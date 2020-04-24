A Look At Southwestern Energy's Reserves

The company's enterprise value to reserve ratio is much cheaper than those of some other oil and gas companies.

Southwestern Energy is trading at only a little more than the value of its underground oil and natural gas reserves.

With the recent fall in oil and gas prices, many investors are looking for bargains in the industry. One company that has drawn interest is Southwestern Energy (SWN).

For an oil and gas company such as Southwestern to be a good investment right now, I think it must answer two questions:

Is it cheap? Is it likely to survive the current downturn, especially without diluting investors?

Answering the first question tells an investor if they might earn above average returns by investing in the company. Answering the second tells an investor how likely it is they will earn those returns, rather than losing most or all of their money.

To answer the first question for Southwestern, we will compare the company’s enterprise value to the value of its underground oil and gas reserves.

Calculating Southwestern Energy’s EV/Reserves Ratio

An oil and gas producer creates value by adding to its reserves, which are its ultimate source of value. An investor can see if the company is cheap by comparing its enterprise value to its reserve value.

As I have mentioned in previous articles, enterprise value is a good metric to compare to reserves because it represents all the money invested in a company by shareholders and lenders. It is a particularly good metric if the company is at risk of financial distress.

This is because in bankruptcy, both shareholders and lenders have a claim on a company’s assets, including its reserves. If the assets exceed the company’s debt, shareholders will have something left over even after debtholders’ claims are satisfied. Thus, the enterprise value should exceed the face value of that debt. If the company’s asset value exceeds the sum of its debt and its market capitalization—in other words, the enterprise value—the stock might be cheap. This is because if the company were sold at that asset value, not only would debtholders be paid off, but shareholders would get more than the current share price.

Southwestern Energy’s enterprise value as of April 22nd was about 4.09 billion dollars. The company listed the value of its reserves in its most recent annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

The company’s reserves are worth about 3.70 billion dollars based on the PV-10 metric. PV-10 is a standardized industry measure of reserve value. It is “the present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues, net of estimated direct expenses and discounted at an annual rate of 10%.” Present value, as many of you already know, is how much a stream of cash flows is worth, taking into account the fact money received in the future is not worth the same amount as money available right now.

The “future oil and gas revenues” used to calculate PV-10 each year are based on that year’s oil and gas prices. At the 2019 prices listed above, Southwestern’s reserves were worth about $3.70 billion. However, in 2018, with modestly higher prices, the company’s reserves were worth 6 or more billion dollars, nearly double their 2019 value.

This was true even though the company’s reserves were smaller in 2018 than in 2019. This means the higher 2018 reserve value was solely caused by that year’s higher prices.

If you believe natural gas prices will return to 2018 levels or even higher soon, Southwestern Energy looks cheap. The company’s current $4.09 billion enterprise value is much lower than its potential reserve value of $6 billion or more.

Two recent Seeking Alpha articles about Southwestern argued that natural gas prices will rise soon. According to KCI Research Ltd.’s December 2019 article, natural gas prices must rise above where they were in 2019 because companies are unprofitable at those prices. Daniel Thurecht’s April 2020 article, though more pessimistic about Southwestern as a company, noted “the potential that gas prices finally begin rallying…due to the prospects of lower supply as a by-product of oil production decreasing” due to the recent oil collapse.

Even so, in this article, we will use the company’s PV-10 measure based on 2019 prices, which provides a total reserve value of $3.70 billion. Comparing that to an enterprise value of $4.09 billion creates an EV/Reserves ratio of 1.11.

An EV/Reserves ratio of 1.11 is quite cheap. It gives almost no credit to the company for any future oil and natural gas discoveries it might make. For that to be reasonable, the company would have to almost never find any more oil and natural gas ever again. Also, prices would have to stay at or below 2019 levels forever.

Subtracting Southwestern’s G&A Expenses From Its Reserves

On the other hand, the PV-10 calculation also does not include all of Southwestern’s expenses. The company’s annual report describes what goes into that calculation:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

Elsewhere, the company lists all the expenses associated with producing each unit of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

These expenses are listed “per Mcfe,” or “per thousand cubic feet equivalent.” This means the company’s production of oil and natural gas liquids has been converted to an equivalent amount of natural gas in thousands of cubic feet. This allows a standardized price per thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to be calculated for each expense type.

