PAVmed: Small Medical Device Maker With New FDA Approval And Multiple Catalysts

The current market cap of ~$120M is not reflective of the company's potential with TAMs for devices in the multiple billions.

Share price has more than doubled in the last four months, but has fallen back from recent highs in concert with the overall market, presenting another opportunity to buy.

Since my last article on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) on September 26, PAVM's share price tripled to a little over $3 late February before falling back a little to about $2.60 today, presenting another buying opportunity based on FDA approval of CarpX on April 21, and other upcoming catalysts involving progress on their medical devices. This article will focus more on recent developments, but readers can gain a lot of background on the company's devices and management from my previous article as well as Shareholders Unite's article on December 8. Detailed device descriptions, market opportunities, and strategy on each can also be found beginning on page 3 of the company's recently filed Annual Report.

Company Devices

PAVmed divides its medical devices into 4 categories:

GI Health (Eso suite of products)

Minimally Invasive (CarpX)

Infusion Therapy (PortIO and NextFlo)

Emerging Innovation

Further descriptions and TAMs may be found below and on page 6 in the last company presentation from February 18, 2020. This article focuses on the first three categories above, but the company continues to evaluate and develop new ideas, including participating with a leading company on development of non-invasive glucose monitoring utilizing lasers. Note: CarpX was approved by FDA on April 21, 2020

GI Health (EsoCheck, EsoGuard, EsoCure)

The company is building a portfolio of complementary products designed to diagnose and treat conditions of the esophagus, including conditions arising from chronic heartburn, which may lead to esophageal cancer. EsoCheck and EsoGuard are commercially available as of the end of December 2019, and the company hopes to commercialize EsoCure in 2021. In its 2020 report to Congress, the National Cancer Institute highlighted the devices as one of the year's significant advances in cancer prevention.

EsoCheck is a pill sized cell collection device that is inserted down the esophagus and expands to collect cells in the lower esophagus (where potential cancerous cells originate). It was just named a Silver winner of the 2020 Edison Best New Product Awards in the Medical/Dental category and Testing Solutions subcategory. The company was also recently contacted by the University of Pennsylvania and entered into a clinical trial research agreement to evaluate EsoCheck as a better alternative for cell collection in patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis. They have also entered into a research agreement with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA to evaluate Barrett's Esophagus (BE) progression biomarkers in patients using EsoCheck.

EsoGuard is a highly accurate Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) that detects Barrett's Esophagus (BE), which can be a precursor to esophageal cancer. The company had initiated two international multi-center clinical trials in January to support submission to FDA as In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices, but the trials have been put on hold due to coronavirus. In February, FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation for EsoGuard on samples collected using EsoCheck, further validating the devices.

EsoCure is a new product designed as a single use ablation device to cut away tissue in the esophagus. Submission to FDA as a 510(K) device is expected by early '21.

The company has hired two Regional Sales Managers, and while sales are basically on hold due to the pandemic, the company is completing training programs and using the time to prep independent sales distributors.

Minimally Invasive (CarpX)

Approved by the FDA on April 21, CarpX is the company's patented, single-use minimally invasive device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). A balloon catheter is inserted under the scarred ligament, tensioning it while pushing the nerve and tendons away. When activated, radio frequency electrodes precisely cut the ligament from the inside out in a matter of seconds.

The main benefit of CarpX is that recovery times are dramatically reduced, allowing patients to return to work much quicker than traditional CTS surgery, while safety and cost are similar to existing procedures.

This shortened recovery time not only benefits patients who would today be getting the surgery anyway, but creates two other distinct potential advantages over existing surgical procedures:

1) It opens up a whole new population of potential patients who suffer with the ailment but do not get the surgery done because they either can't or won't take the significant time off work to fully recover. The company cites statistics on page 16 of the Annual Report that in addition to the approximate 600,000 actual surgeries performed annually, another 1.5 million are afflicted with CTS but do not have the surgery performed. Significantly reducing recovery times means some of those 1.5 million would most likely have the procedure performed, which could significantly increase TAM over procedures done today.

2) Once proven in patients, insurance companies may move to make CarpX the #1 option in cases where it is applicable, as the shorter recovery times translate to less disability payments to patients. Also from page 16 of the Annual Report - "According to the Agency for Health Care Policy and Research, CTS costs the U.S. over $20.0 billion in annual workers' compensation costs." Meaningful reduction in such costs could push insurance companies to make CarpX the procedure of choice, benefiting both patients and insurance companies.

While the product chart above from the company presentation indicates that re-submission was pending with the FDA (the chart was produced for the Emerging MedTech Summit in February), the company has received FDA approval as of April 21.

