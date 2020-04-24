Quantitative Crisis Investing - Part 1 - The Crisis Composite Ranking System

I provide a sample ranking system to help screen out the types of firms that have outperformed in past crises.

We look at an indicator that has worked well to identify an entry point during prior crises since 1970.

While crises invoke a sentiment of panic in the market, it has been shown that investing in US small-cap value has outperformed during and after past crises.

In reaction to the coronavirus, February and March of 2020 experienced a market sell-off of nearly 30‑40%, depending on which index you follow. While the market is experiencing a rally in recent weeks on talk of re-opening the economy in some countries and US states, it is still anyone's guess if all the bad news is already priced in and we are returning back to normal, or if there is more economic damage to come. Either way, it would be timely to take a look at some historical crises to garner some insight to navigate our investment strategy in the current situation.

In times of crisis, market sell-offs and bear markets, common investment advice often includes "buying the dip" or "buy when there's blood in the streets" etc. You've also got the buy and hold investors telling you to stay the course, hold on to your stocks and things will return to normal in due time. And then there's the notion that after each bear market you've got new dynamics within the stock market, and those buy and hold investors who had winners may be holding on to companies who no longer thrive in the new "normal". And let's not forget the doomsayers, "sell everything" to shore up enough cash to stock up your bomb shelter, as the world is coming to an end.

So, how can you possibly decide what to do with so many conflicting opinions and "laws" out there? The same thing I would recommend to anyone when trying to determine the best path forward in market environment, be it bull, bear or crisis: research. The best way to even have a chance at succeeding in the future, in my opinion, is to find out how the market has behaved historically over as many similar periods as possible.

When the recent sell-off started happening, one of the "laws" that kept me curious was that value usually becomes a safe haven during, or in the later phases, of a sell-off. Being a quantitative investor with much of my past research done on value, I started to look at how my value strategies have fared during times of crisis.

At about the same time, I stumbled upon Verdad Capital's recent paper entitled "Crisis Investing: How to Maximize Return During Markets Panics". This paper was the result of a 2-year project by Verdad's research team and was actually completed and released prior to the recent crisis and sell-off.

I found this paper to be a very concise detailing (even after 77 pages) of several crises since 1970, and review of an investing strategy that has worked well through them and the reasons why.

In the coming weeks, I will publish several articles on quantitative investing through crises, using this paper as a starting point.

In this first article of a multi-piece series on Crisis Investing, I will start by summarizing some of the key findings and principles in the Verdad paper, with some of my own sidebars and "deep dives" on some topics and findings. We'll end with my interpretation of a Crisis Composite ranking system that you can use for developing your own investment strategy at Portfolio123.

Crisis Investing 101

Of the several crises investing strategies outlined in this article's introduction, the Verdad paper and my own research falls under the category of "buying when there's blood in the streets". The paper looks at key aspects around crises including a defined starting point (or indicator) of the crisis, historically when the best time to invest has been, and the type of quantitative factors that have proved successful in past crises.

Characteristics of Crises

Based on the data, many quant factors perform best early in the business cycle (i.e. post recession), and less so near the end of the expansion. Fama & French factors including value, size, and capital deployment have all performed nearly 2/3 better during crises or recessions than in normal market conditions (see graph below).

Where HML = Cheap stocks, SMB = Small stocks, CMA = Quality (conservative deployment of capital)

Source: Verdad Paper

Why is this? Value factors can exploit the "bad behaviour" that investors elicit during times of crisis. Verdad explains this best using Ben Bernanke's concept of the financial accelerator:

When investors and lenders panic, they reduce new lending and new investment as they attempt to de-risk their balance sheets. In a famous paper, Ben Bernanke labeled this the 'financial accelerator': economic shocks cause investors and lenders to panic and stop new lending and investing. Firms that rely on external financing reduce their discretionary spending, and weaker firms go bankrupt, all of which reflexively feeds back into aggregate economic activity (Verdad, p 6).

