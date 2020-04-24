Ring Energy: Upcoming Borrowing Base Redetermination Likely To Keep It In Debt Reduction Mode

At current strip prices (and no further drilling), Ring's debt will decrease by around 28% by December 2021, while its production may decline by close to the same amount.

This will probably be necessary since its credit facility was 86% utilized at the end of 2019 and low oil prices are causing significant borrowing base reductions.

Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) reported decent Q1 2020 production with strong performance from its newest wells. Its main near-term challenge will be its May borrowing base redetermination, which could leave it with minimal liquidity. As Ring does not have long-term debt other than its credit facility, its credit facility lenders will likely give it more leeway than if it had significant interest payments going to junior debt. However, at current strip prices, Ring will likely be in the position of needing to put its positive cash flow towards debt reduction for quite some time.

The challenge for Ring is that prices need to improve versus strip before it can reduce its debt faster than its production declines. Ring's common stock will likely continue to trade at low levels until its debt to production situation improves.

Notes On Production

Ring averaged 10,899 BOEPD in production in Q1 2020. This was a modest decrease of -4.8% from its average of 11,448 BOEPD in Q4 2019. Production is affected by the timing of wells within the quarter, and March 2020 production of 11,474 BOEPD was up 1.8% from the 11,270 BOEPD in December 2019.

Ring mentioned before that if it continued to halt drilling activities after the four wells it put into production in mid-February, then December 2020 production would be down 15% to 20% from December 2019.

This results in an estimate of 9,241 BOEPD in December 2020 production if December 2020 production was down 18% from December 2019 levels.

From that we can calculate that Ring's full-year production would be around 10,400 BOEPD if the decline from March to December is a straight-line (used for simplicity). This is somewhat better than I had estimated before, as I had been modeling 10,000 BOEPD for 2020.

These numbers do not include the effect of Ring's Delaware Basin asset sale, which may reduce 2020 production by around 420 BOEPD if the sale closes in mid-June.

Ring's 2020 Outlook At Current Strip

Thus I am now modeling Ring's 2020 results based on 9,980 BOEPD in average production, assuming the Delaware Basin goes through. Ring's oil percentage would tick up slightly to 88.5% as the result of the sale of that gassier asset.

At $30 WTI oil (current strip), Ring may realize $29 per barrel for its oil. It realized around $1 less than WTI in Q1 2020. This widened slightly in March, but Ring mentioned that the differential was still less than $2 then.

Ring's hedges may have around $42 million in positive value for 2020 at $30 WTI oil for the year, including just over $25 WTI oil from March to December.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 3,232,622 $29.00 $94 Natural Gas 2,520,349 $1.50 $4 Hedge Value $42 Total Revenue $140

I've assumed that Ring manages to reduce its production expenses down to $10.50 per BOE in 2020 as it attempts to reduce costs through rod conversions and other cost reduction measures. This would result in Ring's absolute production expenses declining by around $10 million from 2019 levels. With $32 million in capital expenditures, Ring would thus end up with around $100 million in cash expenditures.

$ Million Production Expenses $38 Production Taxes $4 Cash G&A $13 Capital Expenditures $32 Cash Interest Expense $13 Total Cash Expenditures $100

Effect On Debt

Thus Ring would then have around $40 million in positive cash flow in 2020, although its December 2020 production would be around 25% lower than December 2019 production (due to the halt in drilling and the Delaware Basin sale).

Ring had $366.5 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2019. It also had a $17 million working capital deficit (excluding derivatives). The positive cash flow would reduce its credit facility debt to $326.5 million by the end of the year. The Delaware Basin asset sale could reduce its year-end credit facility debt further to $295 million, although its credit facility debt could end up a bit higher if its working capital deficit is lowered by the end of 2020.

Borrowing Base

Ring currently has a $425 million borrowing base for its credit facility. This is very likely to be reduced due to the sharp fall in oil prices. Ring's PDP PV-10 was $651 million at the end of 2019. It calculated its PDP value at around $540 million based on mid-March strip, adjusted for its hedges. Since then it appears that oil futures have fallen around $3 to $4 more (although this is volatile). Adjusting for that would bring its PDP value (adjusted for hedges) down to around $500 million at current strip now.

Thus Ring's PDP value is down around 23% since its last borrowing base redetermination. It noted that the bank price deck used $49 oil (below strip) with the November redetermination, so the borrowing base reduction may be less than the change in PDP value.

I am estimating that Ring will see a 15% to 20% borrowing base reduction, which would put its borrowing base at around $340 million to $360 million. The borrowing base could be reduced by an estimated further $20 million or so if/when the Delaware Basin asset sale closes.

In this scenario, Ring could potentially have a slight borrowing base deficiency, although the positive cash flow it can generate with its drilling program halted should allow it to address a borrowing base deficiency relatively quickly.

Beyond 2020

Ring estimated that its 2021 decline rate would be around 10% to 12% if it continued to halt drilling activities. This would put its average production at around 8,000 BOEPD in 2021. Ring could probably continue to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow despite weaker hedges in 2021, as long as it limited capex spend. At $35 WTI oil, I estimate that it could generate $30 million in positive cash flow if it spent $15 million on capex for non-drilling expenses and additional rod conversions.

Thus it could continue paying down its debt even if oil prices remain low. The threat of further borrowing base reductions probably will keep Ring in debt reduction mode and limit its drilling until WTI oil prices got back up to the $45 to $50 range though.

Conclusion

Ring is able to generate a fair bit of positive cash flow if it continues to halt its drilling program. It is likely to see a significant borrowing base reduction soon due to low oil prices, although the positive cash flow should allow it to eliminate any borrowing base deficiency reasonably quickly. The challenge for Ring is that the Coronavirus has made a major dent in oil demand for the time being, and at current strip prices (including low-to-mid $30s WTI oil for 2021), Ring will probably need to continue to halt drilling activity and focus on trying to pay down its debt to keep up with any borrowing base reductions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.