Low Equipment Sales Justify The Modest Valuation Of Otis

Orders, margin growth, debt, and exposure to China are some of the other weaknesses of Otis.

Recently, Otis (OTIS) has spun-off from United Technologies (RTX). I wrote about Otis shortly before the spin-off but think the time is right to dig a little bit deeper into several topics.

Sometimes, spin-offs can be great bargains, but in this case, it looks like Otis is a mediocre play. The core of my thesis is that equipment growth is key and new elevator sales are more relevant than services sales. Services have a higher EBIT margin, and this can be misleading, as it makes Otis look cheap. Other elevator companies have a better positioning than Otis when it comes to new equipment.

At the same time, it doesn't look like Otis is sufficiently cheap to make up for the difference.

Elevator market introduction

Please note that though I will keep referring to elevators only throughout this article, the companies discussed also sell escalators.

Because elevators are highly complex and potentially dangerous (therefore regulated) products, the market for it is highly concentrated and controlled by a few global corporations.

Source: thyssenkrupp Elevator December 2019 CMD presentation.

Europe has traditionally been the largest market for elevators (as can be observed in equipment base in the right-hand pie chart below), which is why three out of the global top four elevator companies are European.

Source: KONE

Nowadays, however, global new equipment sales have gravitated towards China. But the installed base still generates a substantial amount of maintenance, repair, and modernization revenue. This is important as maintenance and repairs happen at much better margins than new equipment sales.

Otis says in its spin-off presentation that service profit is about 2.5x new equipment profit over a product's lifecycle. The segment sales split of Otis is shown below.

Source: Otis presentation.

Typically, when an OEM installs a new elevator in a building, this results in a service contract for that elevator. In developed markets, this conversion rate of new equipment into service contracts is typically 95% or better. The picture by thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) below shows in a nutshell how the cycle from new equipment to servicing and modernization goes.

Source: thyssenkrupp. * 1. Refers to elevator lifetime prior to significant Modernization, not Service contract duration. 2. Conversion defined as global average percentage of New Installation units that have been converted into service contract. 3. Relates to third party non-tkE elevators. 4. Contract retention defined as units under maintenance at the end of the year divided by units under maintenance at the beginning of the year (adjusted for new units under maintenance).

The overall rate is lower because China is a big market for new equipment and conversion rates in China are much lower (the same goes for some other emerging markets). Otis mentions a conversion rate of 30% for non-top developers, which form the vast majority of Otis's customers in China. This leads to Otis having a maintenance market share of only 3.5% (~210k serviced units and ~6m total installed elevators in China) and the other OEMs don’t fare much better if we can believe Otis's analysis below.

Source: Otis

At the surface, the low conversion seems like a bad trade. What is the point of selling an elevator if you can't sell a lucrative maintenance contract? I suspect that the OEMs are compensating for this by selling the equipment at higher gross margins in those cases. They are also smart to try to leverage digitalization and IoT that independent service providers can't service for the newest elevator models. Over time, I believe it is likely that conversion improves, as Otis expects.

So in sum, equipment sales are what matters most. They are low-margin, but drive growth of high-margin services of the elevator OEM. I observed a clear connection between equipment sales as a percentage of company sales in 2017 and service growth in 2018 and 2019.

Revenue and market position

Now that we know what matters, it is time to zoom in on the market-relative positions of companies. The table below shows sales and growth for the past 5 years of all four OEMs, which also include KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF) and Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF). Otis clearly underperformed.

Annual sales in millions of USD and 5-year total growth of OEMs. Source: Company reports, adjusted by currency rates from the US Federal Reserve. thyssenkrupp data consists of fiscal years to September.

Orders are also an important insight into future growth. The table below shows the orders (in USD) for the OEMs. Unsurprisingly, Otis has performed poorly on equipment orders over the past 5 years.

*Includes only equipment and modernization orders. **Includes only equipment orders. Source: Reported figures by company compiled by author.

The table above does not necessarily provide a fair comparison, however. Otis reports only new equipment, and KONE reports a single number that includes both new equipment and modernizations. Also, book-to-bill is probably a more important metric than just order growth. The book-to-bill ratios for the four OEMs are shown in the chart below.

Source: Author’s own calculations. For Otis orders have divided by new equipment sales, for Schindler and thyssenkrupp by total sales and for KONE by new equipment and modernization revenue.

On the equipment order side of the spectrum, Otis and KONE can be compared to each other and KONE is clearly the strongest performer. One puzzling thing is that new equipment orders for Otis have been over $6bn for 5 straight years, while equipment sales have not crossed $5.7bn for the past 3 (2014 and 2015 equipment sales are unknown).

