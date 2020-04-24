Wolf's Corona Discounts: Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland is the exception, combining a high relative safety and quality scores with a discount still over 20% from fair value.

Discounts and cheap companies in the conservative consumer staples sector are becoming rarer and rarer. Most first-class companies are now once again trading at premiums.

Despite most companies slowly recovering, with defensive consumer staples in the lead and already no longer at discounts, there's still value to be had in the segment. I recently published an article on undervalued stocks, and Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was one of the companies I highlighted in the article. My last article on the company specifically was prior to the rally in 2020 - so compared to that article, the stock is down 12% including dividends, from when I said that it was time for a "break" from buying.

If you followed my very first article, when I actually loaded up on the company, you can see the result by checking out that article here. Despite the crisis we've experienced, had you followed that article's thesis, you would, on the basis of ADM and dividends, be in the green today.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The reasons why I want to highlight this are several:

First, there's always some relative quality on sale at any time. At that time, in the summer of 2019, it was ADM - and I bought it.

Remind myself, and readers of my articles, that the core ambition when investing should be a combination of dividend growth, yield and downside protection of your capital through a combination of qualitative stocks and low valuation entries.

To resist the siren temptation of investing in riskier, higher yields with unsafe characteristics. Higher yields are not necessarily bad, but they usually signify significantly higher risk - exponentially so, I'd argue. Depending on your situation in life, you want to be careful with anything that's not quality.

The fact that your invested capital would essentially nullify the effect of the 2020 drop is a good sign for the sort of investment decisions I eschew and for the ones I follow.

Let me show you why Archer-Daniels-Midland is, once again, a very appealing and buyable consumer staples company.

How has the company been doing?

If you don't recall just what ADM is, the company is a 121-year-old food giant, with focus on production, processing, and transportation of oilseeds, wheat, and corn for food, beverage and feed, chemical, and energy uses. The company's customer base can be found worldwide.

Specific end-products include proteins, flavors, colors, flours, fibers and more. To shamelessly quote my first article title - "people gotta eat".

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Fourth-Quarter Presentation)

While 2019 was an extremely tough year for the company given the tariffs impacting many of the company's key markets, ADM nonetheless managed to reach several 2019-specific milestones. Here are some examples:

The company launched its Ag Services & Oilseeds segment, which was a stated target among other things to simplify the organization.

Centralization of critical activities, including a new global operations organization, which included a full global organizational redesign.

The company evolved its portfolio, selling palm plantation operations and investments in CIP.

The company continued to push forward with its citrus platform, with the FCC and Ziegler.

Destination marketing has reached Turkey.

The company's savings are on track...

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Fourth-Quarter Presentation)

...and besides its targeted goals, the overall financials are solid given the headwinds. Segment-wise, the company reported solid trends in Ag and oilseeds...

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Fourth-Quarter Presentation)

...similar trends in the carbohydrate segment with tailwinds due to reduced manufacturing costs, but not weighing up unfavorable ethanol margins, which are still impacted by tariffs and now Corona. The company's Nutrition segment however performed more than admirably.

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Fourth-Quarter Presentation)

So despite an overall drop in operating cash flow on a comparative basis to 2018, the company is doing its transformation admirably when we consider the overall industry "temperature" for the time being.

The sale of the company's CIP investment is worth noting. This is a Luxembourg-based private investment fund that targets investments in food, feed, and bioproducts. The reasoning here is to monetize a non-core asset, which I agree with. The company shouldn't "be" in such financial investments, as I see it. Expected cash proceeds are $210M, and this will have no impact on adj. EPS as it's already excluded.

The company has increased its capacity of oilseed processing, while corn has remained stable...

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Fourth-Quarter Presentation)

...and this brings us to the overall results on a segmented basis, which as you can see, is favorable both sequentially and YoY, even when excluding non-GAAP measures.

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland 4th Quarter Presentation)

Going into 2020, the company holds a total of ~$850M in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. This is not much for ADM, as the company used $5.5B in cash in operating activities during 2019. However, ADM has access to $5.7B in inventories, $5B total in lines of credit, and another $9B in the company's receivable securitization program (of which $6.4B was unused at the end of 2019).

(Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland FY19 10-K Filing)

Excluding obligations to buy inventories, which are ongoing, the company's laddering of payments and debt is weighted towards longer than five years, which plays right into its hands at current market situations.

Net debt to EBITDA remains at a conservative 2.59X, which for a consumer staples organization isn't just good, but it's below what I like to see. While the coming downturns impact interest coverage to only reach 4X for the year, the company won't, I believe, have issues to service its current debt.

