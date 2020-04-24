Tesla's Transformation Into A Chinese Company Seems Unstoppable

No, precisely the opposite. Because it will succeed, to the point that it competes with Fremont. But Tesla shareholders won't be able to capture the Shanghai benefits.

In reality, the Shanghai factory is Tesla negative. Perhaps one of the biggest negatives out there.

The Tesla in China story. Everyone seems to believe Tesla’s Shanghai factory is a big positive.

What Tesla story does everyone – the analysts, the journalists, the investors – have completely backwards?

Introduction

Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Tesla Shanghai”) is the Chinese subsidiary Tesla (TSLA) formed to own and operate its production in and sales from the Shanghai factory.

Today, I address these questions:

Who calls the shots at Tesla Shanghai?

What are the interests of the Chinese leadership?

Whom does the Shanghai factory actually benefit?

How will Shanghai affect Tesla’s operations elsewhere?

When will Tesla’s security filings reflect the economic reality?

As is often the case, my analysis is informed by the original thinking of others. Today, I collaborate with the astute and well-informed MaxedOutMama, whose comments to some of my earlier articles opened my eyes to the true dynamic between Tesla and China.

The theme of this article is that Tesla Shanghai is likely to succeed, but that the success will not benefit the rest of Tesla (in this article, the “Rest of Tesla” or, to use Mama's acronym, “RoT”). Indeed, the success of Tesla Shanghai will come at the expense of the Rest of Tesla.

How could that be? Let’s begin to answer that question by examining the most important agreements governing Tesla Shanghai.

The Three Key Agreements

There are three key agreements between Tesla affiliates, the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) or its agencies, and PRC-controlled banks:

A Dec. 12, 2018, “Grant Contract” under which Tesla Shanghai was granted the right to use the 214-acre factory site for 50 years;

A Dec. 18, 2019, revolving loan agreement providing Tesla Shanghai with working capital for its Shanghai operations (“Working Capital Loan Agreement”); and

A Dec. 18, 2019, term loan agreement providing funds for the Shanghai factory construction (the “Factory Loan Agreement”);

1. The Grant Contract

Under the Grant Contract, the Shanghai Planning and Land Resource Administration Bureau (the “Shanghai Bureau”) has granted Tesla Shanghai the right to use the factory site (which is owned by the PRC) for 50 years.

Tesla Shanghai agreed to invest at least RMB 14.076 billion ($1.97 billion) by April 2021. Of that amount, RMB 9 billion ($1.26 billion) is available under the Factory Loan Agreement, so Tesla will need to come up with another RMB 5.076 billion ($711 million) of its own funds.

Although Tesla’s security filings to date provide no information, Tesla presumably already has invested some of its own funds on Shanghai factory construction.

Tesla also is required to achieve vehicle production that generates annual tax revenues of at least RMB 2.23 billion ($312 million) by 2023. Assuming a 10% sales tax and an average sales price for made-in-China (or MIC) Tesla cars of $32,000 or so, Tesla would need to sell about 100,000 MIC cars each year. With initial annual Shanghai Factory production capacity of 150,000 cars, and lots more from the plant expansion now underway, Tesla should easily be able to meet that goal.

The grant comes with some truly unusual termination provisions. If “special circumstances” arising from “public interest” require the grant to be revoked early, then (per Article 22) the Shanghai Bureau may do so, reimbursing Tesla Shanghai only for the “residual value” of the land and improvements. And, if something called the Shanghai Lingang Area Development and Construction Management Committee determines that “the industry product within the granted land fails to meet relevant standards,” then (per Article 48) the PRC can take possession of the factory site.

The Grant Contract does not offer any definition of “special circumstances,” “public interest,” or “relevant standards,” nor does it indicate who the Committee members are or how they are selected.

If a contract disagreement arises that cannot be resolved by negotiation, then the forum for resolution is the People’s Court of the PRC.

2. The Working Capital Loan Agreement

The Working Capital Loan Agreement is the Chinese version of Tesla’s U.S. ABL Credit Agreement. A consortium of four Chinese banks has agreed to advance up to RNB 2.25 billion ($315 million) to Tesla for Shanghai parts and labor; Tesla has agreed to repay the advances from the proceeds of vehicle sales.

Oddly, the Working Capital Loan Agreement has a final maturity date in December. Either Tesla believes it won’t need working capital in China after this year (which seems highly unlikely) or the parties will negotiate an extension.