Another peculiar thing is that Otis’s backlog has been moving sideways over the past 3 years. If orders exceed sales, backlog should logically move up, but this did not happen. Perhaps there have been cancellations Otis doesn't account for, or maybe Otis books the equipment used in modernization projects as equipment orders. Either way, the 1.07 book-to-bill ratio of Otis in 2019 has to be taken with a grain of salt.

The last thing to take into account is that service sales grow slow and tend to drag the book-to-bill closer to 1 if equipment sales are strong, as is most likely the case for Schindler.

KONE's analysis of its relative market position below suggests that Otis has a very strong position in the Asia-Pacific maintenance market outside China because Otis is #1 when it comes to revenue in APAC, but second when it comes to new equipment or China. Yet, 46% of Otis's revenue in APAC comes from China and as its services so few elevators there, my estimate is that >80% of its Chinese revenue is new equipment. Otis only sells ~$2.6bn of new equipment in APAC so that means that its APAC equipment sales outside China are just $850m versus $1.6bn service sales.

Source: KONE equity story

In 2018, Otis reported an unfavourable price and mix effect of -29% on new equipment EBIT, primarily attributable to Asia. United Technologies’ annual report of 2017 mentions price and mix effects in China as the primary reason for EBIT headwinds. KONE's reports of that time tell a similar story. So it's clear that the Chinese market is also familiar to headwinds and that Otis and KONE's equipment segments are most exposed to China.

China

Over the past 10 years, China has grown massively in terms of number of installed elevators. While the number of new installations has levelled-off, the installed base is still growing in absolute and relative terms versus other parts of the world as the figure below shows.

Source: Otis presentation

The size of the Chinese market is the result of two factors. First, at 1.4 billion citizens, China is a massive country to begin with. Second, it is urbanizing at a rapid pace; China used to be a country of small farming and fishing villages, but is moving towards a collection of mega-cities. The theme 'Urbanization in China' even has its own Wikipedia page.

However, I am not sold on the economic model of China, which revolves around a lot of government intervention. In the economic freedom index of the Heritage Foundation, China ranks poorly at #103, right behind Uganda. Up to now, China has relied a lot on a massive cheap labor force. On that front, there is a demographic challenge due to the effects of its former one-child policy. At this moment, China has a population pyramid in which the working-age population is over-represented compared to retired people and kids. That is to change over the next 10 years as its large 50-something population ages. It is also questionable if retired people will remain in polluted, expensive and overcrowded cities.

Then there is a new threat in the form of the coronavirus and its fallout on globalization. Many countries and businesses are re-evaluating their dependency on China. Japan has already started a programme to reduce supply chain dependency on China specifically in response to the experience it has had this year. In addition, social distancing may also cool down urbanization in China (and elsewhere) over the next few years.

Otis joint ventures

An element of Otis that has received very little attention is that it has a listed Spanish JV subsidiary that goes by the name of Zardoya Otis SA (OTC:ZRDZF). The shares trade at EUR 6.15 and that makes the market cap of that regional unit about 2.9 billion euros. It’s a rather obscure stock, and its annual reports can be found here. It operates as a regional division of Otis in the sense that it is almost debt-free and has a dividend policy of distributing 100% of its earnings. In fiscal 2019, the subsidiary made a profit of EUR 140m (EPS of 0.30) and paid EUR 150m in dividends to shareholders. Sales were about EUR 800m, and EBIT was EUR 187m. The stock trades at a trailing EV/EBIT multiple of 15.2 and a P/E of 20.5.

The chart below shows how the stock has developed over the past 5 years compared to another euro-listed elevator company KONE.

Source: Reuters. The orange line (ZOT.MC) is Zardoya Otis, the Blue line is KONE stock.

Given that the market cap is about $3bn and Otis has a majority stake of just over 50%, it would perhaps be appropriate to top-up the enterprise value of Otis with $1.5bn non-controlling interest in the Spanish subsidiary for valuation purposes. The non-controlling interests on the balance sheet of Otis are just $0.5bn, so we can already add $1bn to the EV.

According to its F10 filing, another significant Otis JV is its unit in China. It is hard to find tangible information about the subsidiary, but a court filing from 2004, suggests a 51% ownership of the Tianjin factory by Otis. A fact that we do know for sure is that China was responsible for $2.1bn of Otis’s revenue in 2019. Because the Spanish subsidiary accounts for about half of non-controlling interest in subsidiary earnings (total income attributable to non-controlling interests was $151m in 2019), it seems that Otis’s share in its Chinese unit’s profits was at most $75m, I therefore suspect that in 2019, Otis generated a net profit of maybe $150m or less from China (but a lot of equipment sales). Because of the high equipment sales, I think that Otis China is worth more than Otis Spain. I will put the EV of the non-controlling interests conservatively at $1.5bn to account for just the market cap of Zardoya Otis.