Risks in the company haven't changed much. They are, as I see them:

Commodity pricing and energy exposure , not unique to ADM, but a factor for any business in this space. Corn, soybeans, and oilseeds are exposed to fluctuating prices like any other commodity, and this has hurt ADM during 2019 - it may do so further, or again.

, not unique to ADM, but a factor for any business in this space. Corn, soybeans, and oilseeds are exposed to fluctuating prices like any other commodity, and this has hurt ADM during 2019 - it may do so further, or again. Joint venture risks related to the company's numerous JVs, of which Wilmar is only one - the company owns businesses or stakes in businesses across the entire globe, and risk awareness is key.

related to the company's numerous JVs, of which Wilmar is only one - the company owns businesses or stakes in businesses across the entire globe, and risk awareness is key. Legal risks related to the company's numerous operating geographies are neither small nor limited. Anyone investing in ADM needs to consider the company's wide array of geographies, and some of them being socioeconomically "risky", or at least riskier than investors might be used to.

In the end, however, ADM closed the books on 2019 with good results, managing a year laden with headwinds admirably. Going into 2020, it's guaranteed that the company will face corona-related headwinds, but this is the reason we're currently looking at ADM - undervaluation.

What's the valuation?

First off, ADM is cyclical. Take a look.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What the graphs represent is a sort of earnings fluctuation tendency which can push the valuation above or below what we would consider fair value at a specific time. In fact, if you look at an overall picture of ADM's 10-year performance, the company has done worse than the overall S&P 500 during the biggest bull market we've seen in a very long time. However, as we know, this is a function of investment valuation. The key is, as always, to invest in companies at below fair-value estimates, and the reason for the article is that I believe we can currently do just that.

At current valuations, ADM trades at an average weighted P/E of 13.3X and yields around 3.9%, with an adjusted earnings yield of around 7.5%, well above my own 6% preference. This indicates at least some basic level of interest.

Forecasting ADM is notoriously difficult, to the degree that I argue that you can really only consider the direction of the forecast somewhat accurate - in this case, up.

Analysts forecasting ADM have worse accuracy than a coin flip, even with a 10% margin of error. To say therefore that either the company's historical premium (16-18 P/E) or the expected EPS of ~4/share in 2022 is accurate is something we can't do based on this. However, at this valuation, you're protecting your capital as even a drop to 8 times earnings wouldn't affect your overall capital negatively in the long term. While the return may not be 25% annually until 2022, the likelihood that they're positive and market-beating seems enough to consider ADM interesting.

When looking at my personal system, ADM seems very appealing. At 21% undervaluation with a "Very Safe" dividend and only 54% LTM payout ratio, the company has safeties not only thanks to its A-grade credit, but it also has 8% 5-Y average dividend growth, a 44-year dividend streak and based on even a conservative 3-Y forward EPS trades at below a 1.0 PEG ratio.

There are, of course, companies with higher potential upsides out there. The overall score for ADM is a 3.0, which indicates for a Class 1 stock a decent opportunity and a solid quality score, and on a comparative basis, we indeed find that ADM is better than all of its Class 1 peers except Home Depot (HD) whose high-quality score pushes it above ADM with 0.1 higher. However, ADM has a clearly higher undervaluation at today's prices and as such captures my interest more at this time.

Potential annual returns of at least 15% are what I consider likely long-term here, and that, to me, is worth investing in.

Thesis

Archer-Daniels-Midland continues to be a qualitative company that I trust. I've owned shares for some time now, and while I paused for a while as the company's valuation expanded too far, I see it as a time to step back in further. I bought the company this week and last week, and it's on my short-list in the consumer staples sector as the only Class 1 stock that's actually clearly undervalued in relation to my target. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is undervalued as well, but this has shrunk to a mere 2% (which for Lowe's is still amazing).

Finding quality amongst the highest-grade staples stocks is very easy. Finding undervaluation and potential growth not so much. At current valuation and estimates, most of the stocks here give us potential upsides of below 10% or, at best, close to 10%. A few stocks stand out here - and ADM stands out most of all based on these estimates.

Even with the relative uncertainty here, I consider this to be a once-in-several-years opportunity. I want more ADM, I want more defensive stocks like this, and I'll continue to load up on this company. Unlike many companies found in Europe at this time, ADM has never disappointed in terms of dividends or safety, even in the face of corona.

Expect me to continue weighting my investments, if not towards just the US, away from Scandinavian currencies at this time (except the euro where applicable - Finland has taken exception to the current dividend-cutting trend).

Archer-Daniels-Midland is an excellent company deserving of a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At current valuation, Archer-Daniels-Midland is a "BUY" with a potential ~20% upside from fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.