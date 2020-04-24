A Taco And A Cigar Butt Walk Into A Bar

I have written about cigar butt investing quite a bit lately. It is how Warren Buffett found tremendous success in his early career. My interpretation of that strategy is to buy the stock of businesses that may not be worth much, but are worth more than what they are being traded for in the stock market. The clearest way to do that, in my opinion, is to buy businesses that are trading below book value. Personally, I like the certainty of it. After all, so long as there is not funny business going on with the company's financials, GAAP standards help ensure that the net worth of any company is indeed determinable and precise. If its net worth is higher than its market cap, then in theory, you could buy the company, have it go bankrupt the next day, and still get your money back as assets are sold off. And so, we come to Del Taco (TACO). My intent with today's article is to determine whether or not I think TACO is worth the proverbial puff.

Background

Del Taco has been around since 1964 but went public only recently back in 2015. The company is pretty similar to its much larger peer Taco Bell (YUM), but with French fries as the typical side (don't ask me why). While revenue has marched slowly higher, growing at a CAGR of 4.31%, operating margins have come under such pressure that the company's operating income has done nothing but go down. This is in large part due to minimum wage laws that went into effect in California starting in 2014. Those laws mandated a gradual rise in minimum wage, all the way up to $15.00 by 2022. TACO has outsized exposure to California, where 62% of its restaurants are located (372 out of 596). 74% of its revenue comes from California. The company's concentration to that geography makes it super-exposed to this automatic, unavoidable rising COGS expense. It is due to this pressure that labor expense has remained fixed at around 30% of revenue for many years, preventing any gross margin accretion as labor expenses rise at the same rate as its revenue grows.

This lack of operating income has led to persistent pressure on the company's market cap, as the stock has traded sideways to down since the IPO:

It was under these premises that TACO took a huge goodwill impairment last year, as explained in the company's 10-K:

We recorded an impairment charge of $118.3 million during the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2019 related to our goodwill impairment assessment during the fourth quarter of 2019 following a sustained decrease in the Company's stock price which was an indicator of potential goodwill impairment.

I really credit Del Taco management for seeing the writing on the wall. Too many company executives let bloated goodwill sit on the balance sheet until they are forced to record an impairment as a result of selling off assets below their carrying value.

The goodwill impairment coincided with a write-down on long-lived assets of $7.2 million:

"... in Fiscal 2019, we recorded an impairment of long-lived assets charge of $7.2 million related to seven underperforming restaurants that generated atypically low sales volumes and negative restaurant contribution.

Whatever grievances might otherwise be had with the business model and execution, at least management can be credited with trying to keep the company's financial statements clean.

Product Demand

Del Taco reports a useful metric in gauging demand for its product. That is the "average system check" (ASC) over a reporting period, or how much revenue it brought in per transaction. When combined with other stats, we can get a deeper view into how much demand there is for what the company sells. The following table shows the average system check at Del Taco, percent change in ASC, and food-away-from-home price inflation:

2016 2017 2018 2019 ASC $7.13 $7.41 $7.72 $8.06 % change - 3.9% 4.1% 4.4% Inflation 2.57% 2.33% 2.63% 3.09%

*Data compiled by author

Interestingly, the average system check at Del Taco has significantly outpaced inflation in the food-away-from-home category in the broad U.S. restaurant economy. While this is a very healthy indicator, it could be attributable to a variety of things. It could be because Del Taco increased its prices more than the average. It could be because people like Del Taco so much that they are buying more from the company. It could be a bit of both. Each of these factors has different implications, and it is unfortunately impossible to know which or how much of each has contributed to the growth. In any case, this is a marked positive for TACO.

