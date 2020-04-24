Baron Funds 1Q 2020 Ron Baron Letter

Summary

Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.

8 out of 17 Baron funds have declined single-digits, much less than market indexes.

Recent Federal Reserve monetary programs and Treasury and Congressional fiscal programs are effectively devaluing the dollar.

We believe it is likely that the returns we earn in the next 10 years through 2030 will be similar to the returns we earned in the 10 years from 2009 to 2019. Four to five times.