Too Many Moving Parts At Raytheon Technologies - We're At Neutral Pending Q1 Earnings

Taken together we think this means earnings day will be - if not quite a random walk - then certainly a day with a wide range of outcomes.

The new company will have many moving parts still to settle, and it will publish earnings into a volatile market and a highly uncertain demand environment for civilian aerospace.

The first earnings numbers following the merger between Raytheon and United Technologies, and the associated spinout of Otis and Carrier, will be published 7 May before the open.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We come to the new Raytheon Technologies ticker (RTX) by way of our coverage of Raytheon Company (RTN), the pureplay defense company acquired by the mixed defense/civilian company United Technologies (UTX).

Although the combination was billed as a merger of equals, the CEO of United Technologies got the big chair at the combined company, but Raytheon got to keep their name. In big M&A it is usually the loser that keeps the name and the winner whose CEO runs the combined entity. And so we think it is with RTX.

We Expect A Game of Two Halves

Prior to the merger announcement we were big fans of Raytheon. You can see our prior coverage of the stock here. We're bullish on defense spending generally because of the new Cold War emerging between the US and China. Chinese space- and defense capabilities are rising, and although difficult to confirm, there is plenty of chatter to the effect that some Chinese hardware eclipses the current generation of US systems. Hypersonic missiles are usually cited as an area where the US is behind - we see the US working to catch up through its hypersonics work with Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), two of the other space-and-defense sector stocks we cover. China is certainly making waves in space exploration - they currently have a lunar rover on the far side of the Moon, where the US has never landed, relaying signals through a comms satellite in lunar orbit. That is impressive stuff. And as has always been the case, leadership in space signifies leadership in defense - the Chang-e 4 rover is partly there to pick up Moon dust but mainly there to flag national strength. And that is the kind of thing that typically spurs defense spending. So we think the defense side of RTX will hold up just fine in their Q1 earnings. To this end, the company just announced a new Air Force win, part of the US' nuclear triad renewal program, beating out LMT. This was a sole-source award, indicating great confidence in RTX.

Civilian on the other hand. Where do we start? There is a huge reduction in end market demand for travel. So that hits airlines first, aircraft manufacturers second, and suppliers to those manufacturers third. That puts RTX's civilian business right in the firing line. Now of course there is plenty of lag in the supply chain. Low ticket sales at Delta today don't have a linear relationship with jet engine orders tomorrow, but even so - the pain in the airline industry is going to continue to wash through the supply chain for some time in our view.

So hats off to RTX CEO Greg Hayes, his timing was wonderful, truly the perfect moment to layer in a big slug of high quality defense revenues into the group as an offset to civilian weakness. Former UTX shareholders ought to be delighted with the move.

What About Carrier And Otis?

We don't cover Carrier (CARR) or Otis Worldwide (OTIS) - they're beyond our circle of competence - which is space, defense, tech and telecom. We owned RTN and UTX stock going into the merger, and placed sell orders for our CARR and OTIS stocks right away - we only like to own stocks we understand and these two are not our world. They might be wonderful companies and fantastic investments, or not. We will leave that to folks who understand those companies and their sectors.

Can RTX's Q1 2020 Fundamentals Be Modelled?

We struggle to model this. First you have the merger impact and second you have Covid-19 impact. So on the numbers, our preference is to not be there for earnings day. We sold our RTX stock post merger as the market rose. We may yet get back in on fundamentals but before then we want to understand how the business is working, what the balance sheet looks like and what management say about 2020. And specifically we'd like to understand more about how the company is navigating the civilian aerospace side. Our coverage of Boeing (BA) doesn't help us feel any better about this sector. (Note, you can find our BA work on SA here).

Can Stock Charts Help?

When fundamentals are of little use, which is certainly the case here - most every company reporting right now is saying they have little idea what 2020 will look like, and that's for companies that have not just completed a transformational merger and multiple spinoffs and divisional sales - then charts can help.

Now we are the first to say there are sharper minds than ours when it comes to technical analysis. Our skills in TA extend to ownership of a purple crayon and a ruler. But let's take a look anyway.

Chart 1 - Upward Sloping Trading Channel

Source: TradingView.com, Cestrian Analysis

RTX has traded within that upward-sloping channel these last five years, breaking the channel only for the current Covid-19 crisis. (The Fed Taper Tantrum of Q4 2018 did not break the trend, interestingly - that's not the case for most stocks we cover).

Right now the stock is pushing up against that former support line. If the market stumbles again - if lockdown is extended, therapies prove less viable than expected, case counts rise unexpectedly - we think that support line is going to prove pretty tough resistance. Because we don't think the company fundamentals alone can power the stock through that line - not with the civilian aerospace sector problems.

Chart 2 - Absolute Level

You can also see that around the current price there is an absolute level of support/resistance at play.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

The stock spent from July 2015 to November 2016 below this level, before comprehensively punching through. Again, we think if the market shows weakness the company's numbers probably won't be strong enough to punch up and above that line.

Our Plan Is - There Is No Plan

More than most companies right now, earnings day is a tough one to call for RTX. We think the defense side can continue grow revenues and earnings and, crucially, get paid - the creditor is the US government, the best customer to have right now. Civilian is a big worry for us. So our plan is to stay away before earnings. We're rated at Neutral right now and have no plans to buy the stock prior to earnings. We're truly fascinated as to what those numbers bring and will be getting into the detail as soon as earnings are published.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 24 April 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD on a personal account basis.