3. The Factory Loan Agreement

Under Factory Loan Agreement, the same consortium of four Chinese banks has agreed to advance up to RNB 9 billion. The loan matures in five years, with cumulative principal to be repaid at 36 months (7.5%), 42 months (15%), 48 months (30%), 54 months (65%), and 60 months (100%).

The Factory Loan, while secured by Tesla Shanghai’s interest in the land and factory, is non-recourse to the Rest of Tesla. In other words, if Tesla Shanghai defaults, the Chinese banks can take over the factory, but will have no ability to pursue the Tesla parent or any of its subsidiaries for any deficiency.

The Factory Loan Agreement is lengthy and complex. We here limit our focus to one key provision, Clause 11.

Clause 11 requires Tesla Shanghai to deposit all its operating revenue directly into the so-called Revenue Collection Accounts at the Chinese banks. Until all loans (including the Factory and Working Capital Loans, and any extensions of those loans) are fully repaid, Tesla Shanghai may use its operating revenues only to pay production expenses.

The Larger Meaning of the China Agreements

Reading these agreements as a whole, several things emerge.

Most obviously, the agreements are enormously beneficial to Tesla. As some have said, China has given Tesla a “free factory.”

And, in a superficial sense, that's true. The powers that be in the PRC (let’s call them the Chinese PTB) assembled a land grant and loan package that's larger and more generous to Tesla than even the Fremont plant tax abatements from California, the Gigafactory subsidies from Nevada or the Riverbend expenditures from New York State.

And yet, of course, nothing is free. There's always a price to pay.

To begin with, Tesla Shanghai must repay the loans. That, though, is the least consequential part of the price.

Will Tesla Shanghai need a working capital line after December? It almost certainly will, but the Working Capital Loan has only a one-year term, so Tesla will need to come to the Chinese PTB, hat in hand, for an extension or for any larger credit line.

Does Tesla disagree with some business initiative the Chinese PTB might propose? Tesla had better be certain its recalcitrant attitude is consistent with “relevant standards” and does not give rise to “special circumstances” impinging the “public interest.”

So, looked at in one way, the agreements might cause some to ask, “How could Tesla refuse this deal?” But looked at in another way, they might prompt the question, “Why would any U.S. company ever surrender so much control to the Chinese government?”

In short, Tesla Shanghai’s fate is now in the hands of the Chinese PTB. Tesla Shanghai will fail or succeed as those Chinese officials choose, and therefore Tesla Shanghai will be under irresistible pressure to adhere closely to what those officials want.

What Do Tesla's Chinese Overlords Want?

So, what do the Chinese PTB want? To start with, they want a large measure of influence over a business leader who, in much of the rest of the world, is widely admired and viewed as a shaper of public opinion.

That much was evident last September, when Musk attended the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai and said China “is the future.” Musk attended against the backdrop of the Trump Administration raising questions about China’s misuse of technology. From the 2019 U.S. Department of Defense Annual Report to Congress:

China continues to implement long-term state-directed planning, such as “Made in China 2025” and other industrial development plans, which stress the need to replace imported technology with domestically produced technology. * * * China uses a variety of methods to acquire foreign military and dual-use technologies, including targeted foreign direct investment, cyber theft, and exploitation of private Chinese nationals’ access to these technologies, as well as harnessing its intelligence services, computer intrusions, and other illicit approaches. In 2018, Chinese efforts to acquire sensitive, dual-use, or military-grade equipment from the United States included dynamic random access memory, aviation technologies, and antisubmarine warfare technologies.

American Military News reported on Musk’s participation at the AI conference, and linked to a Bloomberg article about its implications:

With Musk attending the Beijing-endorsed symposium, China’s vision of being the world leader in technology becomes much more credible, Bloomberg noted.

Regardless of how independent or immune to political pressure Tesla’s CEO may regard himself, the simple fact is that the continued existence and success of the Tesla Shanghai enterprise depends on the continued approval by the Chinese PTB of what Musk says and does. As many journalists and scientists have recently been reminded, one must never ignore “special circumstances” or contravene “relevant standards.”

What else do the Chinese PTB want? They want Model Y production to begin in Shanghai as soon as possible. They want 100% local sourcing for all Tesla MIC parts, including battery cells so that Tesla Shanghai is not reliant on, and is independent of, the Rest of Tesla.