Same-Store Sales

One of the chief metrics for food and retail is same-store sales comparisons. It is this metric that shows if a retailer is growing via increased business at each existing location, outside of just growing by increasing its footprint through opening up more locations. The history here for TACO has been okay, but declining from year to year:

*From the company's 2019 10-K

But the company breaks down this data further into how much of the growth is a result of check size and how much from more foot traffic:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Check size 4.5% 3.8% 3.6% 4.3% Traffic 0.2% 0.2% -2.1% -3.8%

*Data compiled by author

Notice that the primary driver behind same-store sales growth is check size, not traffic. This has been especially true lately. Foot traffic decreased substantially in 2018 and 2019, but larger check size was enough to more than offset the decline. This coincides with the data from above about average system check growing. What we can possibly surmise from this information is that Del Taco has a loyal following. The people that visit Del Taco are increasingly buying more stuff. They like the menu offerings and the menu expansion. However, Del Taco is having a hard time getting new people to come and try its restaurant. That is my take-away.

Notice also from the image above that TACO breaks down same-store sales growth into both company-operated and franchised categories. By a landslide, its franchised locations are doing much better than the company-operated locations. Clearly, TACO is not very good as a restaurant operator.

You would think that this data would prompt management to increase the franchising side of the house and focus less on company-owned and operated. That is indeed occurring, albeit slowly:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Company-owned 310 312 322 300 Franchised 241 252 258 296 Total 551 564 580 596

*Data compiled by author

43% of its restaurants were franchise-operated in 2016. Now it is 49.6%. Last year, TACO was particularly aggressive moving to franchise-operated, selling 31 company-operated locations to franchisees. I hope to see that trend continue, and it is part of the company's plan. From the 10-K:

... in 2020, we intend to open 15 to 20 new system-wide restaurants across established and emerging markets including California, Georgia, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona and Florida. The majority of our future restaurant openings and growth of the brand will come primarily from the development of franchise restaurants.

In the Q3 conference call of last year, in fact, TACO stated that it hopes to be 55% franchised by this summer. Given the coronavirus issues concurrent, I don't expect many of these new openings to happen, and conversion to franchises will be stalled. What is encouraging is that the company has a stated focus on growing the franchise side of its operations.

The Golden State isn't so golden

I mentioned near the beginning of the article the woes TACO has faced as a result of being overly concentrated in California. That California is a poor place for businesses is pretty common knowledge. It routinely ranks low in various articles that list best and worst states for business. Beyond that, TACO releases its own data that paints the picture, namely how unemployment tracks in California vs. the national average:

Unemployment % 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 California 5.8% 5% 4.2% 4.1% 3.7% National Average 5% 4.7% 4.1% 3.9% 3.5%

*Data compiled by author

So yeah, it sucks to have most stores in California. But Del Taco is really working to establish a presence outside of California and the west and move to be a national brand:

Store Count 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 California 368 369 373 376 372 Everywhere else 176 182 191 204 224 % California 67.6% 66.9% 66% 64% 62%

*Data compiled by author

Slowly but surely, the company is building a more geographically diverse base. It has set up locations as far away from California as Florida, Michigan, and even Guam. This will surely bode well for its future.

Insider Activity

TACO insiders have been scooping up shares at a hurried rate lately. Since December 2019, 556,934 shares have been bought by three different members of the board of directors. This amounts to 1.5% of the outstanding float. Prices ranged from $2.60 to $7.85, and a total of $1.5 million was spent. All directors and executive officers as a group now hold nearly 18% of the common.

The high level of insider ownership is positive, as are the recent purchases. However, many investors don't look at insider buys with enough nuance. People see it as a huge positive if insiders are buying. But it is only a positive if the insiders who bought are actually good investors. After all, would you really care that much if a terrible investor bought a bunch of shares, insider status notwithstanding? If a terrible investor bought shares, you would actually want to stay away. So, insider buys are only as good as the investing prowess of the insider who bought them. I am not making a judgement call on how good of investors these insiders are. There isn't much of a way for me to know. But it is important to keep in mind that not all insider purchases are created equal. I recently had an article published on this very topic, with a good amount of data on how large insider buys frequently fail to precede a rise in share price.