The Crisis Indicator

Verdad has found that a good proxy for timing of a crisis is the high yield spread, which "measures the spread between the borrowing rate for below-investment-grade bonds and the corresponding safe interest rate" (Verdad, p 7). Verdad continues:

The high-yield spread is a gauge for monitoring market sentiment for small and micro-cap companies because it combines real world economic consequences and the temperature of the market. When the high-yield spread rises, it reflects higher borrowing costs for smaller, less-creditworthy business. This is a real economic cost which impacts decisions. Additionally, the spread measures the market's confidence in the performance of these same businesses and the associated cost required in compensation for the risk of investing (Verdad p 8).

This high yield spread data (since 1996) is publicly available through FRED's ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread. This data is also available as a "multi-chart" curve in Portfolio123 to plot against other macro and equity curves, as will be shown during the post-2000 crises in future articles.

See below for a snapshot of the high yield spread (thick dark curve) from the early 1970s until early 2017.

Source: Verdad paper

Verdad assumes a crisis or a "high yield event" when the high yield spread reaches 6.5%. For reference, the historical average of the high yield spread is roughly 4%, where 6.5% represents 1 standard deviation above the average. For the study, the high yield is used as follows:

To be considered a high yield event or crisis, the previous 24 months of spread must be less than 6.5%.

Invest starting 3 months after the high yield spread breaches 6.5%. We will see in the case studies below how far the spread increased after the "event". Generally, a few months after a breach of 6.5% is when "the impacted equities stock prices are most precipitously affected, representing the optimal time to buy" (Verdad p 9).

The crises we'll be examining in this series where the high yield spread exceeded 6.5% include:

1974 - Bretton Woods fallout

1980 - Excessive Inflation

1986 - Oil Price War

2000 - Tech Bubble Burst

2008 - Great Recession

2010 - Europe Financial Crisis, defaults

2012 - Slow recovery from great recession

2015 - Oil Collapse

Where are we today?

The first question many investors may ask is where we fall on the high yield spread in the current crisis. See below for the high yield spread since mid 2019:

Source: FRED

The high yield spread spiked past 6.5% on 09 Mar 2020. It had resided at the historical mean for most of 2019 and actually began dropping to 3.5%. In February of 2020, the spread started increasing dramatically to a peak of 11% on 23 March. The spread has been dropping to below 8% (at time of writing); however, we are still well above the historical mean of 4% and above the "high yield event" of 6.5%.

After looking at some characteristics of the 8 crises since 1970, we will draw some comparisons to the current COVID-19 crisis.

Crisis Investing by Asset Class

In a nutshell, what asset classes have performed best in times of crisis? The chart below sums it up well.

Source: Verdad paper

The clear winner here is US Small Value. What is particularly notable is that the average returns of the US market and investment-grade bonds are essentially agnostic to whether there is a crisis or not.

Please note that while the Verdad paper discusses some aspects of bonds, private equity and alternative assets during crises, this series will focus on the performance of equities during times of crisis.

The Crisis Thesis and Stock Factors

Before developing any new quantitative factor-based strategy, one needs to start with an investment thesis. We first set out with a target set of stocks in mind, and then hypothesize what factors will drive the returns. Only then should backtesting be used to see how these results worked in the past time periods. Doing this in the opposite order increases the risk of mining the data for results. (For a more in-depth primer on backtesting for the uninitiated, please see my article series on it here.)

Verdad's high level crisis investing hypothesis is as follows:

During uncertain times, cheap stocks generally outperform expensive

Crisis causes panic selling in low-volume stocks

Positive cash flow (and less dependent on financing) performs better than negative cash flow

Excessive leverage to be avoided (but not in all cases)

Verdad selected 11 specific investing factors to best represent this thesis, as detailed below.

1. Asset Turnover/Return on Assets

Defined as Revenue/Total Assets, this is the most predictive of returns of all factors (highest 't value' of all factors tested). The more efficiently a firm is utilizing their existing assets is key in times of crisis.

Sidebar: For those new to evaluating factors, a common test output is the decile chart. For a given factor (or set of factors), when ranked, say highest asset turnover to lowest turnover, stocks are categorized into top 10% by highest asset turnover, then next 10% highest turnover, etc. The cumulative returns for each decile are then plotted on a table, similar to the one below. Generally, a chart of returns sloping downwards, right to left, indicates that stocks ranking higher for the given factor produces higher returns, and lower values less so. In summary, it shows that the factor has shown returns in the past and may be predictive in the future. A chart showing no trend (i.e. no slope, random decile values) is typically less of an indicator of past returns due to the factor.