Even more, the Chinese PTB want the prestige of the Tesla brand. They want Tesla to be not simply a made-in-China car, but also a designed-in-China car. This is quite evident from a report published by one of the official China news sources in January:

US electric carmaker Tesla announced on its official WeChat account Wednesday that the company will establish a research and design center in China, The Paper reported Thursday. * * * In order to realize a transformation from "Made in China" to "Designed in China," CEO Elon Musk proposed to set up a design center in China. The center began to recruit design personnel, with a slogan of "Building original 'Chinese style' Tesla to make the most beautiful Chinese art integrate into future-oriented Tesla."

One could go further, inquiring what else the Chinese PTB might want that goes beyond Tesla Shanghai. How about some SpaceX technology, or information about confidential U.S. plans entrusted to SpaceX? If such requests were made, what pressures would Musk face to comply?

This brings to mind a recent essay in The Atlantic by former White House National Security Advisor H.R. McMasters, describing a U.S. state visit to China in November 2017:

Our last meeting of the state visit, in the Great Hall of the People, was with Li Keqiang, the premier of the State Council and the titular head of China’s government. If anyone in the American group had any doubts about China’s view of its relationship with the United States, Li’s monologue would have removed them. He began with the observation that China, having already developed its industrial and technological base, no longer needed the United States. He dismissed U.S. concerns over unfair trade and economic practices, indicating that the U.S. role in the future global economy would merely be to provide China with raw materials, agricultural products, and energy to fuel its production of the world’s cutting-edge industrial and consumer products.

But enough of that. Let’s focus simply on Tesla.

Why isn’t this Chinese deal wonderful for Tesla? With Tesla Shanghai enjoying the protection and patronage of the Chinese Communist Party, is not Tesla blessed among automakers? Are not its shareholders justified in their rejoicing?

Tesla Shareholders Should Be Concerned Rather than Jubilant

The jubilation of Tesla shareholders about its prospects in China, evident in the share price, is blind to several realities.

First is the reality that all Tesla Shanghai profits will stay in China. Even under the best of circumstances, U.S. companies face many obstacles in repatriating profits earned in China. Under the gravitational pull of Clause 11 of the Factory Loan Agreement, which pins all profits to the Middle Kingdom for years to come, such repatriation will be altogether impossible.

Second, the ambitions of the Chinese PTB mean that very soon (if it has not already happened) Tesla Shanghai will be building cars at the rate of 5,000 per week, and that rate will increase once the second phase of the factory, now under construction, is completed.

At that rate, and even if the Chinese government supports sales by purchasing Tesla cars for its own use, Tesla Shanghai will be producing far more cars than Chinese demand can absorb, especially with the glut in automotive production that China is facing. LMC Automotive Limited, which prepares market analyses and forecasts for its automotive industry customers, estimates China now has a staggering overcapacity of annual automobile production – 14 million too many, in a country that last year saw 21 million automobile purchases.

And that brings us to another goal of the Chinese PTB, a goal which is long-standing and strategic: for China to become less of an exporter of goods that are merely made in China, and more of an exporter of goods that are designed in China as well.

With Tesla's Shanghai production exceeding domestic demand, Tesla Shanghai will begin exporting its vehicles to Australia, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian countries. In effect, Tesla Shanghai will become an extension of China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative.

And what about Europe? Someone please explain why Tesla Shanghai could not manufacture Model Ys for Europe. Its costs would be lower than Fremont's, enabling the car to be priced more competitively. Then explain why the Chinese PTB would not want to tap the European market with their designed-in-China Tesla production.

Consequently, Tesla’s Fremont factory, whose production shrank in Q1 and is well below the volume needed just to break even, will be losing not only its production for the China market, but production for other geographies as well.

So, the question becomes, with China production now handled from Shanghai, and with production for other (admittedly, much smaller) markets likely to come from Shanghai, can Tesla generate enough demand in the U.S. and Europe (for so long as Europe continues to be supplied from Fremont) to keep Fremont viable?

U.S. and European Prospects in the Year of Coronavirus

Historically, Tesla’s U.S. sales have run about 50% of global sales. Tesla vehicles enjoy an impressively U.S. high EV market share, and the domestic market has become ever more important for Tesla as competitive EV offerings in Europe emerge.

With the introduction of the Model Y, Tesla was expected to turn in a banner year here. COVID-19 has destroyed those hopes.

In March, COVID-19 plunged the U.S. into a shock recession. While the early impact of the job losses has not yet truly registered, we know enough to begin bracketing the likely effects on U.S. auto sales for the rest of 2020.