Executive Compensation

I always like an executive compensation scheme that aligns rewards with the achievement of durable objectives. By durable objectives, I mean targeting high rates of return on capital or other things that assure shareholder capital is being well taken care of. I do not like it when performance awards are tied to metrics that are relatively easy to boost in unhealthy, unsustainable ways, like sales or even EBITDA. Unfortunately, with TACO, 70% of performance awards are tied to EBITDA growth, and the award amount is calculated as a percentage of base salary. The other 30% I like a lot more, being tied to a variety of performance objectives. From the proxy statement:

".... performance objectives may differ by person and include, among others, the launch of Elevated Combined Solutions, our digital transformation, strengthening our franchise system to support existing and new franchisees, margin management strategies, people and retention strategies, enhanced information technology infrastructure, development of our brand and culinary platforms, risk management and brand protection initiatives and developing additional system-wide new units.

Based on facts we discussed earlier in the article, I particularly like the bit about franchising.

As it relates to the EBITDA portion, I thought it would be useful to display each year's target EBITDA going back to 2015 to see how far the company is really stretching itself:

EBITDA (millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 Target $68.2 $75.1 $77.2 $78.1 % Change ------ 10% 2.8% 1.1%

*Data compiled by author

It appears as though TACO has given up on reaching for decent growth. Interestingly, in 2015 and 2016, the company achieved 104% and 102% of its target, and therefore, received a greater-than-100% factored bonus. In 2017 and 2018, it didn't reach its goal, achieving only about 97% of the target. So the company keeps moving the target closer to make it easier to bullseye, requiring less and less EBITDA growth. This is a point of concern. When easy achievement goals are set, you have to wonder if the higher-ups are just padding their own paychecks at the expense of common shareholders.

Furthermore, Del Taco doesn't appear to publish its EBITDA target for the coming year in the current-year proxy. I emailed Investor Relations about this topic, and I was not pleased with what they told me. Here is my question and their answer:

Kevin Mackie question: "Under the executive compensation scheme, the bonus cash incentive is 70% based on the achievement of certain EBITDA targets. When are those targets decided on? The information in the proxy statement only has information pertaining to the prior year, but does not indicate what the target is for the coming year. Has a target been decided on yet for 2020 (or at least was a target decided on prior to corona virus)? Can you share it with me? Would Del Taco be willing to include in the proxy statement EBITDA targets for the coming year so shareholders can be apprised of what management is aiming for?



Raphael Gross, Investor Relations, answer: "On the comp(ensation) stuff we only disclose this on a lag, so the pending proxy covers 2019 and the proxy a year from now will address 2020."

For all we know, the company doesn't even select a target in advance. It sees what EBITDA ends up being, and then it puts a "target" in the proxy that allows it to achieve most of the goal.

Overall, the executive compensation scheme is something to keep an eye on. I have certainly seen worse, but it is still a mark against an investment in TACO.

Capital Allocation

This is a big deal, in my opinion. How management chooses to spend money is paramount to success. Unfortunately, I disagree wholeheartedly with the decision that management has made to buy back stock in the company's brief history as a listed name. Here is what they have spent on repurchases:

Repurchases 2017 2018 2019 # shares 986,497 1,408,071 574,481 Price per share $12.41 $11.48 $10.17 Total spent: $12.3 million $16.2 million $5.9 million

*Data compiled by author

Considering the fact that TACO has $145 million outstanding on a credit facility which bore interest at a rate of 3.55% at year-end 2019, and higher in years prior, blowing money on share repurchases was asinine. Had the company put money towards its debt, it could have saved approximately millions of dollars on interest alone. The money saved on interest payments could then have been spent on even more debt repayment, which would have reduced interest payments further, and a virtuous cycle would have been established. Instead, TACO threw money down the abyss. Lots of it. I cringe whenever a company has debt that it can pay down without penalty, and it instead opts for dividends or stock buybacks. Why would it do that? Every dollar not spent on debt turns into future interest payments for every year that the dollar of debt exists, which reduces all future possible dividend payments or money for wise buybacks. Year after year after year. Refinancing after refinancing. How corporate executives don't see this is appalling (nod to AT&T (T), Tyson (TSN), and innumerable others).

What is TACO worth?

Given everything we have discussed, we now have the tools to make assumptions about future growth and expected returns to shareholders. I will start with a discounted cash flow analysis.

