, the more concerning aspect here is that the NAV level at $5.39 has now declined to its lowest level since 2016. Compared to a trend of higher distribution amounts in recent years with some quarterly variability, this latest cut appears more structural.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be the major theme in the market. While stocks have rallied off their lows in March amid enthusiasm for the recovery process, government stimulus efforts, and Fed easing, we take a more cautious view. We see risks that the recovery will be slower with a larger-than-expected output gap extending through 2021 that will keep unemployment high pressuring broader economic activity. Our expectation is for continued market volatility.

The challenge with the USA fund is that it may suffer from poor market sentiment which could drive a widening of the discount to NAV incrementally dragging shareholder returns. With data available to all investors, the recent underperformance and distribution cut only add to weakness in the investment profile.

We highlight that USA is currently trading at a discount to NAV of 3.4%. This compares to a three-year average of 6.5% and a five-year average of 9.5% implying the fund is relatively expensive. We believe a wider discount from current levels is justified.

Data by YCharts

The disappointing returns also dilute the apparent value of the fund's strategy of using separate portfolio managers which have not been able to deliver excess returns. There is nothing necessarily wrong about the current portfolio positions and it's even possible that USA outperforms the broader market going forward. That being said, there's simply not enough to take a bullish opinion of the fund compared to other comparable CEFs.

A better option

We like ADX as our top pick among non-levered U.S. large-cap equity CEFs. The Liberty fund family also features the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). The difference here is that ASG beyond its focus on growth stocks includes exposures to mid- and small-cap companies.

Data by YCharts

ASG has been able to outperform our reference group over the past five years, up 62% compared to 39% for USA, 46% for SPY and 54% for ADX. ASG targets a distribution yield of 8% and has a higher expense ratio of 1.22% compared to 0.99% for USA. Recognizing that each fund has a different strategy, we think ASG is simply the better option between the two Liberty funds.

Verdict

While USA was a leading fund for much of the past decade, the recent results leave a lot to be desired. The investment strategy of the fund has not warranted a bullish outlook with the current portfolio. The combination of the relatively narrow discount to NAV and recent distribution cut keeps us on the sidelines of the USA fund. Looking ahead, a discount to NAV beyond 10% may be a level that begins to represent value and we could reassess our view.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.