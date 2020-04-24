Oil Price Recovery - USL, DBO, USO, Which ETF Is Best?

I believe USO will continue to under perform due to both its premium and size.

DBO claims to optimize in both contango and backwardation environments, but it badly lagged USL during the 2015-2016 crash.

USO, USL, and DBO all offer exposure to WTI crude oil at different points in the forward curve.

In my last article where I urged investors to avoid the United States Oil ETF (USO) and instead invest in the United States 12 Month Oil fund (USL) several readers asked me to compare these with the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO). DBO is a fundamentally different fund in that it does not follow a strict rule based approach like both USO and USL.

Holdings and Structure

Until very recently, USO used to track only the front month WTI crude oil contract. Because of the unprecedented volatility, it has shifted strategy and now owns a mix of front month contracts.

USL invests into an equal number of contracts for the next 12 months of WTI Crude Oil Futures.

DBO's structure is different in that it seeks to track changes in the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Excess Return Index. Wikipedia provides a definition for Optimum Yield products which were created by Deutsche Bank in 2006.

Optimum Yield technology was to address the dynamic nature of commodity forward curves. Unstable forward curves has meant the traditional approach employed by commodity indices, namely rolling futures contracts on a predefined scheduled (e.g. monthly) has, in our view, become an inferior strategy for passive commodity index investing. The DBLCI-OY indices are designed to select the futures contacts that either maximises the positive roll yield in backwardated term structures or minimises the negative roll yield in contangoed markets from the list of tradeable futures that expire in the next 13 months.

As a result of this strategy, DBO currently owns only one type of contract, the February 2021 WTI Crude Oil future.

Premium and Expense Ratio

All 3 funds have similar expense ratios. DBO and USL both trade at a small premium to their NAV, and have reasonably sized asset bases, though it is worth noting that USL's asset base has quadrupled in the past 2 days.

USO trades at a larger premium which I believe will shrink in the coming weeks as explained in a previous article. It also has a massive $3.6 billion asset base even at the current depressed crude prices. This matters because it will be more difficult for USO to roll contracts forward without moving the market significantly by itself.

Lessons from History

Crude oil experienced a major decline not long ago, so I back tested how these funds performed then. The crash in 2015 also featured a steep contango, though not nearly as extreme as now.

During the downturn that started in 2015, USL significantly outperformed both USO and DBO.

During the recovery phase, USL again outperformed DBO and USO by a wide margin. This is surprising when considering DBO's claims to optimize in both backwardated and contango markets. USO again performed worst, but roughly on par with DBO.

During the current downturn, DBO has outperformed USL, while USO has been destroyed.

Conclusion and Recommendations

Despite its promise to optimize in both contango and backwardation environments, DBO underperformed USL by a huge margin during the 2015-2016 oil price crash and subsequent recovery.

DBO has performing better currently since it did not have any exposure to the front month crude contracts which saw unprecedented declines. Whether USL or DBO will outperform going forward will depend on how long it takes the market to come into balance. If a significant amount of supply comes offline soon, which I believe is likely, USL should outperform. But if the steep contango persists or worsens, perhaps because of Cushing running out of storage, DBO will likely outperform. That said, I think both are viable options to position for a crude price recovery.

I again caution investors to avoid USO. While the risk of major declines has been reduced, its extreme size is going to be a huge handicap to returns going forward. Its recent repositioning out of the June WTI contract and into later months has come at a huge cost and can only be described as panic selling, with USO selling off Tuesday at the bottom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.