Personally, factoring out for a moment the coronavirus issues, I believe that the worst is mostly behind Del Taco in terms of margins. 2022 marks the final year where California is incrementally raising their minimum wage, so that pressure will flat-line thereafter. Also, Los Angeles county mandated their minimum wage to rise up to $15 by this year, i.e., 2020. TACO has ten restaurants in LA county, so upward wage pressure there will flat-line. Beyond that, the company is slowly building up its presence outside of California, which is a net positive for several reasons (less wage pressure, better overall economies elsewhere, etc.). Additionally, its new focus on franchising restaurants will also be a positive. Putting the coronavirus factor back into things, I am going to assume a sizeable hit to cash flow this year, a decent recovery next, and then steady growth thereafter.

So let's dig into specifics. From a recent press release, Del Taco indicated that it is eliminating all non-essential capital expenditures. This is alongside a general decline in CAPEX over the past several years and a stated CAPEX on the last conference call (before issuing the new guidance) of at least $33 million. The company also said that historically and prior to COVID-19, a full 85% of its sales came from drive-thru and take-out. This bodes well for handling the current crisis, as drive-thru and take-out are really the only options now.

Let's say that revenue goes down by 20% in 2020, cash from operations margin contracts to 8% (it has averaged 11.6% over the past few years), and CAPEX comes in at $20 million. In the following worksheet, you can see how my assumptions play out in the recovery from COVID-19:

After 2020 is through, I assume that 2021 looks a lot like 2019. Thereafter, I assume the cadence of revenue growth continues around the company's long-run rate of 4.31%, CAPEX as a percent of sales stays true to its average over the past five years, and margins expand beyond the long-term average after 2022 as a result of the positive development already addressed: the cessation of wage pressure from California, geographic expansion outside of California, and a slow pivot to a primarily franchise model. I assumed FCF growth in perpetuity of 2%. Highlighted in blue, you can see that my intrinsic value per share is $2.30. This is a far cry from present trading levels of ~$4.50. However, shares did trade all the way down to $2.45 in mid-March. If the stock re-visits that level, I would consider a small speculative position.

Book Value

If DCF models aren't your cup of tea, know that TACO is currently trading well below book value, which stands at $8.16. But when you back out goodwill and intangibles, its tangible book value is negative. It all comes down to how much of the company's goodwill and intangibles you think could be fetched in a sale. I don't think TACO's goodwill is worth much, especially since last year the company took a $118 million impairment. But its trademarks, trade names, trade secrets (recipes, etc.), and other intellectual property would have some value. Interestingly, if you delete goodwill only and leave its intellectual property intact, the company's book value comes in at $2.95, about the ballpark where my DCF analysis landed.

Earnings

Finally, we can play with earnings and multiples to approximate fair value. Due to TACO's massive impairment charge last year, earnings were negative. Here is its EPS history:

2016 2017 2018 2019 EPS $.53 $1.25 $.49 -$3.20

*Data compiled by author

Not pretty. But where does the company go from here?

We need to look at a few more items on the balance sheet to get a real appraisal of its future prospects, as these items decreased EPS considerably in 2019. Those items are highlighted in the image below:

*Image from 10-K

We already touched on goodwill. But what of these other items?

- Impairment of long-lived assets: Basically, TACO took write-downs on existing and still-operating restaurant locations that were underperforming.

During the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2019, the Company evaluated certain restaurants having indicators of impairment based on operating performance and recorded an impairment charge totaling $7.2 million related to seven restaurants. The Company wrote-off a portion of the operating lease right-of-use assets, furniture, fixtures and equipment and leasehold improvements based on the estimate of future recoverable cash flows.

As can be seen from the image above, the same thing happened a year ago, with a charge of $3.9 million. So the question becomes, were these charges unique to just these past two years or will they continue? I am not sure if that question is answerable by anyone but management. In any case, it certainly adds to the bear case.

- Restaurant closure charges: This topic needs some explaining.

First we need to understand "Topic 842," a leasing accounting standard issued by the Federal Accounting Standards Board for publicly traded companies effective January 1, 2019.

Before this standard, companies recorded operating leases as off-balance sheet arrangements. The new standard requires that those leases be moved to the balance sheet as right-of-use (ROU) assets and a corresponding liability. Now, that doesn't affect the income statement unless a measurement for impairment indicates that those ROU assets aren't worth as much as their carrying value. The write-down goes straight to the income statement.