This chart from the St. Louis Fed ends with the most recent week of unemployment claims. The red line represents continuing claims (right vertical axis) and the blue initial claims. Stare at the skyscraper at the right formed by the vertical climb of claims, and understand: We ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.

The hope is that the gradual reopening of the economy will cause the continued claims to drop. If we are very lucky, and if the various stimulus bills achieve their intentions, we may hope to see those continued claims drop to the 10-12 million level by the end of June.

Now let your eye travel to the last “Great” recession. Continued claims hit their peak at just over 6.5 million. Plainly, our current situation is unprecedented since the Great Depression.

Let’s continue with a time series of car and light truck (so-called passenger vehicle) sales and how they have reacted to past downturns. Passenger vehicle sales are extremely sensitive to economic downturns – it's a rare household which, in uncertain times, cannot defer the purchase of a new vehicle for a year or two:

Again, look to the far right. That’s what March sales did, and you should not expect a full rebound. The two red lines on the graph indicate sales levels at which we could hope to stabilize auto sales with an effective stimulus this year. Without a great deal of money pumped into the system, this hope will not be realized. (Guess who agrees to an uncanny extent with Mama's assessment of the likely drop in U.S. car sales this year? Only one of the most respected names in the business.)

Tesla manufactures upscale models, and therefore we should expect a somewhat deeper impact than the norm. Households considering a Tesla purchase this year are more likely to have high net worth linked to the stock market, and therefore more subject to the negative wealth effect.

Last graph – this one from the Federal Reserve Board detailing the components of the net worth of households and non-profits. This, of course, extends only through Q4 of 2019.

Careful readers will observe that over the last few quarters, net worth gains became ever more dependent on the stock market (corporate equity). By this July, the scale on the vertical axis will need to be expanded, and the losses due to the 2008 Great Recession will look like a nostalgic memory of the good old days. As of this writing, purchase money mortgage applications are down about 30% compared to last year, and so on top of the stock market losses, one also expects an overall decline in home values (real estate).

So, what’s a reasonable estimate of 2020 U.S. vehicle sales for Tesla? In 2019, Tesla sold about 159,000 Model 3s and 33,000 S/X vehicles, or a U.S. total of 192,000. If Tesla were an established manufacturer, the base expectation would be in the neighborhood of about a 30% drop for the final three quarters.

Tesla, of course, is not an established manufacturer. The introduction of the Model Y was expected to give U.S. sales a significant year-over-year boost. Unfortunately, the Model Y is a pricier vehicle than the Model 3, and it’s the wrong time to move up on the price scale.

Add in some optimism, a little bit of Elon magic, the American propensity to employ shopping as mood therapy, and in a moment of exuberance one could perhaps imagine Tesla achieving U.S. sales of 175,000 new vehicles this year. A more reasonable assumption would be 165,000 vehicles.

Tesla’s situation in Europe is more bleak. Europe faces the same economic devastation being experienced in the U.S., and hence the same weakened demand. Added to that, Tesla is coming up against a flood of formidable European EV competition. The damage to Tesla’s European market share already was apparent in the Q1 results. Unless Fremont restarts production in early May, which seems increasingly questionable, Q2 could be a lost quarter in Europe.

Once Tesla again starts shipping to Europe in the second half of this year, it will be engaged in a battle of EV price-slashing with the likes of Daimler, Audi, VW, Porsche, Polestar, BMW, and others. A realistic estimate of Tesla’s 2020 European sales is in range of 75,000 to 80,000.

That puts 2020 sales from Fremont production at around 250,000. Tesla lost $862 million in 2019 while delivering 367,500 vehicles, all from Fremont. With 100,000-plus fewer cars delivered this year, it's inconceivable that Tesla's Fremont operation will not have both significant losses and significant cash burn in 2020. Fremont simply will not have adequate production to absorb its fixed overhead.

Tesla's Transformation to a Chinese Company

The 2020 losses and cash burn will highlight the extent to which Tesla Shanghai and the Rest of Tesla are now competing for the same business. As Shanghai production expands, and the Chinese PTB begin insisting on heightened exports, that competition will only grow.

Tesla Shanghai already has begun taking oxygen from the Rest of Tesla, and the suffocation will become only worse.

There’s little doubt about who will be the winner. With growing losses and shrinking markets for the Rest of Tesla, the pressure to shut down Fremont, with its high labor costs and regulatory restrictions, will inexorably build.

