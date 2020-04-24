Coronavirus And Stock Market: The 4 Steps

The biggest risk is not the direct hit from those measures, but the triggering of other economic events that can lead to a major economic crisis.

When a shocking event hits, people are left wondering what the stock market will do. Some of them stress about their savings put in ETFs that follow the S&P 500, such as the SPY, IVV, and VOO. Others have found the chance to utilize their free lockdown time for exploring the idea of profiting through guessing how the situation and the stock market will evolve.

That explains the increased traffic we see in stock market-related content. The traffic of my blog and YouTube channel has gone up as well, and I see loyal readers and viewers expecting my opinion. I will repeat that I find it hopeless and dangerous for somebody to try predicting the market. It is very common for people to think "COVID-19 will be soon contained and the market will go up", or "It will take time for us to find a cure, so the market will go down". Of course, the market and the illness are tightly connected, but not in that simplistic way. My thought process for unraveling the tangle contains four steps.

(1) How the illness will evolve

So far, COVID-19 seems to be more aggressive than the flu, but it is not clear yet how deadly it can be. Provided that some countries have reached the peak and thereby hoping that numbers won't grow significantly from here, so far it doesn't seem to be an epidemic event that happens once in every hundred years.

The fear is for the virus to explode in an unexpected way, causing an unprecedented number of deaths. The previous sentence, implying that current numbers are not anything extraordinary, is provoking when for our families, even a single death is a drama.

In an analysis using facts, "unprecedented" should be something that we rarely see in our lifetimes, and in my humble opinion, I will dare to say this is not the case so far. If it ever happened, it would be a real nightmare for our societies. The Spanish Flu is the most recent such event - a century ago. The first wave was moderate, but the second wave had a different magnitude. The numbers were more than 100x of what we experience with the seasonal flu or the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

(2) How we perceive the events and how we react

Justified or not, the way we perceive the situation and react to the events can have severe consequences in our societies. In a case where deaths significantly exceeded those of the seasonal flu or the risk of that happening was very material, the bleak reality and not the perception would be the determining factor.

But, in a case where the popular perception was prone to several biases and panic inflated by media hysteria, this wrong perception would lead to the same devastating effects in our lives as if the actual events had happened.

Think of a horrific second severe wave in autumn, proving those who worried a lot and advocated hard measures right. This would affect our lives and would be justified. But also think of an evolution that demonstrates COVID-19 is not more deadly or dangerous compared to flu. As with flu, there might be a few new cases and deaths this coming autumn. If the media continues broadcasting every single case and death and society takes it as an existential threat, then our lives will be affected in a similar way, even if it is unjustified.

Our reactions can also be irrational. Deriving from good or bad understanding, we may take actions that create more problems than those that they solve. I can accept and advocate behavior that derives from humanism. We should feel proud spending more than 20% of our GDP to save lives. But it's a pity if we do it in a way that creates more indirect deaths and misery.

When analyzing the situation, do not underestimate this factor. The virus can be a little more dangerous than what we think and if society for a reason stays calm, the average person won't feel a lot of difference in their lives. The virus can be less dangerous than flu, and society can be in such a state of alert that it can transform our lives and our society.

On both sides of the debate between advocates and critics of hard measures, we have capable scientists and serious voices. Nevertheless, under the climate of panic, I think that those talking about a disaster have greater appeal among the media and the public, and the other opinion may be underrepresented and targeted. A good piece bolstering the latter's case is this article by Stanford professor Ioannidis.

(3) How the economy will do

Our feelings and understanding lead our reactions, and our reactions affect our lives and thus the economy. So if (1) develops to something severe, or (2) develops to something severe, with or without the presence of (1), the economy will suffer - and it will continue suffering, at least for the time that (1) or (2) are present.

I can't be certain, but my initial belief and hope is that (1) will be something very short, and not extremely dangerous and unprecedented. I am a little less optimistic for (2), according to what I have seen so far. Maybe, later on - and I hope sooner rather than later - we will realize the damage that we do to the economy and take rational actions.

So, if (1) and/or (2), for which I will be using the term "root cause", persist for months, meaning lasting lockdowns and other extreme measures, they will be able to directly cause a major recession that will be long. If not, the direct shock to the economy will be short, increasing the possibilities of a quick V-shape recovery. My initial guess is that probably the "root cause" and the direct effects to the economy will be short. The real problem is the risk of secondary economic effects.

An economic shock is like an earthquake. Often having earthquakes, like in my native country Greece, means that the only option for buildings is to be built strong. So, when a 6.0R hits, you won't see severe destruction unless it hits our capital Athens, where almost one-third of the country's population lives. In countries with no earthquakes for a long period of time, people will be reassured and some weak buildings will be present.

In a similar manner, a decade of undisrupted growing economy - one of the longest cycles we have ever experienced - has made the system very fragile. A lot of problems are swept under the carpet, and some parts of the economy must be weak and sensitive to shocks. These parts of the economy may be overdebted or loss-making companies, surviving by being funded from the bubbly markets. They may be mediocre companies that the favorable conditions help them break even. They may be bad practices, as unstoppable buybacks and dividends being distributed while not supported by profitability, or bad lending practices. They may be heavily indebted households, sectors, or nations.

Before GFC, insiders and few other capable investors knew about the severity of the housing bubble and subprime loans. Most of us discovered those afterwards. Expect the same today. You don't have to know or guess what is the most fragile part of the economy bearing the greatest risk. What would be wise is to imagine that after many good years, it very probably exists and that it must be very fragile. We can't know this unknown, but this is the best way we can approach it.