The PV-10 calculation includes two expense types—lease operating expenses (LOE) and taxes other than income taxes (TOTI)—under “future production costs.” However, it does not include general and administrative (G&A) expenses. I feel that to truly value the company’s reserves, we need to deduct the G&A expenses the company would incur over the lifetime of those reserves.

Southwestern Energy had 12,721 Bcfe (billions of cubic feet equivalent) in reserves at the end of 2019. Assuming G&A expenses stay constant at $0.18 per Mcfe, total G&A expenses for the lifetime of those reserves will be equal to 12,721 Bcfe divided by $0.18 per Mcfe, or around $2.29 billion.

To find the present value of those total G&A expenses, we must first calculate how long it will take for Southwestern to deplete its current reserves. We then discount those expenses across that timespan. This gives us the present value for those expenses. We can subtract that from the PV-10 metric, which is present value of those reserves.

The company produced 778 Bcfe last year. Assuming the same rate of production in the future, it should take about 16 years to fully deplete its reserves.

Discounting $2.29 billion across 16 years gives a present value of $498 million:

Source: Moneychimp Present Value Calculator

We can subtract this from the company’s PV-10 of $3,700 million. This gives us a present value of about $3,202 million for the company’s reserves when G&A expenses are taken into account. Comparing this adjusted reserve value to the enterprise value of $4.09 billion results in an EV/Reserves ratio of about 1.28.

This is still quite cheap. One interpretation of this valuation is that the present value of the company’s oil and gas discoveries over the next 16 years will not be worth more than 28% of its current reserve value, and the company will not discover anything else after that 16 year mark. Even that interpretation requires average oil and gas prices to not go above their 2019 levels over the next 16 years. This seems unduly pessimistic

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Cheap Relative to Its Reserves?

The PV-10 metric is the best estimate of what Southwestern Energy’s reserves are worth. Based on that metric, even with the present value of future G&A expenses subtracted, it is possible to invest in the company at only modestly more than its reserve value

That metric does not consider the company’s future oil and gas discoveries. It also does not consider the possibility oil and natural gas prices might rise above 2019 levels. Even a modest rise in prices would double the company’s reserve value.

Of course, if prices stay where they are now, below 2019 levels, the company’s reserve value will shrink rapidly. Just as a modest rise in prices might double the company’s reserve value, a modest decline would significantly reduce it. Southwestern’s PV-10 reserve value is based on $2.58/mcf natural gas. The current market price for natural gas is around $1.92/mcf, over 25% cheaper.

In my past articles, I have used prices from the end of 2019 as a proxy for a long term stable price for oil and natural gas. For oil, that makes sense. Oil traded at around $61/barrel at the end of 2019, which many considered a reasonable long term price. Natural gas, though, traded at a price which many analysts thought was unsustainable for many producers.

In that context, it seems unwise to invest in an oil company with the expectation oil will rise dramatically above $61/barrel. However, it seems more plausible that the long term price of natural gas might be significantly more than $2.58/mcf. If you do believe that, then Southwestern’s stock is cheap relative to its reserves, and thus should go up.

However, for shareholders to enjoy any rise in Southwestern’s stock price, the company first must survive. Daniel Thurecht’s December 2019 article described how Southwestern has generated almost no free cash flow (cash flow for shareholders) in the past five years. Because of the company’s high debt levels, Thurecht argued the company poses “serious risks…to investors going forward.” Thurecht later moderated that argument in his April 2020 article, which said the company “may luck into surviving” due to a rise in natural gas prices caused by oil companies reducing production due to the recent oil collapse. However, there is still speculation Southwestern will go bankrupt, thus wiping out shareholders.

In that context, my next article will try to estimate Southwestern’s earnings for 2020. If those earnings are enough to service the company’s debts, the company will probably survive. If they are not enough, the company has a good chance of going bankrupt. In bankruptcy, it probably would not matter to shareholders that the company looks cheap relative to its reserves, because the company’s shares would probably be wiped out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.