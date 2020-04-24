Gjensidige's Investments, Not Operations, Are The Concern

Nonetheless, there is a risk in the investment portfolio that we are not sure the market is appreciating and is the reason why we favour other European players.

The company's business will not be disrupted by Covid-19 insofar that economic impacts are not too devastating, which they shouldn't be in key Nordic markets due to a robust welfare state.

Emblematic of the Watchman logo, Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) has a reputation of being a conservative and traditional company. Indeed, its capital buffer of 269% is higher than all its peers, and the company has traded down hard relative to other European players. Moreover, its normal dividend is still intended to be paid. This stable positioning is reflected in the core business as well. Gjensidige's insurance portfolios will not be disrupted by either the coronavirus or by the depression in the oil industry insofar it doesn't have an extreme effect on the Norwegian economy. Despite a stable business outlook, with premium improvements even possible in these times, the company's investment portfolio gives us pause and is the reason why we're a little cautious with this stock.

No Business Disruption

In the recent call, Gjensidige was clear that although the special dividend will not be paid, the intention is definitely there to pay the ordinary dividend in due course once the situation clarifies itself. This confidence in the dividend is a direct consequence of its policy portfolios, which are likely to be robust despite the punctuated impact of the coronavirus.

The travel insurance policies are likely to see claims for example, as mass cancellation of flights is leaving policyholders stranded, or at least with nonrefundable payments to airlines. The impact here is limited however as this business is highly reinsured and otherwise not a large portion of premiums (4%). Small business claims are also unlikely to have a negative impact on Gjensidige's cash flows, as they cover physical damage which will not occur as a direct result of the coronavirus, even though these businesses may be suffering due to economic slowdowns.

Life insurance, which of course is a policy that could easily be affected by rampant coronavirus spread, is not going to be impacted much for Gjensidige. First of all, most of its business exposure is in Norway, which took very prescient measures to manage the coronavirus situation and is seeing very few deaths as a consequence. Moreover, Gjensidige's portfolio is primarily skewed towards people younger than 70 years old, focused mainly in the middle-age range where mortality rates are very low.

Although Norway may not be much impacted by the coronavirus, it is heavily impacted by the oil industry. The recent crash in oil, which had a knock-on effect on the value of the NOK, is one of the reasons why we investigated Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK:ASTVF), which is benefiting from a depreciated NOK in greater fish exports. For insurers, however, the crash could mean serious business risk, as the plurality of the value of resident businesses is in the oil sector. Thankfully, Gjensidige has no direct exposure to the oil industry through its insurance policies, but the same cannot be said about its investment portfolio.

Our Concern

The main concern is regarding the investment portfolio, which is very exposed to the property market in Norway. Property prices are rather high in Norway, and although it's debatable whether or not they're too high in the capital of Oslo, that they are going to see trouble in Stavanger, Norway's oil capital, can be assured.

It is disclosed that a substantial portion of real estate investments are in Stavanger, and these investments could see trouble in the coming years. Stavanger property prices were last subject to a correction in 2015, the year after oil prices fell substantially. These declines will likely occur again in the coming years with greater severity, as oil prices are likely to stay majorly depressed for quite a while longer. Given that Gjensidige's exposure to property is the same as its exposure to the money market in the free portfolio, the impact is likely to be substantial relative to the returns that can be expected from highly curbed insurance asset management operations. From having contributed returns second only to equities in what was a blockbuster 2019, zero or negative returns will seriously impact the portfolio on top of the 2020 equity bust we've so far seen.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

In addition to the concerns around the investment portfolio, there is the issue that the health of the Norwegian economy could decline depending on the outcomes of this oil crash. Although it is likely that Saudi Arabia and OPEC will rally for a supply cut, as all parties ultimately want higher oil prices, a depressed Norwegian economy, on top of the global impacts of the coronavirus, could put pressure on commerce. Smaller businesses could start shutting down, losing those recurring revenue streams, and the growth in new commercial enterprises to insure would be more limited. The only upside is that with the robust welfare state, the private insurance policyholders are more protected from economic impacts.

However, the economic concerns are relevant for all businesses, and in the end, Gjensidige is performing well. But we would prefer to look elsewhere if possible for insurers with safer investment exposures, as we think that there are other businesses out there that can offer that in addition to robust operations.