(4) What the stock market will do

In the same way, the stock market and the S&P 500 index are from those things we cannot predict. What we can do is to estimate where we are and how low the prices that the coronavirus crash has produced are. When the stock market is cheaper, it promises higher long-term results. But is the market cheap?

John Kingham from the UK Value Investor has done a terrific job in presenting how the index valuation has evolved in CAPE valuation terms. Cyclical adjusted earnings grow through the years, and that explains the great long-term performance that stocks and the S&P 500 have. Sometimes, the prices (black line) run quicker than they should, and other times, they stay behind.

S&P 500 Valuation Rainbow (Source: The UK Value Investor)

The most cleverest thing to do is to be exposed in the multi-year holding of these interest-producing assets and not time them. However, for experienced investors, while they similarly can't predict the short-term trend, they may benefit from the terrific opportunities the market presents them about once in a decade. When CAPE goes towards the green side of the rainbow, it means that it has stayed behind, and for a few years, it promises astonishing performance.

The graph reveals that despite the steep decline, the S&P 500 is still expensive with multiples that have rarely persisted in history. That means that in the following years, it will produce inferior results, which can take the form of a further crash or a period during which its appreciation will decelerate. Those scenarios do not rule out a greater spike or a bubble before. What we can be confident in is that in the long term, the rainbow will act as gravity.

Does it make sense to "buy the dip"?

For speculators, it may be a "buy the dip" opportunity. Also, many so-called long-term investors say that they look 20 years ahead, but actually very few of them deeply share this type of thinking. The persistent high prices of the stocks are what make them confident, not their confidence in the value of the underlying assets. Peter Lynch has said something awesome: "Everyone says they're a long-term investor until the market has one of its major corrections." Despite the drop, most newcomer investors of this decade have not experienced significant stock losses yet.

I am very cautious about the fact that everybody is talking about buying the opportunity. When you have a real crisis and dip, most people experience huge losses, and they don't want to even hear about the stock market. Throughout history, masses do not buy; they sell when there is blood in the streets. It is really strange today that they are running to open accounts and buy stocks - not that strange, though, if we take into account that they still buy overvalued assets. If the S&P 500 goes below a CAPE of 15x (1,600 points) and stays low a few months, let's see how many of them will keep their thinking and not get panicked.

As I said earlier, for most people, just adding to the S&P 500 through the years and forgetting about the rest is the best thing that they can do. For the few who have the knowledge and the right temperament, the road is open to exploit devastating shocks and crashes. They have to face a big dilemma, though.

Buying heavily at times of great opportunities means that some part of their portfolio has to stay in cash. If that takes five years, the underlying assets may have increased their value more than 50% in this period. The cash will have produced almost nothing. So, even by buying them at a higher discount in the future, this won't be able to offset the value that has been created internally and abolished by not holding them.

Even worse, if the great opportunity - for the black line to reach the green part of the rainbow - takes 10 years, keeping the cash for that long will prove to be really costly. If it comes in three years, then waiting makes sense. The higher the prices, the better are the terms for exchanging stocks to cash. Also, higher prices suggest greater possibilities of being in the late part of the cycle, in a way that the opportunities in the green area of the rainbow may occur sooner.

Those who had thought the above and kept some cash, this is not the time to deploy it aggressively, because the prices are not at bargain levels, especially in the S&P 500. Also, as the four-step analysis suggests, it is very probable that we are at the dawn of a major economic crisis.

My stance

Before COVID-19 hit, I used to have a lot of cash in my portfolio, believing that valuations are high and that we are at the late part of the cycle. Initially, thinking that (1) would be something short, when the market went down, I slowly started deploying my cash in stocks, because I found holding too much cash to be inefficient.

I should mention that most of my buying was in UK stocks that I find extremely undervalued and defensive, like Royal Mail (OTCPK:ROYMF, OTCPK:ROYMY) and BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF). I also bought some aggressive businesses at ridiculous prices, but it seems that many of them won't make it through under the new conditions, especially those in retail.

Now, I see the prices bouncing back, and I see that (2) is going beyond what I had imagined and consequently (3) probably going further than what I had imagined. Definitely, this is not the best time to deploy more of my cash. I feel good because I am owning stocks for the long term, but also cash for exploiting a very possible further decline.

In addition, a small part of my portfolio contains far-out-of-the-money put options of overvalued stocks as a hedge and insurance. Read my recent article on AMD to learn more about my thinking. I should note, though, that I do not think that less experienced investors should deal with options.

Conclusion

The stock market and the illness are connected, but not in a simplistic way, rather containing four major steps linking them. I consider the illness (1) to be less dangerous than we think, and that it will end soon. Maybe, our perception and the measures (2) we take are excessive and may cause more problems and misery than the illness by itself. Thus, the economy (3) will take a direct hit - one that I hope will be short, provided that we realize the damage that we do and take rational actions. My biggest fear is that the situation can possibly trigger other events in fragile parts of the economy that can lead to a major economic crisis.

CAPE ratio shows that the S&P 500 is still expensive, despite the recent steep decline. For most people, staying passively invested and thinking of the far future is the best thing that they can do. For those who have kept cash, this is not the time to aggressively deploy it, since the prices are not at bargain levels, especially in the S&P 500, and since a major crisis probably lies ahead.

Personally, I see great opportunities outside the US, and mainly in the UK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTGOF, ROYMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have also bought AMD put options.