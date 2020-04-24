FXC: Energy Market Collapse Will Hit Fiat Currencies

Current selling pressure could threaten to send valuations back into the lower 60s if we do not see strength in consumer demand globally for energy products.

Since Canada relies heavily on energy exports, trends in the oil and gas markets suggest that these bearish trends are likely to continue.

Since Jan. 6, 2020, the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA: FXC) has lost 8.6% of its value, and trends in the energy market suggest that these bearish trends are likely to continue. The disastrous effects of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the broader outlook for the world economy, and even regions that were on a sound footing to begin the year now find themselves dwelling in the doldrums. Expectations for consumer demand in energy products have turned sharply in a negative direction and this would continue to weigh on instruments that are tied to the value of the Canadian currency. As a result, the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust is likely to experience selling pressure from a number of different fronts and this could threaten to send valuations back into the lower 60s (or potentially lower).

FXC Chart Analysis: Author, Tradingview

To get a sense of where energy markets fit in the broader picture, it's important for investors to understand that domestic exports of oil and gas products reached $119 billion in 2018 and 95% of that total was purchased by U.S. markets:

Source: Natural Resources Canada

These resources have been placed under incredible selling pressure in 2020, and we can visualize these trends using price performances in the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA: USO), which recently fell below $3.00 in its valuation:

USO Chart Analysis: Author, Tradingview

In addition to the macro unfavorability that has been driven by recent declines in energy markets, long-term fund flows appear to have defined an ominous trend for those holding long positions in FXC. Over the last full-year period, the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust is showing net outflows of -713.84 K and this indicates trend momentum that was firmly negative even before the economic uncertainties of COVID-19 entered the picture:

Source: ETFdb

To discover some of the reasons which explain why this was the case, let’s first consider some of the differences that have been present in total GDP performances versus GDP growth rates present in the Canadian economy. In many cases, this type of analysis can remove some of the changes in perception that can result from different interpretations (and different time frames).

Source: World Bank, Trading Economics

Since 2016, the Canadian economy has experienced a steady increase in GDP output but we have not yet approached the total output levels that were present from 2011-2014. This is a negative on its own, but these trends might have been disguised by the fact that economic releases will generally focus on annualized performances that can miss the larger trends. In 2019, Canadian GDP reached values equal to 1.74 trillion U.S. dollars but even these levels remain below the performances generated earlier in the decade.

Source: Statistics Canada, Trading Economics

Quarterly GDP figures look much more tepid with the economy expanding by 1.5% during the fourth quarter of 2019. Clearly, the range of potential has been constricting since the middle of 2018 and so it did not look like there were many prospects for growth even before the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the outlook and changed the paradigm.

Source: Statistics Canada, Trading Economics

Early expressions of this shock already are visible in the national unemployment rate, which skyrocketed to 7.8% in March 2020. This report marked the highest rate of joblessness since the end of 2010 but it’s relatively clear that we have not yet seen the full extent of the problem.

As the true effects of the COVID-19 pandemic become known (both in human terms and in economic terms), it has become easier to project future disappointments in most of the country’s key metrics. The jobs report from March indicated total job losses in over one million positions (full-time and part-time in combination), so most of the evidence suggests there is currently not much hope for positive surprises in the weeks ahead. For investors holding positions in FXC, this suggests rallies should be viewed as selling opportunities because valuations could be heading lower from current levels.