Getting back to Asset Turnover, the decile chart for this factor in both 12-month and 24-month holding periods after the high yield event is as follows:

Source: Verdad paper

For reference, here is what asset turnover performance looks like since 1999, holding during crisis and non-crisis events with an annual re-balance:

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

While over time this factor has outperformed the Russell 3000 (red bar, far left), simply buying and holding does not have the same performance compared to during crisis events.

2. Positive Net Income

A very simple yet effective test is to see if the firm has positive net income (on a trailing twelve-month basis) going into the crisis. As shown in the table below, those firms with a positive net income have produced returns nearly 50% higher than those with negative net income.

Source: Verdad paper

Compared to a simple buy and hold since 01 Jan 1999 (12-month re-balance):

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

(Note: The furthest right green decile is performance of "positive net income" firms, the light green is "negative net income", and the yellow and cyan are for those firms posting "N/A" for this factor.)

Again, just holding positive net income firms has outperformed over time at just over 9% per year, however, still significantly less than the 17.7% above.

3. Volume

Volume (monthly number of shares traded/total number shares outstanding) is a very interesting factor in times of crisis.

Low volume stocks by definition have fewer buyers and sellers, and therefore, the bid/ask spread can be higher than average for high volume stocks. During a panic sell when there are many more sellers than buyers, this will drive the price down even further than a higher volume equivalent. Purchasing these stocks after the high yield event has shown promise in past crises.

This factor may also leverage some returns from the size premium, as many low volume stocks tend to be smaller companies.

See figure below for returns with this factor in crisis.

Source: Verdad paper

Compared to holding low volume stocks via "buy and hold" since 1999 (annual re-balance):

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

Once again, buy and hold has outperformed the R3000 in the last 20 years but not nearly to the extent of during a crisis.

4. Value Composite

This a blend of 4 traditional value factors, not unlike what I have written about here. For crisis investing, Verdad used the following factors to construct the value composite:

EV/EBITDA, Enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (I have also written about this factor extensively, feel free to dig deeper here and here)

P/B, Price to Book Value

P/E, Price to Earnings

FCF (Free Cash Flow) yield

Verdad's paper hypothesizes that value will outperform in times of crisis (cheap stocks vs expensive). My take on this is that the market discounts heavily the chances of growth, and so those stocks with more of a growth tilt will suffer. A more traditional value stance could be better suited, as investors bid up prices on those stocks that have value locked in from the pre-crisis market where growth stocks were more popular.

In any stock factor system, in most cases, it is better to rely on multiple factors to capture different dynamics of the company. To look just at P/E for example, one is looking purely at the price of the company and its earnings (which can be distorted through accounting), and it provides no credit for any of the assets that the firm has (which a P/B factor would consider).

See below for the performance of the Verdad value composite in 12-month to 24-month holding periods, starting 3 months after the high yield spread reaches 6.5%.

Source: Verdad paper

If buying and holding on an annual re-balance since 1999, the value composite has outperformed nicely but still not as significant as during or after a crisis as noted above:

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

Please note: When analyzing each of the 8 crises, we will be looking at the performance of value against the market and the Crisis Composite. The 4 value factors above will be referred to as the Value Composite.

5. Positive Operating Cash Flow

As described above, the more self-sufficient a firm can be in times of crisis, the better, i.e. less reliance on capital markets. Simply having a positive cash flow showed significant outperformance from those firms who do not.

Source: Verdad Paper

For reference, buying and holding positive cash flow firms on an annual re-balance basis since 1999:

(Green = positive cash flow, blue = negative cash flow, light green/yellow/cyan = N/A)

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

Once again, an outperforming strategy over time but not as significant results when investing over all time periods.

6. Reducing debt

In times of crisis, leverage is a double-edged sword. De-leveraging (I've defined as total debt to equity as per last quarter, compared to the same quarter 1 year ago) and being able to shed expenses such as interest payments are generally a good thing. This has shown to have the most impact in the 12 months following the high yield event.

Source: Verdad Paper

If buying and holding firms in the top deleveraging decile since 1999, a CAGR of just shy of 9% would have been achieved (far right green decile), outperforming the R3000 (far left red decile). The middle 3 deciles represent performance of firms not deleveraging, or with negative equity.

Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Ranking system

7. High leverage

At the same time, high leverage firms (defined as net debt/EV), on average between the various crises studied, either ended up defaulting or when combined with the previous factors above, managed to outperform.

Source: Verdad paper

For a buy-and-hold with annual re-balance since 1999 on high leverage (ranked within the respective industry group):

Source: Portfolio123, Author Ranking System

The "Crisis Composite" Ranking System

Each factor above shows promise both during times of crisis, and non-crisis periods. Now, it is time to combine the factors to build a ranking system to screen the stocks ranking highest on a composite basis.

Verdad constructed an overall crisis composite ranking system into a "Multifactor" system, which consists of the above factors.

Asset Turnover

Positive Net Income

Low Volume

Value Composite EV/EBITDA P/B P/E FCF yield

Positive cash flow

De-leveraging

Net debt/EV

The Verdad paper does not discuss the specific factors used or the weighting of each factor in their Multifactor system. That said, I have developed a "Crisis Composite" ranking system as an interpretation of the Verdad Multifactor system in Portfolio123 (see below for structure).

Source: Author P123 ranking system

If you are a P123 user, I have saved this ranking system as a public ranking system at Portfolio123 (login required).

For the crises post 1999, I'll be using this ranking system in the next articles in the series to dig deeper into the performance during crises. Feel free to check out this ranking system and follow along.

Sidebar: Backtesting results can vary significantly depending on the details of the ranking system, the testing universe, the specific time period tested and even the data source (again, feel free to read my previous articles on backtesting). While my Crisis Composite shows similar results to the Verdad "Multifactor" system in some crises post 1999, there will be instances in future articles where the performance divergence is notable, due to the reasons noted above.

Overall Performance and Typical Stock Characteristics

The Verdad Multifactor system has performed well over the 8 crises studied, as summarized in the table below.

Source: Verdad paper

For reference, here is the Crisis Composite ranking system performance in a buy and hold since 1999 (rebalancing annually), through crisis and non-crisis times:

Source: Portfolio123, Author ranking system

In subsequent articles in the series, we will review the performance of the crises post 1999 in Portfolio123.

Here is a breakdown of the Verdad Multifactor performance over the 8 crises studied.

Source: Verdad paper

No quantitative strategy is effective through all market conditions. The stock market is an extremely dynamic machine, constantly changing. This also extends to very specific time periods during crisis, as the table above illustrates. On average, the Crisis Composite has outperformed during crisis; however, there are several crises where it did not capture sufficient alpha. As we will see in the next two articles, while crises are similar in the way that investors behave, they are also unique in that they are caused by different events.

Crisis Stock Characteristics

The table below summarizes some of the average values of the Crisis stock factors detailed above.

Source: Verdad paper

To sum up the typical characteristics of these Multifactor stocks, Verdad explains:

…the multifactor model tends to favor companies that are smaller, more thinly traded, and with less positive prior momentum. These companies tend to also have high asset turnover and more leverage than the market, or the cheapest decile of stocks (p 23),

...and:

the kinds of investments that the multifactor model favors are unquestionably not the most popular or well-known stocks…and can be in cyclical or beaten-down industries (Verdad p 25).

Sidebar: The characteristics noted above are not uncommon for quantitative value strategies. The EV/EBIT strategy and Magic Formula value strategies generally find beaten-down companies even in non-crisis times. See some typical stocks in non-crisis times here and here.

Crisis Stocks Today

As per the basis of the Verdad study, performance during each crisis was measured after taking positions 3 months after the high yield spread reached 6.5%. As noted earlier, in this recent crisis, we reached 6.5% on 09 March 2020. Three months after that would make 09 Jun 2020, so at time of writing (19 Apr 2020), we are only half way there.

For interest, here are the top 30 ranked stocks from the Crisis Composite as of the time of writing.

