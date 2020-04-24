EPR Properties - Potential Rewards Outweigh The Risks, I'm Buying More

Introduction

Throughout the market drop I have been buying dividend growth stocks. My usual income investment is a company that has been raising dividends for a while, has predictable cash flows and a solid balance sheet. The stock purchases I made last month can be found here. My latest purchase was Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Corp (BIPC) which I wrote a full analysis article about here. EPR Properties (EPR) is not currently a very predictable and safe dividend investment. I own shares in EPR and have ridden this stock all the way down. After the stock price crashed significantly I was prepared to hold my shares but not add to it. Whilst I was happy to keep holding my shares, the recent update by the management has given me confidence to increase my investment in EPR Properties as in my opinion the potential rewards outweigh the risks.

Source: EPR Properties Investor Presentation

Thesis

EPR Properties business has suffered significantly from the lockdowns implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has stated that they received only 15% of contractual base rent and mortgage payments in the month of April. EPR has agreed to defer the payments for the tenants that are struggling to pay right now. Although that is an immediate hit to EPR's revenues, deferring rent does not mean that the tenants don't have to pay it back in the future.

The company is spending $150 million in buybacks as they are confident that the current share price doesn't reflect the value of the business. Even after the reduced tenant payments in April that will continue to be reduced for months. EPR cancelled its gaming investment that would've cost them $1 billion and drew $750 from its credit facility. At the end of March the cash balance stood at $1.25 billion.

Subtracting the $150 million for buybacks and $81 million from remaining spending commitments gives us a cash balance of $994 million.

Burn rate/runway with or without dividends

In an ideal scenario, EPR keeps paying its monthly dividend, buys back a ton of shares at low prices ( $150 million is 8% of current market cap of $1.87 billion).

This is the liquidity runway with common stock dividends paid at different rent payment percentages provided by the company.

Collection % of monthly cash revenues 0% 15% 25% 50% 100% Estimated remaining months of cash WITH dividend payments (estimated burn rate of $51 million) 19 23 26 40 no limit

Below is the same scenario but without common stock dividend payments

Collection % of monthly cash revenues 0% 15% 25% 50% 100% Estimated remaining months of cash WITHOUT dividend payments (estimated burn rate of $23 million) 43 65 99 no limit no limit

We need to take into account that this isn't a startup, that needs investor infusions of cash to extend their runway with a goal of eventually becoming profitable.

This is a company with existing leases in place that will be profitable once the situation stabilises. There is no clear indication of when it is that the lockdown will end and the businesses can re-open for business. But if things don't normalise with in the very worst case scenario presented by the company - I argue that there isn't many companies out there that will perform well.

Possible scenarios

Best case - Lockdown ends within a 6 month time frame, business goes back to normal and dividend stays intact throughout. Investors today get an almost 20% dividend yield on their investment with significant upside potential

Base case - Lockdowns are lifted gradually as infection rates decrease. Some tenants have to restructure their business and ask to re-negotiate their leases. Dividends are cut but are raised back to current levels over 2-3 years. Investors need a strong stomach to hold through the volatility and dividend cuts but eventually get rewarded through double-digit yields on cost and capital appreciation.

Worst case - virus re-surfaces and lockdowns extend for years for some companies. Businesses close down, rent payments dry up and EPR needs to sell properties at extremely low prices to not break its debt covenants. Stock price and dividends never recover to previous highs.

Summary

I believe that EPR is a strong buy for risk-tolerant investors who believe that the situation will stabilise within the timeframes provided by the company. I don't believe that the virus will change the lifestyles of people in the long run and EPR's tenants will continue to operate/pay rent. The potential for a 20% yield on cost for current investors has to be weighed against the risk of permanent business disruption. That is a decision every investor has to make within their risk tolerance.