In time, perhaps in just a few years, Tesla may have transformed itself into a Chinese company, supplying all its worldwide demand (including U.S. and European demand) with its lower cost Shanghai production from Shanghai.

And if, after that happens, the Chinese authorities decide to take Tesla private, it won’t be at $420 share. Rather, any going-private may happen in a manner altogether unpalatable to those accustomed to the U.S. rule of law. Moreover, the time may come when the Chinese PTB view Elon Musk as more a hindrance than a help.

Do the agreements governing Tesla Shanghai pose a Tesla solvency risk? No, they do not. Tesla can still raise capital at will. Indeed, Tesla could, if it chose, raise capital next week and send $2 billion or so to Tesla Shanghai to cover its remaining Shanghai investment obligation and retire its Chinese debt. We’ll have a far better idea of the extent of Tesla’s remaining obligations once the next 10-Q is published.

But another capital raise does not solve the larger problem: Increasingly, Tesla Shanghai and Tesla Fremont are competing for the same customers, and in that competition Tesla Shanghai is sure to emerge the winner.

And, of course, raising capital and sending it to China would raise some awkward questions in Brandenburg, whose ministers may be wondering why Tesla has of late become pokey in pursuing its factory plans. Let's stop in Germany before we finish.

The Brandenburg Frenzy Has Suddenly Slowed

Is Elon Musk yet aware of the implications of the deal he struck with the Chinese PTB? He's a bright man, and so he probably is. If he is, he may realize he cannot stop the transformation of his U.S. company into a Chinese firm. That die was cast when the Grant Contract and loan agreements were signed.

He can, however, construct the narrative to suggest no such implications exist. A fine way to divert attention from China is to have a story to tell about building factories elsewhere in the world. Tesla has such a story. Indeed, a solid story about a factory in the Brandenburg region of Germany, and a more recent and wispy story about scouting the Midwest for the location of a new U.S. factory.

The Brandenburg plans were made well before the coronavirus crisis hit. Even then, though, they made little sense, as Europe already was facing massive automobile overproduction.

So, what's happening in Brandenburg?

MaxedOutMama has been following the story in the German media. According to a March report, the land contract was notarized and became final, but with a clause leaving the actual purchase price to be determined later by independent appraisal, at which point money would change hands and the title transfer would be recorded.

An appraisal was conducted. Then, for some reason, a second appraisal, this time with a slightly higher value. Whether money has yet changed hands and title transferred is unclear.

With governmental permission, Tesla took possession of the land before title transferred and, indeed, with only preliminary approval of the required environmental permit, to which 373 objections were lodged by German citizens. Tesla moved quickly to fell the forest on the site, as no tree-cutting would be allowed between March and November.

In early April, the leading Potsdam newspaper had reported work on the factory is stalled because Tesla’s building application neglected to include plans for the foundation.

Then, on April 15, a highly-regarded German news source reported that a hearing to air the objections to the permit, originally scheduled for March, had been indefinitely postponed because of the advent of the coronavirus.

The report quoted Brandenburg’s Economic Minister as saying the necessary application changes are of such a magnitude that a new public-approval cycle will have to take place.

The April 15 report indicated some of the public objections concerned the large water usage projected for the factory, and indicated Tesla would be scaling back its usage estimates when it submits its revised application.

It appears the ball is in Tesla’s court. Everything awaits its submission of the revised application.

Both the Brandenburg Economic Minister (in remarks quoted here) and Tesla (in its most recent Quarterly Update) have forecast Brandenburg factory production will begin in the summer of 2021. In view of the latest delays, though, it seems likely that the production timetable will be pushed into 2022

The larger question would seem to be whether Tesla will ever actually begin to build the factory. While earlier Tesla was in a huge hurry to fell the forest, it now appears to have adopted a more leisurely pace about submitting a revised application.

So much for Brandenburg. What about the trial balloon for a new U.S. factory? It’s likely Tesla will continue to promote its plans for a Cybertruck and continue to tease that the truck will be built in America's heartland. Indeed, how better to counter the much less savory China story?

But with each passing day, there's less cash in the Tesla treasury, and the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus makes ever more fanciful the demand forecasts for a truck likely to cost upwards of $70,000.

Tesla Needs To Report China as a Separate Segment

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), created almost 50 years ago, is an independent organization that establishes financial account and reporting standards for (among other types of business firms) public companies required to follow Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Its standards are recognized as definitive by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and CPAs in the United States recognize and respect its authority.

