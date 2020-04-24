The Gap, Inc.: The Bottom Should Be In As Shares Look Compelling At $7

With a pro-forma enterprise value of $3.64 billion, the market is placing a negative value on Gap flagship and Banana Republic brands.

Yesterday, Gap revealed to the market that they will burn $900 million of cash during Q1 FY 2020 (February 2nd - May 2nd 2020).

Gap successfully issued $2.25 billion of debt. This takes the worst case scenario off the table and will eliminate the threat of the $1.25 billion 5.95% bond due 4/12/2021.

Established in July 1969, in Sunny California and by Donald Fisher, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is one of the most well known and iconic apparel brands in America. Given the fiercely competitive industry, frequent changes in fashion, and boom and bust economic cycles that have taken place over the span of the last 51 years, the company has stood the test of time. That said, in a sector with low barriers to entry, fashion risk, low operating margins, and the persistent threat of Amazon (AMZN) and its one day shipping, Gap, the company, has to wake up everyday brown eyed and brushy tailed, ready to compete.

The company operates the following brands:

Old Navy established in 1994

Gap established in 1969

Banana Republic established in 1983

Athleta established in 2008

Janie and Jack acquired in 2019 for $35 million from bankrupt Gymboree

Intermix acquired in 2012

The Hill established in 2018

B&M Store Count

At fiscal year end, February 1, 2020, the company operated 3,345 brick and mortar store and there were 574 franchised stores, bringing its total global count to a tally of 3,919 stores.

Source: GAP 10-K

Historical Financials

Last fiscal year, ended February 1, 2020, the company generated $16.4 billion in sales, with 37.4% gross margins, and only 3.5% operating margins.

The drivers of the fiscal year 2019 weakness were a goat rodeo of expenses related to the evaluation of whether to spin off Old Navy (and in the end management didn't do it), as well as impairment charges related to store optimization, including closing flagship stores. This was slightly offset by a gain on a real estate sale.

Also, same store sales were down 3%. In terms of the split out of the segments, comps were as follows:

Global Old Navy (-2%)

Gap Global (-7%)

Banana Republic Global (-2%)

Athleta (+5%)

Source: GAP 10-K

FY 2019 operating cash flow was $1.1 billion before changes to working capital. This compares to $1.684 billion of operating cash flow before changes to working capital in FY 2018.

If we turn to Gap's balance sheet, the company had a healthy $1.654 billion of cash, but the company does have a $1.25 billion 5.95% unsecured bond outstanding that is set to mature on April 12, 2021 (more on that in a moment). So as of February 1, 2020, pre Covid-19 coming to the U.S. shores, Gap's balance sheet was strong.

Now that we covered the basic housekeeping items, like brief company history and past financial results, let my share my thoughts on the business.

However, before we do that, there were two material items revealed to the market, just yesterday. These two items are the catalysts and my inspiration for why you are currently reading this article.

A) The company issued an 8-K that contained a number of important items:

Withdrawing guidance issued on March 12th

The full draw down of its $500 million Revolver

The deferral of all rents payments to stores forced closed due to government mandates, as of April 1st

Suspending its dividend for the rest of fiscal year 2020

Suspending stock repurchases

Reducing targeted FY 2020 Capex spend by $300 million

Doubling down on cost cuts and reducing future inventories to management working capital

Reducing global corporate headcount

Continuing to furlough store employees (but paying their health benefits)

Temporarily reducing the compensation of management and board of directors

Most importantly, the company stated it will only have $800 million of cash on hand, after the end of its Q1 FY 2020 (February 2, 2020 - May 2, 2020). Working capital shifts notwithstanding, that is an eye popping number. Clearly a good portion of it is true cash burn.

As of February 1, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1.7 billion. At the end of the fiscal quarter ending May 2, 2020, we currently expect to have $750-$850 million of cash and cash equivalents inclusive of short-term investments. The majority of the use of cash over the first quarter of fiscal 2020 has related to ordinary course changes in operating assets and liabilities, with additional impact from store closures and the first fiscal quarter typically being the lowest revenue quarter.

B) After the bell, last night, Gap announced they successful sold $2.25 billion of bonds. They had to pay up in the form of three tranches all sporting coupons with 8% as the first digit. I would have loved to see 6% as the first digit, but on the flip side, it could have been double digits, like 10%.

So, along with $800 million of pro-forma cash, as of May 2, 2020, this gives management plenty of runway to maneuver. Moreover, the threat of not being able to roll its $1.25 billion 5.95% 4/12/2021 bond is now firmly off the table.

