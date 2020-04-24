Noble Corp. Will Soon Hit The Liquidity Covenant On The Credit Facility

The company has $297 million available under the credit facility as it continued to burn cash in 2020.

Noble Corp. reports that it borrowed an additional $100 million to repay secured loans on two newbuild rigs that it purchased not long ago.

We have recently discussed Noble Corp.'s (NE) fleet status report which showed a major blow to contracts dealt by the coronavirus crisis. Now, the company has released a very interesting 8-K which, in your author's opinion, shows Noble Corp.'s bankruptcy preparations and also indicates the amount of cash burn from the beginning of the year.

Here's the news: Noble Corp. paid off seller loans on jack-ups Noble Joe Knight and Noble Johnny Whitstine in exchange for a discount to the outstanding loan balance. The company made a payment in the amount of 85% of outstanding principal amount of the seller loans plus accrued and unpaid interest. The rigs will soon fully belong to Noble Corp.: "As long as certain events specified in the related deed of release do not occur within the 90-day period following the payment date, then the seller loans will be terminated, and all security will be released". Currently, the remaining principal balance under each seller loan was reduced to $1.00.

In order to perform this transaction, Noble Corp. borrowed $100 million from its credit facility. The amount outstanding under this credit facility increased to $545 million, while the company maintains the ability to borrow up to $297 million.

As per the 10-K, Noble Corp. had $118.11 million outstanding under the seller-financed secured loans due September 2022 and February 2023. The above-mentioned discount decreases its amount to roughly $100 million, which is exactly the amount of money that Noble Corp. borrowed in relation with this transaction.

Before the transaction was approved, Noble Corp. had $445 million outstanding under the credit facility. At the end of 2019, the company had $335 million available under the credit facility, which means that it has used an additional $110 million before it decided to repay loans on the two jack-up rigs.

As indicated in the above-mentioned fleet status report, Noble Corp. will face reduced cash flows due to dayrate reductions, early contract finishes and failure to recontract rigs that are rolling off contracts. Importantly, the credit facility has a $300 million liquidity requirement. The company had $105 million of cash at the end of 2019, and it is clear that the cash position did not increase in 2020. Thus, Noble Corp.'s maximum theoretical liquidity at this point is roughly $400 million, which consists of the cash on the balance sheet and the amount available under the credit facility as indicated by the latest 8-K.

It is not surprising that Noble Corp. decided to pay off the secured loans before it hit the liquidity covenant under the credit facility. After this move, the whole debt will be unsecured as both the credit facility and senior notes, which comprise the majority of Noble Corp.'s debt, are unsecured. This is a good setup which will facilitate restructuring which is inevitable at this point since Noble Corp. continues to burn through cash.

It is clear that Noble Corp. will require additional liquidity injection to get through the acute phase of the crisis. Also, the company needs a complete equitization of debt which means that common equity should get exactly zero in the upcoming restructuring.

From time to time, we will see mini rallies in offshore drilling stocks which will be related to oil price upside. These rallies are an opportunity to get out of these stocks, including Noble Corp., as shareholders are set to be wiped out completely in the upcoming restructuring.

Noble Corp. will report its first-quarter earnings on May 6, after the market close, and we'll get a better chance to evaluate the company's financial situation and the potential timing of restructuring. I'd note that just like other troubled firms, Noble Corp. needs to restructure as soon as possible to limit the cash burn and preserve the business for better times. Whether the whole industry will be able to perform a quick restructuring exercise (and, perhaps, an additional consolidation once players emerge with clean balance sheets) remains a big question.