FASB promulgates detailed guidance in its so-called Accounting Standards Codification (or ASCs). Among those ASCs is ASC 280, dedicated to segment reporting. ASC 280’s stated objective is:

To provide information about the different types of business activities in which a public entity engages and the different economic environments in which it operates to help users of financial statements do all of the following: a. Better understand the public entity’s performance b. Better assess its prospects for future net cash flows c. Make more informed judgments about the public entity as a whole.

Said otherwise, segment reporting breaks down the various parts of a business firm’s financial performance by separating different products or services, geographies, types of customer, and legal entities.

The Foundation that supports FASB has emphasized the importance of segment reporting:

Investors and other financial statement users view the segment footnote as very important to their investment decisions. Investors use segment information for a variety of analyses, including understanding business activities, making judgments about the company as a whole, and understanding future growth prospects.

The well-known accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche LLP recently published a highly-detailed discussion of segment reporting. Deloitte detailed how a large portion of ASC 280 is devoted to disclosure of information based on different geographic areas.

In general terms, if revenues attributed to or assets located in an individual foreign country are material, those amounts are required to be disclosed as a segment. Deloitte counsels that public companies should segment their disclosures by country if the revenue from any country amounts to more than 10 percent of consolidated revenue. Indeed, Deloitte believes under certain circumstances, disclosure may be appropriate for lesser percentages.

Obviously, given the scale of the Shanghai project, the projected production, the materiality of the agreements, and the evident move toward vehicles that are 100% made in China and designed in China, the operations of Tesla Shanghai cry out for detailed segment reporting.

This is particularly true in view of the fact that no Tesla Shanghai revenues can leave China. Those revenues are altogether unavailable to satisfy the needs of Rest of Tesla. There's simply no way any investor can intelligently assess the performance and prospects of Tesla as a whole without detailed segment reporting on China.

Will Tesla furnish such segment reporting, beginning with its upcoming 10-Q for the first quarter? We shall see.

COVID-19 Will Accelerate the Transformation Process

In a time of great economic uncertainty, weak demand, and market panic, what could be more comforting than having a powerful patron prepared to shield against the roiling of the markets and determined to pursue its long-term strategic and political goals through its investment in your company? To absorb whatever losses may come in the immediate future, with its eye fixed firmly on the firmament?

Such is the situation in which Tesla Shanghai finds itself.

Imagine what joy the China PTB must they feel at their commanding position. The maintenance costs of Tesla's Supercharger network, the debt accumulated over the years in endless capital raises, the Panasonic obligations, the issues with billing warranty costs as goodwill, the lemon law liabilities, the FSD lawsuits, the SUA (sudden unintended acceleration) dangers, the exorbitant cost of manufacturing in Fremont, the NTSB's discomfort with "Autopilot" marketing, the SolarCity bailout problems raising their ugly head in the Delaware Chancery Court proceedings, the heartburn of New York State at discovering no Solar Tiles are being made at Riverbend, the "funding secured" dangers - all those problems, and many others, well, they are not the problems of Tesla Shanghai.

We here in China, in the Year of the Rat, we bequeath all those problems to old Tesla. To the Rest of Tesla. To Fremont, California. To Sparks, New Mexico. To Buffalo, New York. To, heaven forfend, Brandenburg in Germany and Joplin in Missouri.

Tesla Shanghai has no such problems. It has instead all the magic of the Tesla brand and the Musk charisma. It's a beautiful thing, being born into greatness.

Trading Tesla

Shorting Tesla remains immensely dangerous. The share price is still completely detached from fundamentals. The belief in the company among retail holders remains strong.

If you short, short with great care, with careful hedging, and with an expectation you may lose it all.

A Note of Thanks

I owe a huge thanks to @MaxedOutMama, who is an original and informed thinker. She not only shaped my thinking about Tesla Shanghai, but also wrote most of the section forecasting U.S. sales in 2020.

Thanks also to Twitter's @orthereaboot, who offered valuable insights and assistance.

Finally, I expect Seeking Alpha's Bill Cunningham will be writing about Tesla's China agreements, in far more detail than I have, once the Q1 10-Q is published. Bill does consistently excellent work, and is a must-follow for anyone interested in Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated option spreads. It is a small part of my portfolio. I regard Tesla as an extremely risky stock, long or short.