Ticker Name Price ($) Rank MktCap ($M) Sector Industry GTX Garrett Motion Inc. 4.1 99.94 307 DISCRETIONARY AUTOCOMPONENT SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. 36.99 99.89 339 STAPLE FOOD GMS GMS Inc. 14.67 99.83 621 INDUSTRIAL TRADINGDISTRIB CLS Celestica Inc. 4.53 99.78 583 TECH ELECTREQUIP LE Lands' End Inc. 8.01 99.72 259 DISCRETIONARY RETAILMAIL WNC Wabash National Corp. 7.6 99.67 406 INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY MHO M/I Homes Inc. 18.43 99.61 523 DISCRETIONARY CONSUMERDUR ATRO Astronics Corp. 8.09 99.56 251 INDUSTRIAL AERODEF KRA Kraton Corp. 9.9 99.5 314 MATERIALS CHEM ABG Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 58.12 99.45 1121 DISCRETIONARY RETAILSPECIAL AN AutoNation Inc. 31.46 99.39 2811 DISCRETIONARY RETAILSPECIAL EAF GrafTech International Ltd. 7.48 99.34 2023 INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICEQUIP AMWD American Woodmark Corp. 45.86 99.28 776 INDUSTRIAL BUILDING OEC Orion Engineered Carbons SA 7.57 99.23 456 MATERIALS CHEM HWKN Hawkins Inc. 35.37 99.17 373 MATERIALS CHEM CMC Commercial Metals Co. 16.03 99.12 1909 MATERIALS MINING TG Tredegar Corp. 16.39 99.06 547 MATERIALS CHEM IMKTA Ingles Markets Inc. 35.28 99 715 STAPLE STAPLERETAIL NMRK Newmark Group Inc. 3.54 98.95 629 REALESTATE REMGMT ATKR Atkore International Group Inc. 22.23 98.89 1055 INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICEQUIP MLI Mueller Industries Inc. 25.11 98.84 1430 INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY CMCO Columbus McKinnon Corp. 24.68 98.78 585 INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY APOG Apogee Enterprises Inc. 17.95 98.73 477 INDUSTRIAL BUILDING PBI Pitney Bowes Inc. 2.15 98.67 366 INDUSTRIAL SERVICESUPP SCSC ScanSource Inc. 22.7 98.62 575 TECH ELECTREQUIP MBUU Malibu Boats Inc. 26.75 98.56 551 DISCRETIONARY LEISURE WOR Worthington Industries Inc. 24.66 98.51 1346 MATERIALS MINING MTH Meritage Homes Corp. 42.12 98.45 1609 DISCRETIONARY CONSUMERDUR SXI Standex International Corp. 45.67 98.4 565 INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY TBI TrueBlue Inc. 14.09 98.34 524 INDUSTRIAL SERVICEPRO

Source: Portfolio123.com

Isn't this strategy "market timing"?

"Market timing" is timing your trades or positions such that you capitalize on the swings of the market to your advantage. If you're a long investor, this means taking your positions when you believe the market has bottomed and is headed into a bull market for example.

In some investing circles, "market timing" is believed to be illusory and a fool's errand in the sense that timing the bottom is extremely difficult if not impossible (but very clear in hindsight). This is a very hotly debated subject among investors, even in non-crisis times. Just google "market timing does it work" or similar and you will see dozens upon dozens of articles discussing and debating the subject.

In "normal", non-crisis market times, the market is often balanced between bulls and bears. In a bubble, the majority of the market participants are bulls, and at times of crisis, almost everyone's a bear.

That said, crises are a very unique event in that there is a very discrete sell-off period, followed by a recovery. What differs each time is the magnitude and duration of each.

So is crisis investing "market timing"? As the results above have shown, historically investing 3 months after the high yield event, and holding for 1 or 2 years, has proven to outperform the markets in 6 of the 8 crises studied.

We will dig into this aspect in the next articles in the series.

Looking Forward

In this article, we've looked at the construction of the Verdad multi-factor system, which has outperformed in 6 of the last 8 crises. We've also looked at how the high yield spread has historically been a relatively accurate indicator of a crisis to time a good entry point during a crisis.

In Part 2 of the series, we will review the crises from 1970 to 1986 in some detail. In Part 3, we will review the crises post 1999, looking at both the Verdad Multifactor system and the Crisis Composite ranking system developed in this article. In Part 4 we will draw parallels between the historical crises to the current COVID-19 crisis. Stay tuned!

Until then, happy investing.