April 23, 2020 - San Francisco, Calif. - Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced it priced an offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 8.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and, with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the "Notes"), each at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to refinance our 5.95% notes due April 2021, refinance all outstanding amounts under our existing $500 million, five-year, unsecured revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to expire in May 2023, pay fees and expenses of the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What this means and how I'm thinking about it

To cut to the chase, although this look like terrible news, to any first level thinker, I actually increased my equity position in GAP shares, at $7.05 in after hours. For perspective, I owned a small 2% sized legacy position in GAP, at $20 per share. Earlier in the week, I added more shares at $7.84. And with last night's purchase at $7.05, and I now have this bet sized at 7% of my portfolio and with a cost basis of $9.53.

I'm bullish for a few reasons. I would argue that Old Navy is the company's crown jewel and that this business is very durable and will remain highly popular with kids and their parents. Although not an a true apples to apples comparison, I put Old Navy on par with highly coveted Carters, Inc (CRI).

And by the way, despite CRI shares being down 36% from its 52 week high, Carters still sports a $3.14 billion market capitalization. Secondly, Athleta is a very strong brand that has lots of growth ahead of it. It is not as dominate as Lululemon (LULU) but this is a well regarded brand with value. And lastly, management and the market completely understand that flagship Gap and Banana Republic brands are past their prime. That said, given the dramatic Q1 FY 2020 cash flow burn and fall out in a post Covid-19 world, management will greatly accelerate the store optimization (i.e. closures) of its Gap and Banana Republic B&M store fleet. With this new heightened sense of zeal and purpose, this will, ultimately, improve overall parent company margins, free up unproductive working capital dollars, and look smart in a few years time.

Moreover, although the company had was forced to 'pay up', and some would say 'dearly', by raising the $2.25 billion, with 8% handles (for coupons) and all, the long tail threat of bankruptcy is officially and categorically off the table. Again, Gap had $1.25 billion of 5.95% 4/12/2021 debt that it had to rollover, and management knew it and acted swiftly, especially in light of the circumstances.

So with 371.3 million shares outstanding, as of March 11, 2020, at yesterday's closing price of $7.10, GAP is sporting a market capitalization of $2.64 billion.

On a pro-forma basis, the company will have $800 million of cash, as of May 2, 2020. In terms of debt, there is this new $2.25 billion that will take out the $1.25 billion April 2021 bonds and pay back the $500 million revolver draw, leaving $500 million in fresh cash, less banking fees. So we are looking at roughly $1.25 billion of cash (assuming $50 million of fees and cost of retiring the 2021 bonds) against $2.25 billion of debt. So that is my long winded way of saying, GAP's pro-forma and current enterprise value is about $3.64 billion.

As I said, CRI's is sporting a market capitalization of $3.14 billion (the company also had over $200 million of cash December 28, 2019).

In terms of cash flow, lo and behold, Carter's Inc generated operating cash flow of only $387 million in FY 2019.

Source: Carter's 10-K

Recall that despite a down year with lots of cost from a failed spin off strategy and store optimization costs, GAP, the parent company, generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow (and I'm not inflating that number with favorable working capital movements).

As my savvy readers have probably worked out and just connected the dots, Wall Street is therefore assigning zero value and maybe even negative value to both the Gap and Banana Republic brands.

As analysts and investors, stock prices are about the future. We know FY 2020 will be a nasty year due to Covid-19, so throw that out. With Gap taking the worst case off the table by paying up to term out and issue $2.25 billion of debt, we need to value GAP based on FY 2021 earnings and beyond. Moreover, and thinking about FY 2021, GAP will have a streamlined waistline with a smaller (hopefully much smaller) fleet of expensive Gap flagship and Banana Republic stores. At some point, and again we are talking about my learned friends on the Sell Side, so who know all long it will take them, the market will realize that Gap's management has moved past its inertia from wasting capital in malls that are in secular decline (see my two recent pieces on malls: Jason Mudrick Was Right About The Secular Decline Of Malls and Mall REITs: Swimming In A Brisk Upstream Current) and will value this business based on its strong cash flow and place less of a negative value on Gap flagship and Banana Republic brands.

Putting it all together, for farsighted investors with enough patience to look beyond the bend, perhaps into Wild Blue Yonder, should make a sporty return by buying GAP shares at $7 per share. Psst, you might want to pick some up before the market and the sell side figures it out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a 7% sized bet with a cost basis of $9.53.