Cash in the pockets of shareholders

Let’s now take the cash flow profile of Otis. Its peers have been independent companies, so their cash flows are quite straightforward, but this is not the case for Otis. Otis also hasn’t published a pro-forma cash flow statement to make our search easier, but it is possible to reconstruct it using pro-forma income statements, disclosures, and its 2019 cash flow statement (below).

Source: Otis F10.

To provide some comparison, I also constructed adjusted cash flow statements for Schindler, starting with reported operating cash flow and applying adjustments to get to adjusted free cash flow.

Interest expenses are forecasted to increase by $205m and taxes are to decrease by $29m for Otis. I took the EBIT adjustments from page 74 of the spin-off presentation that translates operating profit from Form 10 to standalone operating profit. Dividends paid to non-controlling interests are listed under financing activities, but I think of them as diminishing operating cash flow from the point of view of common shareholders. The same goes for stock-based compensation, which is an expense to shareholders.

Source: Author’s own calculations based on 2019 reported numbers and company disclosures. All monetary values (except per share figures) are in USD for Otis and in CHF for Schindler. Bonds, equity and other non-operational financial assets subtracted from net debt. Contributions to pension plans were not adjusted for but doing that would have been a net relative benefit to Schindler.

When disregarding other elements about the businesses and looking purely at financials, it is somewhat surprising that Otis trades at an FCF yield that is only slightly higher than Schindler’s. That is because Otis has significant net financial liabilities, while Schindler has significant net financial assets.

We also have to take into account that Otis has failed to even keep its EBIT stable over the past 4 years and still somehow trades at an FCF yield of 4.3%. thyssenkrupp and Schindler managed to grow their EBIT over that time.

Pandemic impact

An important question is how Otis will perform in the short term with an incoming recession. The good news is that revenue for elevator companies have proven to be very recession-resistant in the past. This is largely due to the service contracts. Elevators simply need to be maintained and recessions don’t change that. A segment review of UTC’s 2009 annual report that includes Otis shows just that. Revenue suffered, but EBIT margin was resilient in 2009 and up versus 2007.

Source: UTC 2009 10-K.

If we fast forward to 2019, the operating profit margin of Otis looks to have decreased since the 2007-2009 period. The segment EBIT margin shown above is higher than standalone EBIT, but the segment EBIT margin was 18.5% in 2015 and close to 15% over the past two years. Given that this comparison is apples-to-apples, I find that a poor result compared to some other elevator companies, which managed to grow their EBIT margin since 2007.

With regards to a limited impact from the recession, this time may be a little bit different, however. With the extreme lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented in many countries, resulting in fewer people to visit malls, hotels and offices, there is less repair necessary for elevators.

I can also imagine that certain offices, malls and hotels request rebates on maintenance contracts, given the lower use and need for maintenance. This is especially true for customers that are in survival mode. In an earnings call on February 14, the management of Schindler explained how they gave steep (temporary) service discounts to hotels in Hong Kong at the time of the SARS epidemic.

Valuation

Last but not least, it is time to compare the value of the companies. I hope that I made it clear that the OEMs that sell more equipment are to be favored. An obvious problem is that it is quite uncertain how much money most of the OEMs make on their service versus their new equipment business. Therefore, I took a hybrid approach to compare the relative valuations of the OEMs. The EV/EBIT multiple on the service segment is taken as a given, and this implies a sales multiple for the new equipment segment.

For KONE and Otis, the method works very well as their (segment) margins are likely very similar. For Schindler I had to use judgement to estimate the size of its equipment business (50% of sales, the average of KONE and thyssenkrupp).

I left some room in the table for readers to make up their own minds as to what the right EBIT multiple is for the service segment, but I would encourage investors to look at the lower tiers, as I’m convinced that a strong equipment business makes an elevator company attractive.

Source: Author’s own calculations. Net debt includes pension liabilities. The valuation of thyssenkrupp is based on the sales price of EUR 17.2bn to private equity.

To me, it looks like the market is quite efficient when it comes to Otis. That is especially true if we take into account its somewhat higher tax rate compared to KONE and Schindler, which should warrant a lower EBIT multiple. We should also take into account that thyssenkrupp was taken private in a deal that was negotiated at the peak of the market.

Otis does have a low P/E, but a lot of debt and a relatively modest equipment business. If we look at the segment valuations, Otis looks to be valued in-line with thyssenkrupp and Schindler. KONE seems very expensive, but this is understandable as it has the strongest book-to-bill ratio of its peers.

Conclusion

Elevator businesses make most of their money on services, but equipment sales drive service revenue. The Chinese market is big now, but OEMs don’t convert equipment sales there to service sales and a big presence in that market is a relative weakness in my view.

Otis is a good company, but it needs to do a lot of work to stop its deceleration relative to its competitors.

On an absolute valuation, Otis also does not look that attractive. Given the current economic environment and the probable negative effects on equipment sales and service contracts in 2020, I think that this may not be the best time to jump into this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.