The Boeing 737 MAX Bailout

In a previous report, I had a look at the Boeing (NYSE:BA) bailout and considered it inappropriate that Boeing is requesting aid from the government to support the aerospace manufacturing industry while maintaining CEO payment and dividends. I am not sure whether they read the report at Boeing HQ or whether Boeing suddenly was willing to take fitting steps but hours after publishing, the CEO payment and dividend payment were suspended.

Source: Icelandair

I am currently seeing that the request from Boeing is put in a context that solely includes the Boeing 737 MAX. It is not a complete picture in my view as I believe the Boeing 737 MAX significantly weakened Boeing, but the more pressing matter is COVID-19, which is not just affecting Boeing but companies in various industries. In this report, I want to find out whether you can connect the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to the $60B that Boeing requested. I will do that by considering liabilities, pre-delivery payments and what Boeing could potentially need to refund were the Boeing 737 MAX never to fly again. I will also consider the other scenario, one in which the Boeing 737 MAX will fly again. Neither of these scenarios considers COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, I have observed that many people have a difficult time differentiating the various scenarios because there are many things happening at the same time. In this report, we will consider Boeing's initial plan (and provide our cost estimate on that plan) and see what the costs would be, and we consider a scenario in which the MAX doesn't fly again. Important to realize is that I give an overview of various components, and you will be seeing some cost estimates. As timelines change, the projections are, of course, also subject to change. The target is to figure out where the $60B that Boeing requested for the aerospace manufacturing industry would fit in. In a future report, I will extend the analysis and put the Boeing 737 MAX crisis in combination with the COVID-19 crisis and see what rolls out.

I'd also like to take a moment to re-emphasize (since some readers seem to be missing this point even when mentioned) that the Boeing 737 MAX crisis is at a point beyond an MCAS fix. That fix was ready in mid-2019, but since then, regulators and Boeing have been doing a deep review on the Boeing 737 MAX design and human-machine interactions, which further pushed out the point of possible return.

The costs: Boeing 737 MAX flies

Boeing 737 MAX liabilities

The first part of the equation is the Boeing 737 MAX liabilities. Previously, I made some projections which included positive impacts of low oil prices and COVID-19 to the liabilities tally but negative impacts to the production ramp-up patterns. If we strip those benefits for an 18-month grounding, we get to $9.5B in costs, and another $7B if we assume higher compensation patterns. Out of this $16.5B, $1.4B in compensation has already been rendered. This explains the first 3 bars in waterfall chart.

Boeing short-term debt and interest payments

The next portion is Boeing's borrowings, and that is obviously what brought the company in problems with another crisis hitting many industries; Boeing borrowed $25.4B in 2019 and fully used its $13.8B credit facility. From the $25.4B, $12.2B was used to make debt repayment. Boeing's current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt is $7.3B. While many companies are now tapping into their credit lines, Boeing already did that last year, which, by no means, is a positive indication. I also modeled in Boeing tapping its $9.6B revolving credit facility, of which $3.2B is due by the end of October 2020, though Boeing does have the ability to extend the termination times by a year.

I estimated that Boeing would pay around $800-950 million in interest on their debt at the end of 2019 and a hefty $1B fee on their $13.8B delayed drawdown arrangement as well as a significant fee on the credit line agreements.

Financial commitments and accrued liabilities

Accrued liabilities have been rising in recent years. If we fully attribute the rise in 2019 to the Boeing 737 MAX, we get $2.6B plus $5.6B in financing commitments for customers. Boeing also expects to make $621 million in contributions to the pensions and other post-retirement requirements, though I believe this will come from selling shares, so that part has not been modeled.

Additions to property, plants and equipment

Last year, Boeing added $1.8B in property, plants and equipment, up from $1.7B a year earlier, with a multi-year trailing figure of $1.77B which we have used in this analysis. Boeing likely will be looking to push his figure down.

