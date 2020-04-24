Longfor Group: Premium Valuation Unjustified Given Lowered Growth Expectations

Longfor Group's financial position is strong with a relatively comfortable net gearing of 51%, a low funding cost of 4.54% and a long weighted average debt maturity of 6.04 years.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:LGFRY) (OTCPK:LNGPF) [960:HK].

The coronavirus outbreak led to a construction halt for its property projects and rent reductions for its malls, but there are signs of recovery and normalization since March 2020. Nevertheless, Longfor Group still only expects contracted sales in FY2020 to grow by +7.2% YoY, which is lower than +20.9% YoY contracted sales growth achieved in FY2019. The company's rental income growth for shopping malls is also expected to moderate from +31.9% in FY2018 to 26.4% in FY2019, primarily as a result of rental concessions offered to tenants. Given lowered growth expectations for FY2020, Longfor Group's premium valuation at over 10 times P/E is unjustified.

On the other hand, Longfor Group's land banking strategy is prudent with the majority of the company's land bank located in Tier-1 and Tier-2 Mainland China cities, which implies more resilient demand. Also, Longfor Group's financial position is strong with a relatively comfortable net gearing of 51%, a low funding cost of 4.54% and a long weighted average debt maturity of 6.04 years. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Longfor Group is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Longfor Group published on October 18, 2019. Longfor Group's share price has increased by +17% from HK$32.70 as of October 17, 2019 to HK$38.35 as of April 23, 2020 since my initiation. Longfor Group trades at 11.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples of 7.9 times and 8.6 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at a significant premium to its Mainland China property developer peers which typically trade at mid single-digit P/E multiples. Longfor Group also offers a consensus forward next 12 months' dividend yield of 4.1%.

Readers are advised to trade in Longfor Group shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 960:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $29 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on the majority of industries in many countries globally, and the Chinese property sector is no exception. In the company's FY2019 financial results announcement, Longfor Group highlighted that construction for the company's property development project suffered from "a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak," and its property investment business provided "rent reduction to over 4,500 partnership brands and merchants in its 39 shopping malls."

But as the coronavirus situation in Mainland China has improved significantly since March 2020, and there have been signs of recovery.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on March 24, 2020, Longfor Group provided more details regarding the status of its business operations. The company disclosed that approximately 96% of its 216 construction sites have resumed normal operations by mid-March 2020. This suggests that revenue recognition for Longfor Group's property development projects, determined based on construction progress, is not likely to be affected significantly on a full year basis.

With respect to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's contracted sales, Longfor Group emphasized that under 5% of the company's salable resources are derived from Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. More importantly, the company noticed that home sales in China have been gradually reverting to normalized levels. For certain regions in Mainland China such as the Yangtze River Delta, Longfor Group observed that home sales in March 2020 are already back to nearly 80% of levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak. I discuss more about Longfor Group's FY2020 contracted sales target in the next section.

Lower Contracted Sales Growth For FY2020

Longfor Group delivered contracted sales of RMB242.50 billion in FY2019, which implied a decent +20.9% YoY growth last year. The company's contracted sales declined by -14.2% YoY from RMB44.48 billion in 3M2019 to RMB38.16 billion in 3M2020.

Although Longfor Group highlighted at the recent results briefing on March 24, 2020 that it sees the Mainland China property market returning to normalcy by April 2020, the company has set a more conservative contracted sales target of RMB260 billion for FY2020, which represents a +7.2% YoY growth. The RMB260 billion contracted sales target also implies a modest sell-through rate of 63% based on the company's salable resources of RMB410 billion as of end-2019 which increased +13% YoY.

More importantly, Longfor Group only focuses on Tier-1, Tier-2 cities in Mainland China, and "city clusters within metropolitan circles" as per the company's FY2019 financial results announcement. As a result, demand for Longfor Group's property development projects should be relatively more resilient, notwithstanding the fact that there is uncertainty over economic growth for Mainland China this year.

Rental Income Growth Expected To Moderate In FY2020

Longfor Group achieved a very impressive +41.5% YoY increase in total rental income from RMB4,090 million in FY2018 to RMB5,789 million in FY2019. This was primarily attributable to shopping malls that contributed 79% of the company's total rental income in FY2019. Specifically, Longfor Group's rental income from shopping malls grew by +31.9% YoY from RMB3,600 million in FY2018 to RMB4,748 million in FY2019.

As highlighted in the preceding section, Longfor Group provided rent reductions to its shopping mall tenants to help them cope with the coronavirus outbreak. Longfor Group disclosed more details of how its shopping mall tenants were affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the extent of the company's financial aid, at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 24, 2020.

Approximately 80% of Longfor Group's 39 shopping malls were temporarily shut down in February 2020, but all the shopping malls have subsequently re-opened by March 2020. The company offered a 50% rental discount to its shopping mall tenants for the period between late-January 2020 and end-March 2020. An estimated RMB500 million in rental concessions were provided, which is close to 9% of the company's FY2019 total rental income.

Taking into account the rent concession, Longfor Group is guiding for rental income of RMB6 billion from shopping malls for FY2020. This is equivalent to a +26.4% YoY growth for FY2020, which is a tad slower than the +31.9% YoY growth in rental income for FY2019. Nevertheless, the long-term growth prospects for Longfor Group's shopping mall business remain intact, with the company targeting to more than double its number of malls from 39 as at the end of FY2019 to 80 in three to four years' time.

Strong Financial Position

The coronavirus outbreak poses significant uncertainties for economies, industries and businesses around the world, and companies such as Longfor Group with strong balance sheets to weather the storm are relatively safer investment candidates compared with their highly-geared peers.

Longfor Group has a very strong financial position. The company's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was 51% as of end-FY2019, compared the average 90%-100% net gearing for a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked.

The company's average funding cost was also low at 4.54% in FY2019, while most Mainland China property developers have average borrowing costs in the 6%-7% range. Furthermore, Longfor Group has limited refinancing risks, with a long weighted average debt maturity of 6.04 years, and under 10% of the company's total debt is short-term debt that matures in less than a year.

Valuation And Dividends

Longfor Group trades at 11.2 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 11.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of HK$38.35 as of April 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 7.9 times and 8.6 times respectively.

The stock trades at a significant premium to its peers. I have written articles on more than 20 Mainland China property developers on Seeking Alpha, and most of these property companies only trade at mid single-digit P/E multiples.

Longfor Group is also valued by the market at 2.1 times P/B, versus the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.4 times and 1.7 times respectively.

The stock offers a trailing 12 months' dividend yield of 3.4% and a consensus forward next 12 months' dividend yield of 4.1%. The company proposed a final dividend of RMB0.84 per share for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to RMB1.20. This represents a +21% YoY growth in absolute terms versus FY2018 dividends per share of RMB0.99, and a dividend payout ratio of 45%. Longfor Group guided at its FY2019 results briefing on March 24, 2020 that the company will maintain its current dividend payout ratio going forward.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Longfor Group are weaker-than-expected contracted sales and rental income growth, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout ratio in the future.

