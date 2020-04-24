Opera: Holding On For The Long Haul

Advertising makes up a small percentage of Opera's overall revenue base, and its credit exposure is under $100 million as of its most recent balance sheet.

Investors are worried that Opera will be hit on both advertising revenues and its Fintech business, thanks to its credit exposure.

Shares of Opera have tumbled ~45% since the start of the year, outpacing losses in both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000.

Few small-cap stocks have been spared from the rout this year, but Opera (OPRA) stands out among the pack. The Norway-based browser company - its eponymous web browser is popular in emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Europe, but barely heard of in the United States - has been hard hit among investors' concerns on the impact of the coronavirus on Opera's various businesses.

Shares have been hovering near the ~$5 mark since the selloff began, unable to find rebound footing even as the S&P 500 seems to have come off its worst stretches. Year to date, shares of Opera have shed nearly 50%:

Data by YCharts

The concerns plaguing this stock are twofold:

In the advertising business, Opera is expected to feel the impacts of weaker ad pricing that is upending the internet industry, hitting even stalwarts like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB)

In the nascent and rapidly-growing fintech business, the global spread of the virus may subject Opera to ballooning credit losses

While these concerns are certainly valid, my sense is that the reality for Opera is far more benign than investors are currently giving it credit for. We'll assess these twin concerns to Opera's business in detail in this article, plus take a look at Opera's liquidity balances to show that it has the resources to withstand an extended pandemic.

In mid-February, when Opera unveiled its guidance outlook for FY20, the company was projecting 58-67% y/y growth for the full year, driven both by added growth in the Fintech business plus the added contribution from the recently-launched OList classifieds business (Opera rolled this Craigslist-like service out in 2019).

Figure 1. Opera original FY20 guidance Source: Opera Q4 earnings release

Now, we no longer think that this growth rate is achievable given we do expect some impact from the virus to Opera's performance. However, with the way shares are trading right now, investors are probably pricing in too much pessimism. At current share prices around $5, Opera trades at a market cap of $609 million. After netting off the $181.6 million of cash on Opera's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of only $484.4 million. That's a valuation multiple of just 0.9x EV/FY20 revenues assuming the original revenue guidance comes in. But no matter how far you discount this year's actual revenue due to virus impact, the message is clear: Opera is dirt cheap for a company that most recently grew Q4 revenues at a 158% y/y pace and is generating enviable 78% gross margins.

For a company serving fast-growing emerging markets with low penetration, and rolling out a slew of connected internet services at a high margin, I'd say Opera is cheap enough for investors to shoulder the additional risk that comes with investing in a small-cap stock.

Advertising hit won't be too brutal

Let's cover the risks to Opera's advertising business first. As most investors are aware, most companies have pulled back on their marketing budgets as a result of both weakened consumer demand as well as the need to conserve cash. Companies mostly consider advertising spend to be discretionary and the first expense to cut in a crisis. Digital ad spend is even easier to cut than other forms of advertising such as TV, due to the fact that digital ads are purchased in spot markets and not committed upfront.

Industry analysts generally expect ad revenues at internet giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG) to decline by roughly 20%.

Yet even if we bake in a ~20% decline to Opera's ad revenues and assume volumes remain roughly constant (with more digital activity these days and with Opera's MAUs on a growth trend, that's a fairly conservative assumption), we find that it doesn't do much to impact the overall story. In FY19, you'll see in the revenue breakdown below that advertising contributed only $68.8 million of Opera's $334.9 million in revenue, or about 20%. Advertising's share of total revenue also continues to decline as fintech's origination fees become a greater contributor to growth. Overall, a ~20% hit to what is currently only 20% of Opera's revenue base won't make too much of a difference in Opera's plan for ~60% y/y revenue growth in FY20.

Figure 2. Opera revenue breakdown by segment Source: Opera Q4 earnings release

The other point we should make is the fact that within Opera's core browser/news business, search revenues are most likely stable and could even stand to gain. Opera gets a cut of revenue from search engines like Google whenever users execute a Google search from within an Opera browser; with global web traffic broadly up since the stay-at-home mandates began, an optimistic scenario would have a lift in search revenues at least partially offset losses in advertising.

Credit risks are manageable

Perhaps even bigger than the advertising concern is Opera's exposure to credit losses. I'll acknowledge that this is a valid concern. Opera's primary growth fuel over the past year has been its expansion of OKash, which has been a popular micro-loan and Fintech product so far in Kenya and several other countries.

The impact of the coronavirus, however, is expected to deteriorate consumers' credit condition - in both the U.S. and abroad. Big banks, which reported earnings last week, took a cut in earnings per share to build up credit loss reserves, especially on credit cards and other unsecured consumer debt. Opera's risky book of loans won't be any different.

We have to understand, however, that the magnitude of Opera's lending business isn't enough to capsize the entire company. We can turn now to Opera's most recent Q4 balance sheet: we can see under its current assets that its "loans to customers" total only $93.1 million.

Figure 3. Opera balance sheet Source: Opera Q4 earnings release

Though that's up substantially from last year's $3.1 million thanks to the explosive growth of the OKash business over the past year, how significant is a $93 million consumer credit portfolio in a company with a market cap of $600 million (at its peak, Opera was once worth nearly $2 billion) and annual revenues planned at >$500 million? Even if we go to the extremes and aassume half or ~$47 million of Opera's credit portfolio goes underwater, how much value is truly lost?

Since the start of the year, Opera has shed about $500 million in market value. In my view, that's an excessive slide to accompany ~$15 million in expected advertising revenue declines (roughly 20% of last year's advertising revenue) and anywhere between $0 to $93 million of credit portfolio losses.

Full disclosure: investors should also be aware that Opera has recently been the target of a short seller report by Hindenburg Research that Okash essentially constitutes predatory short-term/payday lending that may violate Google's App Store rules on loan duration.

Management has published a response to these concerns, shown in the snapshot below. The company notes that OKash continues to hold 4+ star ratings and that Google has reviewed and continues to approve the OKash app.

Source: Opera Q4 earnings release

Long liquidity runway

Opera's liquidity may be another common investor concern. As we saw in the balance sheet above, Opera has a substantial $181.6 million of cash and $57.0 million of debt and lease liabilities on its balance sheet, making for a net cash position of $124.6 million.

Opera's cash burn, meanwhile, is relatively minor. FY19 operating cash burn amounted to just $41.3 million (FY19's greater cash burn was a result of Opera's investments into OKash and OList; in the past, Opera had been able to generate position free cash flows).

Figure 4. Opera cash flow trends Source: Opera Q4 earnings release

This suggests that any concerns of a near-term liquidity crunch are likely overblown; Opera's ~$182 million of cash provides a substantial runway to last the company through even an extended downturn.

Key takeaways

Investors have an opportunity to buy a fast-growing internet business serving high-growth markets at a steep discount. A chart below taken from a recent Opera investor presentation shows that, in many of Opera's key markets like Indonesia and India, mobile internet penetration is still low - giving Opera a chance to become the browser of choice in these population-heavy markets.

Figure 5. Opera mobile penetration Source: Opera investor presentation

While investors should be mindful of the risks that the coronavirus presents to Opera's growth, the company's current <1x forward revenue valuation affords a nice cushion of reward for shouldering that risk. Keep on the lookout for an entry point in this name.

