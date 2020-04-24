Choose Toyota, Not General Motors, To Play The Restart Of Auto Production In North America

Toyota outlines extraordinary measures to ensure plants will be as safe and healthy as possible.

Toyota, the largest and healthiest global automaker is champing at bit and will begin to restart N.A. plants on May 4.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) has been my top choice for any investor interested in adding a global automaker to an equity portfolio.

Though Toyota doesn't always sell more vehicles than its peer group of the largest global automakers, which includes General Motors Co. (GM) and Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), its revenue and profit growth - not to mention the ratings of its vehicles - have been steadier and more reliable by a long shot. This is why Toyota has the strongest balance sheet and biggest financial cushion of its peers.

The methodology, care, and procedures Toyota is taking to restart its North American manufacturing network, shut down on March 23, reaffirm my preference. Toyota said it will begin to ramp up vehicle production across its network of 13 North American plants - excluding Mexico - starting May 4.

Chris Reynolds, Toyota's chief administration officer, said in a press conference with reporters that the pace of the resumption will depend on customer demand for specific vehicles. The automaker presumes that demand will be strongest for trucks and SUVs, as it was prior to the pandemic.

"We're going to make ongoing adjustments to make sure that our plans, processes and protocols are working and that they're working for team members," Reynolds said. "All with the ultimate goal of making sure that our team members are operating in a safe environment and return home safely as well."

Reynolds detailed a number of new health and safety protocols for Toyota plants, including screening and taking of temperature of anyone entering the plant, limiting the size of production teams to ten workers, refitting of doors so touching isn't required for ingress and egress and the installation of plexiglass barriers between sinks in washrooms.

Toyota employs 32,000 production workers in North America, including 23,000 in the U.S. Additionally, the automaker employs 5,000 contract workers.

Contrast Toyota's announcement with that of GM, which also announced that it intends to open early May. GM's announcement was met with public opposition by the president of the United Auto Workers union. A statement from Rory Gamble, president of the union said:

At this point in time, the UAW does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace. We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face."

We probably will never know what's going on behind the scenes between GM and the union that represents its hourly workers - we only know that it's not healthy and productive, a continuation of the adversarial relationship the UAW has with Ford Motor Co. (F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU).

The UAW has a legitimate right to be concerned about the health and safety of its members, the workers in the factories.

So does Toyota. Toyota, in contrast to the Detroit-based automakers and their union partners, has developed a system of human relations over its history that doesn't distinguish between hourly and management workers, that upholds the safety of all workers. The system depends on worker participation to resolve issues relating to productivity, ergonomics, equitable compensation, and so forth. In other words, Toyota has figured out how to talk to its own workers without bargaining committees, grievances, strikes, and elaborate union "training" bureaucracies that have shown their tendency toward corruption.

The blame for Detroit's miserable labor relations, which has hobbled GM, Ford, and FCA in global competition, is shared equally among the UAW and the three managements. So far - amid pervasive corruption and dishonesty - they've collectively failed to repair or reform a system that has contributed to the bankruptcy of two of them already and now threatens more of the same.

GM was once the world's top automaker and has maintained its No. 1 market share in the U.S. Toyota, which was virtually a non-entity in the U.S. market, has slowly and steadily eaten away at Detroit's one-time oligopoly. The gap continues to narrow, with Toyota No. 3 in the U.S. at 14.2%, slightly behind Ford and just a few points behind GM.

US New-vehicle sales and share, Q1 2020 Source: Kelley Blue Book

GM doesn't have to be No. 1 in the U.S. or the world to be a solid choice for an investment portfolio. It does have to post sustainable growth in sales and earnings, which will remain an elusive goal while subject to the periodic and expensive conflagrations with the UAW such as the 40-day strike last fall that cost the company $3.6 billion in profit.

For the moment, getting back to the daily task of building cars is essential for the financial health of every automaker. Toyota's plants in China are operating. Toyota's plants in Japan are partly dedicated to domestic consumption, mostly to export. About 30% of the vehicles sold in the U.S. come from Japan, the remainder built in North America.

Six-month TM chart vs. S&P 500 Source: Yahoo Finance

Toyota's ADRs are selling at about $121 a share and yielding about 3.6% at the current dividend rate. The shares are fairly priced on a fundamental basis, according to Yahoo.

I still like Toyota ADRs as an addition to a portfolio looking for exposure to mass transportation. Nothing is completely secure in today's environment. I would rate it a good bet that Toyota will be able to sustain its dividend through the current troubles, as well as show some price appreciation at least back to pre-corona levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.