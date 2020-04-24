United Airlines Raises Equity: Another Reason To Avoid The Stock

This stock sale will dilute existing shareholders' interests by up to 15% but won't cover much of United's likely 2020 cash burn, causing net debt to increase significantly.

Earlier this week, United Airlines (UAL) became the first U.S. airline to issue equity to shore up its balance sheet in the midst of an unprecedented collapse in air travel demand. On Tuesday, the airline priced an offering of 39.25 million shares at $26.50 per share. The underwriters have an overallotment option for an additional 3.925 million shares.

This move highlights United Airlines' unattractiveness for investors, relative to competitors like Delta Air Lines (DAL). Because of the structure of its route network, United Airlines is likely to face one of the toughest paths to a profit recovery of any airline. Moreover, the company entered 2020 with a subpar balance sheet. The recent offering significantly diluted existing shareholders' interests (limiting the stock's future upside) without improving the balance sheet all that much.

A shaky balance sheet to start

Over the past several years, United Airlines' new management team made impressive progress in turning the business around. Adjusted EPS jumped from just $6.76 in 2017 to $12.05 in 2019.

However, the company didn't make commensurate progress with respect to its balance sheet. Indeed, a key piece of United Airlines' turnaround strategy was to significantly grow its three mid-continent hubs (Chicago, Houston, and Denver) to regain domestic market share. This entailed higher CapEx, as United needed to expand its fleet to support its domestic growth. As a result, free cash flow has remained persistently low. The company has spent virtually all of that limited free cash flow on share buybacks to please investors.

Data by YCharts

Thus, United Airlines entered 2020 with $20.5 billion of debt and lease liabilities, offset by $4.9 billion of cash and short-term investments. Delta Air Lines has somewhat less debt on its books, despite being slightly larger than United. It entered the year with $17.3 billion of debt, offset by $2.9 billion of cash.

Furthermore, Delta has consistently had significantly higher margins in recent years, making it better able to sustain its debt. This longstanding "margin gap" remained in place last quarter. Earlier this week, Delta reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $422 million for the period, whereas United has pre-announced a Q1 adjusted pre-tax loss of about $1 billion.

Coronavirus cash burn makes matters worse

While the first quarter tends to be seasonally weak for airlines' earnings, it is usually a strong period for cash flow, as customers begin buying tickets for the busy spring and summer seasons. But with very few people making travel plans in the current environment, United has been burning cash rapidly.

Between early March and early April, United borrowed $2.75 billion (see p. S-2) to bolster its cash position. Even so, it only had $4.3 billion of cash and short-term investments as of April 16 (plus $2 billion of borrowing capacity on its credit facility): less than what it had at the beginning of 2020. This indicates that it had already burned through the $2.75 billion of new debt it had raised and then some.

Under the CARES Act, United will receive approximately $5 billion of payroll support funds that will cover most of its labor costs through September. However, $1.5 billion of this sum will come in the form of a low-interest loan, adding to United's debt load. Furthermore, this cash infusion will only cover part of the company's likely cash burn over the next two quarters.

The airline is also eligible for up to $4.5 billion in additional loans from the U.S. Treasury. So far, it hasn't decided whether to take these loans. Still, it's pretty clear that United will need substantial additional funding beyond what it has already raised, as cash burn will continue. In a message to employees last week, United's leadership team wrote that they "expect demand to remain suppressed for the remainder of 2020 and likely into next year." (Similarly, Delta said on its recent earnings call that it is planning for cash flow to remain negative throughout 2020.)

(Image source: United Airlines)

The equity raise doesn't fix anything

Given management's pessimistic near-term outlook and United's rapidly rising debt load, raising equity was a sensible move. The problem is that the company has such a low market cap that investors will experience significant dilution for relatively minimal balance sheet help.

Assuming the underwriters exercise their full overallotment option, United would raise just over $1.1 billion. Meanwhile, its share count would jump from around 252 million to 295 million, diluting shareholders' interests in the company by about 15%. This is far more dilution than any airline would experience from the warrants issued to the U.S. government as compensation for receiving CARES Act funds.

From the perspective of ensuring the survival of the organization, getting $1.1 billion of new equity is better than nothing. On the other hand, this equity funding will cover only a small portion of United's 2020 losses. The airline appears to have burned more than $3 billion in the first three and a half months of the year, and I expect further cash burn of $3 billion at best and $6 billion at worst for the remainder of the year (net of the $3.5 billion grant portion of United's payroll support funding).

In short, investors have experienced significant dilution, but the vast majority of United's 2020 losses will still need to be covered with debt increases, further weakening the company's balance sheet.

A big strategic quandary

United's high debt load is worrisome enough, but the company's route network is particularly poorly positioned for the low-demand environment that is likely in 2021 (and quite possibly 2022 as well).

First, most industry experts expect domestic travel demand to bounce back before international travel demand. United Airlines has the greatest exposure to international markets of any U.S. airline: 38% of revenue in 2019 (compared to 28% for Delta). As a result, United will likely have to idle or underutilize numerous pricey widebody jets until demand fully recovers a few years from now.

(United's high international exposure is a weakness in today's environment. Image source: United Airlines.)

Second, United has undersized domestic hubs relative to its competitors. As noted above, growth at these hubs has helped drive its profit recovery in recent years. The company will likely struggle to balance the need to operate substantially fewer flights in 2021 than in 2019 with the need to maintain scale in its hubs. By contrast, Delta operates the largest airline hub in the world in Atlanta, and also has dominant positions in Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul. Meanwhile, it has lots of smaller hubs and focus cities that are ripe for short-term cuts. This should enable Delta to return to profitability well before United.

United Airlines stock: high risk, not enough reward

While shares of United Airlines have fallen 73% from their 52-week high, deep value investors looking to bet on a global airline should stick with Delta instead. Notwithstanding United's equity offering, I expect Delta to maintain its balance sheet advantage exiting 2020. Furthermore, Delta's margin superiority could increase over the next year or two, due to its lower international exposure and better route network.

It will take many years for United's earnings power to rebound, and it may never sustainably return to 2019 levels. Furthermore, the airline has lots of aging aircraft, so it faces substantial CapEx requirements over the next decade, which will weigh on free cash flow even if profit does recover. That also means United's high debt load is here to stay.

Despite the recent dilution, there's certainly upside potential in United Airlines stock if global air travel demand fully recovers over the next few years. However, shares of Delta have just as much upside with far less risk, particularly if air travel demand remains depressed for an extended period.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.