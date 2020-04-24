Investing Lessons From The NFL Draft

The National Football League satiated consumers' demand for sports content, keeping its annual player draft on schedule. Eschewing the initial plan to do the draft in Vegas with drafted players greeting the commissioner in front of the Bellagio fountains, the draft was held virtually with cameras streamed into homes of players and team management. While the "virtual" draft may have been a microcosm of how corporations are adapting to a newly adjusted normal, there are additional lessons to be ported from the NFL's draft to financial markets.

For those outside the United States, know that the United States extols capitalism, but let its professional sports leagues tend towards socialism. The National Football League features a hard salary cap supported by revenue sharing, features an unbalanced schedule that lets weaker teams from the previous year face a less daunting slate for inter-division games, and operates its player draft in reverse order based on records such that the worst teams get the best shot at new players. The idea is to foster competitive balance across the league. Despite this desire for competitiveness, a handful of organizations - and one in particular in the New England Patriots - have managed to find continued success.

The draft started with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting southern Ohio native Joe Burrow to be their franchise quarterback. Fresh off a Heisman Trophy-winning, record-setting, championship-winning run at Louisiana State, Burrow was the consensus front-runner despite only being given a low round grade in last year's projections. The Bengals, "Bungles", as they are occasionally known during poor stretches of play, have a myriad of roster holes, but opted to take a single highly valued player despite the chance to potentially parlay the top pick into additional selections and a broader infusion of talent.

Evidence suggests that selecting the top pick may not have been the best decision to drive future success for the franchise. In 2005, Cade Massey, currently a professor at Wharton, teamed up with recent Nobel Prize winner Richard Thaler to publish The Loser's Curse: Overconfidence Versus Market Efficiency in the NFL Draft. In a draft, the top picks are expected to have the highest absolute value over the length of their careers. However, the authors found that in a salary-capped league, these players tended to offer poor relative value. The price you pay to acquire assets matters in both the salary-constrained NFL and your investment portfolio.

The NFL has rectified this to some degree in recent years by lowering guaranteed salaries for the top picks first contracts, but history still suggests that top picks have not generated returns consistent with their high valuation in terms of trade compensation and percentage of the salary cap. While the #1 pick is expected to be a blue-chip stock, buyers have historically paid a dear premium for the right to choose first.

In investment parlance, the mega-cap S&P 100 (OEF) has lagged the broader S&P 500 by roughly 2.2% per year for the past 40-plus years. In this current pandemic-impacted market where large caps are outperforming, some investors may think that mega-caps offer the safest returns. As time horizons extend, mega-caps high upfront valuation has led to lower realized returns as depicted below.

Source: Bloomberg

Buying what the market already deems to be the best companies can come with a high sticker price. While Burrow could be a star at the sport's most valuable position, the decision must still be weighed against the opportunity cost of a potential trade package. He might indeed be very valuable. The lowered guaranteed salary requirements for top picks over the last several years lowers the risk of overpaying, but the Bengals decision to retain the first pick likely came with a high opportunity cost of monetizing that pick and trading him for a package of additional picks and players. The very good teams do not tend to pick at the top of the draft. The 6-time Super Bowl Champ Patriots have only picked in the top ten twice in the past 23 years.

Massey and Thaler found that late first-round picks and second-round picks, which convey lower salaries on the chosen players, generated much higher relative value than the very high and expensive top picks. Those players occupied less of the salary cap, and their play over their careers ended up producing outsized value for the lower cost. For the Patriots, second-round picks have included future Hall of Famer (and new Tampa Bay Buc) Rob Gronkowski, former Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch, and a host of other long-time starters.

The authors also studied trades of NFL draft picks. Often you will see teams trade a second-round pick for a first-round pick in the next year's draft (a common Patriots strategy). The authors found that when they measured the value of those picks, NFL teams were paying implied discount rates of over 100%! Teams in "win-now mode" were making irrational decisions, mortgaging their future to get better in the next year. That would seem to be a violation of market efficiency, and indeed general managers seemed to be angling to keep their jobs for an additional year rather than working to extend their career longevity. In delegated investment management, you can also get imperfect alignment between asset managers and asset investors. Not surprisingly, the Patriots did not make a first-round pick last night, trading their 23rd overall pick for the fifth pick of the second round and the seventh pick of the third round. The 49ers, who made it to last year's Super Bowl, gained a fourth-round pick for trading down just one spot to allow the Bucs to move up and take their targeted talent, an offensive tackle out of Iowa who will be installed to help protect free agent signee, Tom Brady.

