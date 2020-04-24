FirstCash Undervalued Amid Exceptional Operational Uncertainty

Toward the end of 2020, this should resemble a more typical recession and FirstCash should see increased unemployment and tighter access to credit drive more pawn loan demand.

FirstCash is seeing improving retail sales in the U.S., but weak pawn demand in both the U.S. and Mexico remains concerning.

I’m not sure who said it, but I’ve long loved the quote, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes” (the quote is often attributed to Samuel Clemens, but it’s disputed). No two recessions are ever the same, and while recessions are often relatively good opportunities for pawn shop operator FirstCash (FCFS), this Covid-19 outbreak and the ways governments are responding to it are creating some new challenges.

I don’t expect 2020 to be a good year for FirstCash; I wasn’t expecting that before, and I’m expecting a worse outcome now. I do think that business will improve in 2021, though, as elevated levels of unemployment and tighter consumer credit will play to the company’s strengths. FirstCash’s leverage, currency risk, and general business risk make this a more challenging name, but I believe the discount to fair value is too wide now.

Better Than Expected Results, But Not “Good”

FirstCash managed to put together a better quarter than I’d expected for March, but I wouldn’t call this a good quarter. Still, management deserves credit for managing a difficult (and rapidly-changing) situation as well as they did.

Revenue was flat from the year-ago period, though core pawn revenue did increase 3%. Overall gross margin improved about a point, helped by a 60bp improved in retail margin. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3% and operating income declined 7%, with margin down about 20bp, as the company couldn’t absorb the operating costs of less mature stores as effectively.

Revenue from the U.S. operations declined 2% as reported and 3% on a core pawn basis, with the difference coming from the winding down of consumer loan operations. Retail revenue improved 4% on a same-store basis and this metric has been tracking steadily higher. Pawn fees were flat, as an improvement in yields was offset by a 4% same-store decline in loan balances. Retail margins improved two points in the U.S., but operating income fell 5% with 70bp of margin erosion.

The Latin American operations generated 7% growth in local currency (4% growth in U.S. dollars), with core growth of 6% that was flat on a same-store basis. Both retail and pawn fee revenue was flat on a same-store basis, with FirstCash continuing to see an impact from prior Mexican government stimulus efforts and a worsening retail environment in Mexico. Pawn loans declined 8% on a same-store basis, while retail margins declined 150bp. Segment income was flat for the quarter, with margin contracting about 150bp.

Recessions Aren’t New, But Covid-19 Certainly Is

FirstCash has seen several recessions in its corporate history, and recessions are generally an opportunity for the company. Recessions typically mean higher unemployment, fewer work hours, and less access to consumer credit, as well as less disposable income. In those circumstances, pawn shops offer an attractive lower-cost retail alternative and a source of short-term credit for borrowers with no other good options.

The Covid-19 situation is different. Although social distancing and stay-at-home orders are impacting retail foot traffic, FirstCash has seen a surge in retail sales as buyers look for merchandise relevant to telecommuting (laptops and so on) and dealing with the stay-at-home orders (entertainment options like gaming consoles). Management reported a whopping 29% increase in April same-store sales to date in the U.S., without any meaningful degradation in retail margins.

On the flip side, pawn loan demand has dropped significantly, with management reporting that new loans were down 14% in April. There’s usually a seasonal impact to pawn loan demand in the second quarter from tax refunds, but stimulus payments have further reduced demand for loans. On top of that, although unemployment is shooting up and work hours are declining, household expenses like gasoline have dropped, as has spending on leisure activities and elective medical procedures. That’s relevant here because a lot of pawn loans are for specific expenditures – vacations, graduation gifts, braces for kids, and those sorts of things – that are no longer taking place like before.

While these numbers are specifically for the U.S. stores, management said that the same basic trends apply to the stores in Mexico, though not to the same extent. With even tighter lockdowns in Colombia and El Salvador, there’s basically no business there now.

The Outlook

I expect that FirstCash is looking at a couple of ugly quarters, and I think it is wise for management to suspend share buybacks. I’d also note that management pulled full-year guidance, and I really can’t blame them for that.

Beyond the next couple of quarters, I think FirstCash will see a more typical recession pattern of business. The stimulus payments will only go so far, and I believe we will see higher levels of unemployment (and underemployment in the form of reduced hours) at least through all of 2021. With banks likely to see a surge in bad debts, I believe underwriting standards will tighten up again, and I believe access to consumer credit will become more restrictive. With that, I think FirstCash will see improvements in pawn loan demand later in 2020 and through 2021.

I’m currently modeling a roughly 10% decline in 2020 revenue and a sharper decline in margins and free cash flow, as retail sales are substantially less profitable than pawn loans. I expect a rebound in pawn loan fees and margins in 2021, and I believe the Covid-19 recession won’t alter the long-term revenue growth rate all that much – I still expect long-term revenue growth around 6% as the company runs the U.S. operations to fund cash returns to shareholders and reinvests the cash generated in Latin America to expand in markets like Colombia, Peru, and Nicaragua. I want to emphasize, though, that there is a far above-average level of uncertainty in these modeling assumptions, and I would expect some meaningful revisions over the next few quarters.

The Bottom Line

I believe FirstCash is now priced for an attractive low double-digit annualized return that offers good compensation for the risks involved and the patience that will be required. While Covid-19 creates some new twists and challenges for management, this team has shown they can navigate the ups and downs of the business cycle, and I think the company could see improving results as soon as the second half of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.