The Fed Vs. Reality

The Fed may be successful in limiting the downside in risk asset prices, but it will not be able to change the economic fundamentals.

The foundation of this rally is merely an extension of what we saw at the end of the bull market.

Introduction

One month after the S&P 500 struck its bear-market low of 2,237, the index has soared a jaw-dropping 25% to a level that is just 17% shy of its all-time high. I am going to borrow and modify a line I heard from Howard Marks this week by saying that the US and world economies are a lot more than 17% screwed up. As a result, so is this bear-market rally, even though it is consistent with historical precedent.

Fundamentals

With the corporate earnings season well underway, consensus estimates for 2020 have fallen from what was a decline of 6-8% two weeks ago to a decline of 12.3% as of the end of last week. This comes after just 9% of the S&P 500 constituents reported. After this week’s results, the consensus estimate will assuredly fall further, but what I find the most troubling is the consensus revenue estimate for a decline of just 1.2%.

Revenue growth is a function of economic growth, and top-down estimates for GDP in 2020 range from a 5-7% contraction. The Conference Board recently published four GDP forecasts for 2020 based on different economic recovery scenarios with contractions that range from 3.6-7.4%. Even if we use the most optimistic forecast of 3.6%, there is no way revenues will decline just 1.2%. Revenues will be down a more realistic 15-20%, which means that earnings should decline 30% or more.

I think it will be very difficult for this stock market rally to continue considering the wave of downgrades still pending for corporate earnings and revenue growth. The second quarter will show much worse results than the first quarter with a much deeper contraction in economic activity already guaranteed. That said, the rally to date is not that much different than ones we had during previous bear-market declines, especially after the initial bear-market decline in 2008.

Bank of America strategists pointed out this week that once the volatility index (VIX) peaked during three prior bear-market declines, there were rallies of 15-25% over the 1.5 to 4-month periods that followed. The S&P 500 is up approximately 17% since the VIX peaked on March 16, and if the rally were to extend to 25%, which I think is doubtful, it would fall just short of the 200-day moving average nearing 3,000.

As powerful as this rally has been, it is consistent with the bear-market playbook we have seen over the past three decades. If there weren’t enough fundamental headwinds to call its continuation into question, the technical ones are equally as daunting.

Technicals

The S&P 500 has been unable to surpass its declining 50-day moving average on what continues to be declining volume. You must go back to the day after the S&P 500 (SPY) hit its all-time high on February 19 to find volume as low as it was on Wednesday of this week. That’s not a good sign for the bulls.

Another more troubling aspect of this rally is that it doesn’t exhibit any of the characteristics of a sustainable upturn, the most important of which is a broadening of participation. We are seeing the same phenomenon we saw leading up to the end of the bull market, which I discussed in Remembering The 4 Horsemen in January, except leadership is narrowing even further.

The 5 Generals of 2020 now account for 22% of the entire index, which is up from the 17% combined weighting they had at the beginning of the year. This is not sustainable.

Meanwhile, there are wounded bodies of infantrymen littered all over the battlefield, with very few participating in this rally. This can be seen when we look at a broad equal-weighted index, like the Value Line Geometric, which has not come close to reaching its declining 50-day moving average and is 25% below its 200-day.

Conclusion

The most powerful force behind this rally continues to be the monetary stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve. It is no coincidence that the rally went into overdrive on April 9 when the Fed announced additional asset purchases, which would include high-yield debt, collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities. These unprecedented moves spurred a surge in risk asset prices across all asset classes, which is exactly what the Fed desired - the wealth effect reborn.

The problem is that propping up financial asset prices doesn’t change the reality on the ground. It doesn’t lead to faster rates of economic growth, and it doesn’t result in corporate revenue or earnings growth. It may limit the ultimate downside in risk assets when the bear eventually hands the baton to the bull, but it also props up businesses and rewards business practices that should die with the expansion that just ended.

I have been increasing the size of my primary hedge to a market decline in my model stock portfolio by incrementally purchasing shares of the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH), as we trade beneath the declining 50-day moving average. This ETF tracks the daily inverse performance of the S&P 500. I expect to see a retest of the March lows, which implies an approximate 20% gain from current levels. At that point, I will reassess the technical and fundamental backdrop of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.