Boeing 737 MAX costs, Embraer and dividend

The last three cost elements would be $4B in restart costs for the Boeing 737 MAX production, which would materialize in 2020 and 2021, but we have loaded this at the front-end. There is a $1.16B dividend payment that Boeing had already approved, and $4.2B would be needed for the joint venture between Boeing and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ).

Collecting the cash

If we add all of that up, we get to an astonishing $47.8B that Boeing needs to collect from somewhere. So, where would the cash come from in any normal year? An extremely tiny sum would come from some 350 Boeing 737 MAX that Boeing intended to deliver from storage and the production line bringing roughly $1.6B in cash. Cash flow from other commercial aircraft programs would be around $5.2B. Boeing Defense, Space and Security has an optimistic revenue estimate of $26.5B, while we took $18.5B for Boeing Global Services, which should translate into a $6.8B operating cash flow for these segments. Boeing ended the year with $9.5B in cash. That would give us a total of $23.2B, $16.4B short of what would be required. However, there still is the $13.8B delayed draw term loan that Boeing used and the $9.6B revolving credit facility.

In total, that would leave Boeing with a shortage of at least $2.4B. So, Boeing really depends on a combination of borrowing money and strong delivery volumes. So, the current arrangements and previous plans for 2020 are barely sufficient for Boeing, and that is after it fully used its delayed draw term loan, the credit facility and the cash it has on hands.

Now, going back to the connection question. Is there a connection between the $60B Boeing requested to support the aerospace manufacturing industry that can be connected to Boeing's cash requirements? If we fully ignore Boeing's existing cash and cash that should have come, then Boeing would have required nearly $50B. However, in a "normal 2020", Boeing should not be needing $60B.

The costs: Boeing 737 MAX does not fly again

Probably one of the most difficult things to calculate is what Boeing's costs would be if the Boeing 737 MAX would not be certified again. That is a tricky calculation, but we know it is going to be expensive just from considering the compensations that would come into effect for airlines:

Pre-delivery payments that Boeing has received are around $33.4B.

Boeing contractually delivered 385 aircraft that are currently grounded. The value of these aircraft at base market values would be around $19.4B.

The compensation pattern would be frozen but still be around $16.5B.

$6.8B of cash wouldn't be coming in any longer.

I will take a deeper dive into this in a future analysis, but if we add it all up, we get to $76.1B. So, in case it is game-over for the Boeing 737 MAX, the aid request of $60B would be more than fitting, but this is not a one-to-one match and most certainly cannot be the reason for Boeing to be held afloat or request aid. The pressure point is in the supply chain, which could fail under its load removing all supply chain health which would be unworkable for Boeing at the moment production of the MAX could resume.

Conclusion

In this report, I looked whether we can connect the plan Boeing had for this year to the $60B request, which would give us an indication whether the request is driven by Boeing 737 MAX delays. What I observed is that Boeing is not in a good spot at all. If 2020 were a recovery year for Boeing, it would have a relatively small shortfall in 2021.

What holds is that, absent COVID-19, the math for Boeing would not add up, but the company would see a significant recovery in cash flow, which would allow it to access the debt market more successfully. On top of that, Boeing could defer some debt repayments and could delay the $4.2B, which, at this point, does not make sense. So, even with the MAX crisis still not resolved, Boeing could make the math add up by pulling some levers here and there.

With concerns on delivery volumes this year and a collapse of the financial markets, chances to raise debt at favorable terms or raise debt at all have been reduced significantly, and that is why Boeing has requested government aid, possibly in the form of government loans but preferably in the form of government-backed loans.

If we do a rough calculation on the Boeing 737 MAX, assuming that it is indeed game over for the Boeing 737 MAX, then the request does somewhat fit. However, it should be taken into account that the $60B request is for the entire aerospace manufacturing industry and not just for Boeing. In that light, I don't think it is reasonable to assume that Boeing is requesting aid to write off the Boeing 737 MAX, but it is certainly the case that Boeing is leaning on government aid or government-backed aid because the Boeing 737 MAX crisis eroded the company's balance sheet.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.