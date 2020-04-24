Sanofi Set To Surge

Rather than sell in May and go away, SNY seems a good buy at current levels. Irrespective of developing coronavirus news, SNY may well be above $58.00 by May end.

Kevzara (sarilumab) is being investigated by SNY and REGN as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Initial study results could be available within the next month.

SNY is undervalued

Since early August last year, the Sanofi (SNY) share price has increased almost 20% to its current level of $48.37 at the time of writing. That's still about 7% off the 52-week high, and a fair value is now probably above $58.00 - an increase of about another 20%. This projection is based on a straightforward P/E comparison of SNY (24.90) with the average P/E ratio for ten other relevant big pharma (29.94): AZN, OTCPK:BAYRY, BMY, GSK, JNJ, LLY, MRK, NVO, NVS, and PFE. Then, 29.94 divided by 24.90 gives a multiple of 1.20 to be applied to SNY's share price (48.37). This provides a fair value of $58.04. Very basic, I know, but it does provide a meaningful indication of where SNY sits.

An oral "multi-blockbuster" in multiple sclerosis?

Much is happening at the Parisian pharma giant. Topline data from a phase 2b, dose-finding study of SNY's Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor [BTKI] SAR442168 were released earlier this year, and the results were discussed in detail during a virtual scientific session and conference call on Thursday. The study met its primary endpoint, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-evidence of multiple sclerosis [MS] disease activity in the brain was significantly reduced. That is, a SAR442168 dosage of 60 mg/day for 12 weeks reduced the number of gadolinium-enhancing T1 hyperintense lesions by 85% relative to placebo.

As a measure of confidence in the compound, which was in-licensed from Principia Biopharma (PRNB), SNY plans to start four phase 3 trials of SAR442168 in the middle of the year. Thursday's conference call revealed that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, these studies are on track and will assess SAR442168 across the full MS spectrum (MS-induced central nervous system damage, progression of disability, and relapse rates): i.e., versus Aubagio in relapsing MS (N=1800, two studies); versus placebo in primary progressive MS (N=1200); and versus placebo in non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (N=1290). This continued interest in SNY's BTKI may be endorsed by today's earnings release, which is expected to reveal earnings per share of $0.82, compared with $0.81 for the same period in 2019. The Zacks revenue projection for Q1 2020 is $9.85 billion (up 13%), compared with $8.71 billion for Q1 2019.

SNY is searching for COVID-19 treatments with GSK, REGN

Understandably, there has been massive noise about the SNY and GSK search for a vaccine for COVID-19, which some have suggested could be ready for use in H2 2021. However, I'm skeptical about vaccine development and don't hold out much hope for rapidly upscaled production of a viable anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine over the next 2 years. This view seems to be growing in popularity.

More optimistically, non-vaccine approaches to the management of COVID-19 seem to be a far better option in the coming weeks. I'm interested in Kevzara (sarilumab), which is being investigated by SNY and REGN as a possible treatment for the cytokine storm of COVID-19. SNY announced on March 30 that a study had started of Kevzara in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 in Canada, Japan, and Europe. The following day, SNY shares jumped more than 5%. Preliminary results from the study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04327388) can be expected in July, but other studies are ongoing: e.g., the CORIMUNO-VIRO study in France (NCT04341870; early data scheduled in May), and a REGN study in the U.S. (NCT04315298), from which, hopefully, initial results could be available within the next month.

SNY is producing a smartphone self-test kit for coronavirus

An especially interesting, if not somewhat speculative venture has been established between SNY and Luminostics, a technology startup based in California. The two companies plan to produce a smartphone diagnostic kit to enable self-testing for coronavirus infection. Using the kit, a positive or negative test result would be available in less than half an hour. If this plan comes to fruition, the test kit could be launched before year-end and would likely have widespread applicability, convenience, and commercial potential.

