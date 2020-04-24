If History Repeats Itself, Invesco Might Get Out Of The Waters, But Shares Will Still Underperform

Even if this happens, there is reason to believe that Invesco would still underperform its peers.

Source

Dividend cuts can be good or bad. A thorough evaluation of company prospects is required to determine whether a reduction in shareholder distributions would do good or bad for the company in the long term. Regardless, investors don't like dividend cuts for the obvious reason of having to let go of current-period income. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is the latest company to feel the wrath of investors for cutting the quarterly dividend. Shares declined a staggering 21% on April 23, after missing both revenue and EPS estimates for Q1 2020 and slashing the quarterly dividend by 50% to 15.5 cents from 31 cents. For Invesco, there's only one way out of the waters; active funds should start outperforming passive funds, leading to a surge in popularity for Invesco's actively-managed products. But, even if this happens, I believe Invesco will still provide lackluster returns in comparison to its peers.

Not every asset manager is created equal

There's a lot that can be written about COVID-19 and how the pandemic is disrupting multiple business sectors. There are visible impacts on the global asset management industry as well, but one thing the pandemic should not be held accountable for is the underperformance of Invesco, which has been in an uphill battle in the recent past to remain relevant as passive investing continued to grow. Invesco fell behind the likes of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in the race to capture market share in the passive investing industry, which led to disappointing financial performance over the last five years. A quick look at revenue and earnings growth numbers reveals Invesco's woes.

Company Revenue growth (5-year CAGR) Net income growth (5-year CAGR) Invesco Ltd. 3.51% (-6.98%) BlackRock Inc. 6% 6.32% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) 7.13% 11.64%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The market, on the other hand, has duly rewarded outperformers while punishing Invesco.

Data by YCharts

Invesco's specialty is active strategies. As data from the below table reveals, active strategies have dominated the AUM of the company for as long as one could remember.

Date Active AUM as a percentage of total AUM March 31, 2020 77% March 31, 2019 74% March 31, 2018 79% March 31, 2017 82% March 31, 2016 83% March 31, 2015 82% March 31, 2014 82% March 31, 2013 77%

Source: Invesco

Leading asset managers including BlackRock have grown the contribution from passive AUM to total AUM over the last few years, but Invesco has virtually gone nowhere. That, however, doesn't make Invesco a bad investment. The problem, on the other hand, is Invesco's proven inability to deliver alpha even when the macroeconomic outlook for active funds has been positive (this will be discussed in a later segment).

The only thing that can save Invesco is history repeating itself

Last March, I discussed this extensively - the performance of active and passive investing strategies have historically been cyclical. Apparently, this is something that many investors are not paying attention to. Data going back to the mid-1980s confirm this cyclicality.

Source: Hartford Funds

As illustrated above, passive has outperformed active since the fallout of the financial crisis, and the virus-induced market crash could prove to be the catalyst for active strategies to gain traction. But there are a lot of "ifs" involved in this thesis. If active managers perform better during this market crash and report stellar numbers, there's every opportunity for a paradigm shift to take place sooner than many investors believe. With its portfolio of active funds and the expertise in generating attractive returns by actively managing portfolios, Invesco would be positioned to grow. But the opposite could turn out to be true as well. Because of the cost advantages, clients might continue to embrace passive products and such strategies could outperform active for many years to come. This would be disastrous to Invesco, much more than it is to investment managers who have built a reputation for providing best-in-class passive products.

As far as I see, a resurgence in the popularity of active funds will be the only saving grace for Invesco. Not to forget, such a phenomenon would be welcomed by all the other asset managers as well. Actively-managed funds charge higher fees from investors, presenting the opportunity for fund managers to expand their profit margins.

The question, then, is whether Invesco is the right choice if fund flows make a dramatic turnaround in favor of active strategies.

The answer is "NO"

Revenue growth from 2000 to 2011, a period in which active outperformed passive strategies, can be used to gauge a measure of Invesco's prospects if history repeats itself in the coming years.

Company The compounded annual growth rate of revenue from 2000 to 2011 Invesco 4.57% BlackRock 30.72% T. Rowe Price 8.2% Franklin Resources 10.67%

Source: Data from GuruFocus

BlackRock was an exceptional case as the company was firing from all cylinders. BlackRock was a very young company during the early-2000s and this enabled it to grow faster. However, Invesco reported lower growth rates than other peers as well. Invesco, as pointed out earlier, depends on active strategies to generate the bulk of revenue. But the asset manager has failed to outpace its competitors even during a period that was dominated by active strategies. The market performance of Invesco shares from 2000 to 2011 is a testimony to this.

Data by YCharts

Even if the active asset management industry grows in the next few years, Invesco might still underperform its peers. There are scale advantages in the industry, and it's easier for a large asset manager to continue to grow. For instance, even if active strategies gain popularity, BlackRock's iShares investors are likely to stay with BlackRock's offering of active funds rather than shift to Invesco or any other investment manager. Unless otherwise a catastrophic event takes place at a specific company, this stickiness in the industry is likely to remain a feature. Simply put, it's difficult for one asset manager to win clients that are served by another manager. Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren believes that this stickiness is proving to be an economic moat source for investment management companies. This is not good news for Invesco. A surge in demand for actively-managed investment products will help Invesco, but not to the extent where the company would be able to deliver better returns than its peers that serve a much larger client base and manage more money than Invesco does.

Takeaway: Invesco looks cheap but it's cheap for a reason

There's no doubt about Invesco shares being cheap. Trading at a forward earnings multiple of just 6.4 in comparison to the sector median of 10.4, shares look relatively undervalued. But not every company that is cheap is a good investment. Invesco falls into this category. BlackRock, for instance, is trading at forward earnings multiples close to 20, and the company's massive success in the recent past warrants this premium. In the same way, Invesco's disappointing performance calls for a discount, which is what we are seeing today. It's easy for a company to blame the pandemic and claim the going is tough. But it has been difficult for Invesco all this while, and the company will have to do a bit more than blaming the pandemic for the dividend cut and the disappointing financial performance.

Invesco has to seriously think about how the company embraces technological developments that affect the investment management industry as well. True, Invesco acquired Jemstep in 2016 to provide automated advisory services to clients, but the company's investments and focus on technology has been below par in comparison to some of its peers. Take this for example. In the Q1 earnings call, BlackRock executives used the word "technology" 27 times. In comparison, Invesco executives did so only two times during the Q1 earnings call. I don't want to claim that using the word "technology" is the best indicator to assess a company's investments in tech, but this is a clear indication of the strong commitment by BlackRock to adopt the latest technological developments to improve the experience of potential and existing clients.

I'm not betting on Invesco to collapse or to go extinct. But there seems to be only one way out for Invesco and that too is a macroeconomic development that is out of the control of the company (a resurgence of active strategies). Even though shares look cheap, I would avoid Invesco at any cost.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.