Of course, the defining pick of the Belichick era for the Patriots will always be the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, the aforementioned six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The Pats opted to keep 4 quarterbacks his rookie year, an unusual move given the capped roster spots, taking the long view on a low-round pick with upside. In leagues with hard salary caps that strive for some semblance of competitive balance, the Pats have managed to continually outperform the market. Part of this outperformance has been idiosyncratic success in finding Hall of Famers like Brady, but this team continues to reinvent themselves in a competitive market featuring opponents with billion-dollar market caps. One of the great storylines of the upcoming season will be whether the Patriots can continue their run of success with Tom Brady moving to a new team. Was it a player or process that has contributed more to the franchise's success?

If there are market inefficiencies in the draft, smart teams will exploit them to generate market-beating returns. Even as far back as 2005, the authors noted that the New England Patriots frequently traded back in the draft to capture future picks on the cheap. Winners of 6 Super Bowls since 2002, the Pats also frequently opt to trade outstanding players approaching the end of free agency, choosing to sacrifice their remaining peak years in order to avoid overpaying for their decline. Their decision not to offer an aging Brady an outsized contract will be remembered as one of those decisions.

In the 2017 draft, the Patriots set a new record for draft-day trades. Even with more than a decade of evidence that the Patriots can create surplus value through the draft, teams are willing to trade away future picks to the Patriots in search of short-run gains. After last night's trade, they enter the remaining two days of the draft with 13 draft picks, more than 2 per round when the rest of the league will average 1 pick.

In addition to the draft, the Patriots have frequently re-allocated their player resources as a percentage of the salary cap to reflect changing game trends. On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots have long eschewed high priced running backs, preferring flexible pass catchers out of the backfield. James White, who became only the second running back with 100+ receiving yards a Super Bowl during the 2016 title run, was a fourth-round pick. They have also successfully turned small, overlooked receivers into offensive weapons.

Slot receiver, Julian Edelman, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, who is 2nd all-time in playoff receptions and receiving yards, was a seventh-round pick. Undrafted Wes Welker, who was acquired from the Dolphins for a couple of the Patriots draft pick bounty, is 22nd all-time in league receptions. On the defensive side of the ball, the team has allocated larger resources to coverage in the defensive backfield, opting to re-allocate dollars away from increasingly expensive edge rushers in recent years. The tinkering even extends to special teams where the Patriots, until recently, have employed almost exclusively left-footed punters, which tend to produce punts with harder to field spin for returners used to right-footed punters.

What are our takeaways for financial markets? I have listed a few below:

Taking the Long View: Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind.

Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind. The Value of Value: One of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the field and in financial markets. In a league where performance is driven by human capital with uniquely short career spans, the Patriots have ardently stockpiled future draft capital at cheap prices to keep their roster deep and talented.

One of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the field and in financial markets. In a league where performance is driven by human capital with uniquely short career spans, the Patriots have ardently stockpiled future draft capital at cheap prices to keep their roster deep and talented. Positive Skewness: In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract - and the investment to hold onto him when he could not help the roster his rookie year - proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The same could be said for Edelman, White, Welker, and many others. The Patriots' ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness.

In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract - and the investment to hold onto him when he could not help the roster his rookie year - proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The same could be said for Edelman, White, Welker, and many others. The Patriots' ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness. The Overconfidence Bias: Like general managers who erroneously believe that their draft boards are superior to their competitors, active managers have often failed to outperform the market benchmark (SPY) in part due to their own hubris. In my series on the Low Volatility Anomaly, I hypothesized that high beta stocks (SPHB) become bid up by managers seeking to capture greater upside from their perceived skill. These assets become expensive, leading to subnormal returns while the low-risk assets disfavored by overconfident managers generate outsized risk-adjusted returns.

I have no ability to tell you if your favorite NFL team will make valuable new additions, but I do expect that a few teams will trade up to target "win now" players. The Patriots will likely trade down again at some point and add more future picks. Pressured general managers will sell future assets to add picks and players now. Belichick, like Buffett or Bezos, faces no such pressure given his long-track records of outperformance.

With the NFL draft likely to generate outsized viewership given a captive sequestered audience and limited new sporting content, I thought a discussion of NFL draft and investment management strategy would be of interest to Seeking Alpha readers. Hopefully, taking the long view, searching for value, and avoiding the overconfidence bias can lead readers to generate market-beating long-run returns akin to the Patriots.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.