GILD's remdesivir may still stimulate a further surge in SNY share price

The recent immense interest in Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir had buoyed the market; that is, until yesterday, when reports emerged of remdesivir failure. But the jury is still out, and remdesivir may still produce favorable results against COVID-19. Previously, almost any company that had announced a compound under investigation for anti-COVID-19 potential - regardless of scientific rationale or study quality - achieved significant share-price gains. This excitement will likely continue if remdesivir, galidesivir, sarilumab or another non-vaccine, anti-COVID-19 agent succeeds conclusively in the coming weeks. In this case, we can expect a significant increase in the SNY share price.

Conversely, Kevzara might fail in its bid to treat the cytokine storm of COVID-19. We could then expect a greater than 5% decrease in SNY stock price: i.e., based on a simple 'what-goes-up-must-come-down' philosophy, and that SNY shares jumped more than 5% after the first patients with COVID-19 were treated in the Kevzara study. However, SNY would likely bounce back quickly. The French pharma has an exciting phase 3 pipeline, several other catalysts, and a compelling policy of aggressive pursuit of additional indications for already-established products.

Of course, if we believe some soothsayers, we should "sell in May and go away" because the second-biggest recession ever is looming. But, we should probably not overlook the extent to which pharma and diagnostics might buoy the market with positive anti-COVID-19 news. Although SNY could potentially have some negative news to negotiate for Kevzara, perhaps more likely is that Kevzara will soon have significant competition from several other treatments in the COVID-19 space.

Other selected catalysts to consider

Outlined below are other significant, selected catalysts for SNY:

This Saturday (April 25) is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for MenQuadfi, SNY's vaccine against meningococcal meningitis group A, C, W-135, and Y infections. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to approve the MenQuadfi BLA (for use of the vaccine in children aged ≥2 years) on or before Saturday. However, in the supplemental indication of the prevention of meningococcal meningitis in infants aged ≥6 weeks (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03547271, and NCT03890367), and in adults aged ≥56 years (NCT03869866), phase 3 studies have been suspended because of COVID-19.

Dupixent (dupilumab), an inhibitor of interleukins 4 and 13, is an SNY treatment marketed for use in adults with atopic dermatitis. A supplemental BLA [sBLA] for Dupixent use in children aged 6-11 years with atopic dermatitis is currently under Priority Review by the FDA. The expected decision date for the sBLA is May 26. Dupixent is also being investigated in the phase 3, VOYAGE study (NCT02948959) in children aged 6-11 years with uncontrolled persistent asthma. Results from this trial are due for release in November or December this year.

As mentioned earlier, SNY's pursuit of additional indications for its products is impressive, as exemplified by Kevzara in COVID-19, Dupixent in atopic dermatitis and asthma in children, Sarclisa (isatuximab) in multiple myeloma, and Libtayo (cemiplimab) in various indications. For the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo, an interesting, but small, phase 3 study (NCT03515629) is ongoing to determine the drug's efficacy in combination with BMY's Yervoy as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Results from this study should also be available towards calendar-year end.

The ongoing, phase 3, ATLAS-A/B study (NCT03417245) of the antithrombin III inhibitor fitusiran had an estimated primary completion date of April 9. Topline results from this 9-month trial in patients with hemophilia A or B can be expected in Q1 2021.

SNY is likely to rise substantially

Overall, SNY is now probably about 20% below fair value. Irrespective of market volatility and the shape (V or W) of market recovery, GILD, BCRX, or any other company that achieves success in treating COVID-19, will likely trigger a spike in SNY share price. Don't forget, of course, that SNY's Kevzara itself has considerable potential as a treatment for the cytokine storm of COVID-19. Also, please remember that SNY has an ex-dividend date of May 4, with an expected dividend of approximately $3.40. Anyway, rather than sell in May and go away, SNY seems a particularly good buy at current levels. With the high probability of being bolstered by global good news in the fight against coronavirus, and considering the many other positives discussed in this article, the SNY share price may well be above $58.00 by the end of May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.