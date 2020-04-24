A Look At Southwestern Energy's Reserves
About: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)
by: Xinyun Hang
Summary
Southwestern Energy is trading at only a little more than the value of its underground oil and natural gas reserves.
The company's enterprise value to reserve ratio is much cheaper than those of some other oil and gas companies.
If natural gas prices go up, then the company looks very cheap.
With the recent fall in oil and gas prices, many investors are looking for bargains in the industry. One company that has drawn interest is Southwestern Energy (SWN).
For an oil and gas