As for TACO, it has been closing about 1% of its system-wide restaurants every year, which comes out to an average of 5 closures every year. However, the company is still on the hook for paying the lease. There are several other expenses associated with closing a restaurant location. Therefore, the ROU asset becomes impaired: that leased location obviously isn't worth much anymore. However, the liabilities associated with the location still exist. The ROU asset must be impaired, and the reduction comes off the balance sheet and onto the income statement as an expense. That is why on the balance sheet the "operating lease right of use asset" is less than the "operating lease liability":

The 10-K explains:

During 2019, restaurant closure charges, net, consist primarily of (1) rent expense related to previously closed restaurants; (2) non-lease executory costs for closed restaurants, including any positive or negative adjustments to these amounts as more information becomes available; and (3) direct costs related to restaurant closures

Due to the accounting change, this issue is here to stay.

- Loss on disposal of assets and adjustments to assets held for sale.

From the 10-K again:

Loss on disposal of assets and adjustments to assets held for sale, net was $9.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.0 million for the fifty-two weeks ended January 1, 2019. Current year net loss on disposal of assets and adjustments to assets held for sale primarily related to the adjustment to estimated net realizable value for assets reclassified as held for sale, the closure of five company-operated restaurants, the replacement of certain restaurant equipment, losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants and losses on two sale-leaseback transactions, partially offset by gains on lease terminations and a gain on one sale-leaseback transaction. Prior year net loss on disposal of assets was primarily related to the closure of six company-operated restaurants and the write-off of leasehold improvements associated with two temporary company-operated restaurant closures, partially offset by insurance recovery and a gain on the disposal of assets.

From the sound of things, I think the fat charge this year was unique. I draw attention in particular to the "adjustment" part. It sounds like the company has been trying to sell some things from prior years, but wasn't able to and had to lower the realizable value. This in addition to stuff that happened in the current year. We will assume this was a one-time thing.

Okay, with all that out of the way, we can assume that the goodwill impairment will not re-occur, and the "loss on disposal of assets" will revert down to its historical average of approximately $1 million. Absent those charges, EPS last year would have been $0.22 instead of -$3.20. That is our baseline.

From there, we need to factor in a reasonable hit to earnings due to COVID. Identical to our DCF, we will assume earning will go down by 20%. That leaves us with 2020 EPS of $0.18. At current trading levels, that would result in a P/E of 25. Considering all the problems we have talked about, I don't think TACO deserves a multiple of 25. Not even close. If we assume Del Taco gets a multiple in line with the long-term market average of 15, the shares are worth about $2.7. Notice that all of our measures of valuation landed in the $2.50-3.0 zone. That is fair value. Because I have value investing leanings, I require a margin of safety, especially considering all of Del Taco's struggles. I would probably buy at $2.00.

Conclusion

Del Taco is, in my opinion, not a good investment for anyone who doesn't have a high tolerance for risk. Even for those who do, I would advise a tremendous margin of safety before paying for these assets. $2.00 and below might be a decent entry point to start a small position. But there are so many things to worry about, so many things to monitor, that unless any prospective investor has the time to stay up-to-date on developments and read every press release, SEC filing, and earnings call transcript, they shouldn't do it.

I will say that Del Taco has spelled out in its 10-K that it has ambitions to open as many as 2,000 restaurants in the U.S. The company opens about 15 new restaurants every year, net, so from about 600 now, it will take a while to get up to 2,000. But by that time, the company should be debt-free and mostly franchise-based. In that situation, it could be a considerable cash cow. For me, TACO stays on the watch list.

Key things I am looking for before buying: prioritization of debt repayment (meaning no or at least minimal dividends or buybacks), continued pivot to primarily franchise-based business model, same-store sales that increase based on check size and traffic growth, disappearance of huge impairment charges, and geographical expansion beyond California. An extra perk would be to have a better and more transparent management incentive scheme. Until those things start to materialize, I am going to stay mostly on the sidelines unless the market offers up some superb bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TACO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.