ConocoPhillips Maintains The Dividend

Management of ConocoPhillips (COP) still refuses to accept the reality of a very rough second quarter. Despite the plunge of oil prices, they are stubbornly clinging to the importance of that dividend. There is an excellent chance that cash flow has been decimated, if it even remains at all. Yet the company insists upon using precious cash and maybe even some of the credit line to maintain something that many competitors do not prioritize in the current situation.

The sad part about this is that ConocoPhillips should be using the dividend to distribute profits. But the record losses from previous years wiped out average profitability for some time. By the time the 2017 annual report was issued, the company had lost 9 billion for the 3 years ending in 2017. Therefore, the company had a lot to make up for.

Instead, management began a campaign to reduce debt and pay increasing dividends to shareholders. The result has been declining production as those sales of various leases and projects overwhelmed any production increases.

Now, the price of oil is hitting new lows almost daily. The cash flow is rapidly drying up. While many in the industry announce salary cuts and dividend cuts to preserve cash, this management is going with half measures to indicate to the market they will spend their cash reserves. But that strategy could end with some very bloody adjustments should there be some hiccups and delays in the coming recovery.

The government, as usual, is paying little attention to sound economics and a lot of attention to politics. That process could cause some whiplash to the oil and gas industry that this company is ill-prepared for. The result could be larger losses than many in the industry are willing to gamble upon.

In simpler terms, the incremental "hunker down" approach embraced by this management could use a lot more precious cash reserves (and possibly the credit line) than is wise. That would mean the company will be ill-prepared for unexpected setbacks.

Maintaining the dividend returns "profits" to shareholders when really there have been insufficient profits since 2015 to even think about a dividend. In short, the liquidation strategy will now elevate to high gear as oil prices head for cellar-level prices. The cost will be less financial flexibility for any future setbacks until the liquidity resources are replenished.

"ConocoPhillips to Voluntarily Curtail 225,000 Gross Barrels of Oil per Day; Reduces 2020 Cash Uses by Additional $3 Billion for Total Reduction of Over $5 Billion"

Source: ConocoPhillips Press Release April 16, 2020

The absence here of a major pay cut by top management and the board of directors is in striking contrast with an industry trend that appears to be "gathering steam." Also skipped was any kind of furlough or layoff announcements. Many in the industry are sharply cutting administrative costs to deal with a lower level of activity that could last a while.

The problem with the actions taken so far is that this company appears to be operating at a relatively higher level of activity when there is virtually no money to be made from any activity in the industry. The indicated plan should be to cut costs "to the bone" and then hunker down to use cash flow to repay debt until the current hostile industry environment passes.

Source: ConocoPhillips Scotiabank Shale Oil Technical Teach-In February 2020.

Management appears to be having trouble shifting gears from the cost emphasis shown above to low cash costs during a time of low commodity pricing. Because nearly any commodity industry is inherently unpredictable, a very conservative "survival mode" strategy is called for at the present time.

ConocoPhillips is not integrated like a supermajor and does not hedge. Therefore, this company will feel the full brunt of oil prices that have declined by more than half from their highs. There is an excellent possibility that current oil prices are eliminating any cash flow from operating activities. Many competitors have realized that a much leaner structure is necessary to cash flow at current prices.

Competitor Examples

The limited measures of ConocoPhillips contrast with competitor Occidental Petroleum (OXY). There, Occidental has reduced key managers' compensation significantly. The CEO, Vicki Holub, may have taken one of the largest pay cuts in the industry.

Some would state that Occidental has more debt. But Occidental was investment grade going into this crisis as was ConocoPhillips. The interest rate paid at the time the bonds were sold were competitive with other investment grade companies. The fact is that Anadarko (an Occidental acquisition) had decent cash flow to more than cover any additional debt and preferred stock costs. Now, the lower commodity price argues for a very lean system that maximizes any cash flow while waiting for things to get better. Occidental management appears to have recognized this.

Similarly, smaller competitors like Ring Energy (REI) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI) have simply stopped any unnecessary activity. Some will not drill at all in the first half. What has been emphasized is cash production costs of roughly $10 BOE in many cases. Therefore, the furloughs or terminations have cut the additional costs to a very low amount to allow for cash flow at horrendous oil prices.

Smaller competitors have also hedged to protect from the current situation. ConocoPhillips and Occidental are too large to effectively hedge. Therefore, they have to maximize cash flow at a time like this and then use that cash wisely. This is why Occidental cut its dividend.

Murphy Oil (MUR) is another competitor that began with a 35% budget reduction. Similarly, Murphy Oil management cut their salaries significantly and then announced a further budget reduction. So far, management has not yet announced a significant reduction of production. Generally, costs are very low, so low activity levels should allow for enough cash flow to survive the current situation. In addition, the natural decline of production from the reduction or absence of drilling will also decrease production over time.

Summary

Incremental adjustment in a commodities industry turns out to be a very risky strategy that can have costly consequences. Any company not cutting "to the maximum" actually incurs higher costs than the competition. Those higher costs deplete liquidity reserves at a faster rate. In an industry as volatile as oil and gas (which has notoriously low visibility), such a strategy can be costly enough to impair company competitiveness or worse.

The company just announced a curtailment of more than 200,000 BOE per day initially. Depending upon the outcome of the curtailment, this may undercut a key management argument about low costs and high profitability projects. It is a little too soon to conclude that. But this particular part of the strategy definitely bears watching. Many others are cutting back in the industry. Key finance indicators include cash flow from operating activities and balance sheet debt ratios. We are about to find out just what the current array of leases can do in a crisis like the current one.

The cost of the incremental management strategy will be determined by the duration of the current episode of low oil prices and then the difficulties encountered during the recovery. No matter how strong the balance sheet of a company is, few competitors would consider using their liquidity at a time like this. ConocoPhillips still appears to be one of those few. The strategy management appears to have embarked upon is not conservative.

The weakness of the execution of the stock repurchase program now becomes apparent. The stock was repurchased at considerably higher prices. Now, when the stock price is at a bargain level, management does not have the resources to repurchase the stock. Demand for the stock suffers not only because the stock is out of favor, but also because the demand generated by the stock repurchase program has terminated.

If this current industry downturn is short, and the recovery fast (like many of us hope), then the current strategy chosen by management will not impair long-term prospects. The commodity business rarely operates that way though. Unforeseen twists and turns are a part of any commodity industry. Therefore, emergency reserves should be preserved at a time like this. It will be very interesting to be able to review the current strategy a year or two from now.