Infusion Therapy (PortIO, NextFlo)

PortIO is an implantable intraosseous vascular access device which allows delivery of medicine directly in the bone marrow. The company will first seek approval for a short-term implant duration (probably 7 days) through the FDA's de novo path. Assuming success for shorter durations, the company plans to hold trials and submit applications for longer periods of time, possibly up to 60 days or more. In January, the company participated in a successful pre-submission meeting with FDA focused on trial protocol for a small single-center clinical safety study in New Zealand. The short-term clinical safety study, as well as a longer-term study planned in Colombia, South America are both on hold due to travel and clinical limitations.

The NextFlo system delivers highly accurate, gravity-driven infusions independent of the height of the IV bag. It can replace more complex, expensive electronic infusion pumps for most of the estimated million infusions delivered in the US each day and also eliminates the issues electronic infusion pumps can exhibit. NextFlo has been the subject of M&A discussions for several months now, and a successful sale / partnership could bring the company's cash to a level where the possibility of future share dilution may be eliminated. The company indicated in the April 9 call that "M&A discussions remain active with several large companies in the space and we look forward to consummating a deal as soon as "possible."

Such a transaction, which could come any time, could also be a significant catalyst to share price. Additionally, the company disclosed, as a result of these strategic discussions, there are additional applications to the technology the company is now pursuing. These include disposable infusion pumps for home use, package drug infusions, military and trauma applications, and intravenous nutrition. The company continues to move the device through the approval process with the goal of a 510(K) submission later this year. It could also possibly be used to address a potential shortage of hospital infusion pumps due to coronavirus.

Finances

Finances and cash balances are always important with small companies like PAVM. As of December 31, 2019 the company reported a cash balance of $6.2M. On March 31, the company completed the second half (Series B) of their November 2019 convertible note offering that netted the company approximately $6.3M. As of March 31, the company reported cash balances of $8.5M. Quarterly cash use is approximately $4M, so while current cash would only last the company through the September quarter, the CEO stated during the April 9 business update: "We are also confident that we will be able to continue to finance our operations as required until we begin to generate meaningful revenue through commercial sales or non-dilutive financing through M&A activities." While this is the most desirous option, should market conditions prevent the sale / partnership of an asset, or revenues are not sufficient to fund operations, a small offering would likely need to be held until a sale can be consummated.

The November convertible financing included a covenant in the agreement that the company had to sell an asset or deliver a partnership that would generate at least $9 million in non-dilutive funds by June 30 this year. In a show of confidence toward the company, the convertible investors have now waived that covenant based on the progress of the company.

The company is actively engaged in discussions on selling / partnering multiple assets including NextFlo, EsoGuard, EsoCheck and DisappEAR.

Risks

As a pre-revenue company with limited FDA approvals, the company is still speculative and faces a number of risks including:

Cash - While the company is expecting a sale / partnership of an asset, or revenues to ramp up sufficiently to fund future operations, the company only has 2 quarters of cash on the balance sheet as of March 31. Management expresses optimism a non-dilutive solution can be found in the next few months, but if not, they will need to raise cash.

Market acceptance of devices - Both their FDA approved devices (EsoCheck / EsoGuard and CarpX) are novel and different. They seem to have distinct advantages over existing procedures, but are not yet proven in the market. The fact they have many other shots on goal with other devices in various stages of development / approval helps diversify this risk, but they are not yet FDA approved.

COVID-19 delays - Both CarpX and EsoGuard are elective procedures, which have been postponed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is anticipated elective procedures will be opened back up soon, a strong return of the virus may necessitate another halt, which could impact sales. Also, FDA resources may be diverted to COVID-19 and could possibly delay submissions / approvals.

Conclusion

PAVM continues to be significantly undervalued under $3 per share. While still a pre-revenue, speculative company, the current ~$120M market cap belies the consistent and timely progress the company is making, TAM of the devices they have in portfolio ($5B+), and pending short-term catalysts that could unlock significant value at any time.

Public float is small as about 70% of the common shares are held by either insiders or an individual investor who has been with the company since inception. Detailed ownership percentages can be found on page 42 of the April 30, 2019 Proxy statement. (This year's proxy statement has not been published as of this writing.)

With only 30% (or about 13M) of common shares available for trading today, completion of any of the above catalysts could cause a spike in share price as investors buy in. Institutional ownership is currently small (about 6%), but that could increase if share price moves up and devices are approved.

The rest of 2020 will be significant for PAVM with multiple catalysts / partnerships on the horizon. CarpX approval will start the commercialization process and M&A activities could result in sufficient cash to prevent any future dilution. Management is well-respected, shareholder-friendly, and has their interests very much aligned with shareholders. At a share price today of ~$2.60, the company represents an excellent reward / risk opportunity for medium to long-term shareholders who are willing to accept the risk of a smaller, more speculative stock.

