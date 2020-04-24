Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Dividend Yield Outstrips 10-Year Treasury, Rightfully So

If realized vol doesn't pick up soon, there is plenty of room for spot VIX to fall into the low-to-mid thirties, and the VX term structure could change shape accordingly.

Stocks do indeed trade with a higher yield (especially with buy-backs) than USTs, but there is dramatic uncertainty. There's every good reason to expect a healthy premium here.

Market Intro

Spot VIX is down a couple vol points, back under 40, as US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) flag listlessly into the close of the week, with a touch of downside bias.

The performance is pretty decent when taken in the context of both European (VGK) and Asian (AAXJ) markets being mostly down somewhere in the neighborhood of one percent or so.

Thoughts on Volatility

On a total return basis, few would argue with the idea that stocks deserve a risk premium over bonds. There has been plenty of healthy discussion as to just how large a premium is necessary. To my way of thinking, projected volatility on total returns provides an important segment to such a response. In other words, if projections of market volatility on an equity index such as the S&P are quite high compared with an equal-horizon Treasury, then so should the required premium.

Unfortunately for investors, most of the large yield premium currently on issue by S&P companies has to do with the parsimonious yields on US Treasury Securities - the lowest nominal rates on record. That doesn't provide ample reason for putting one's scarce capital at risk. Still, there is undeniably a yield premium presently on US stocks, and this doesn't count for share buybacks (which are quite likely to decline markedly over the next several quarters).

My thanks go out to both Free Capital and JCCIII for their comments in the prior MVB.

We should bear in mind that Treasury yields climbed for a decent chunk of September through the end of the year. My take here is that much of the stock market rebound had to do with easing monetary policy and the perception that the trade discussions would not be providing as much angst going forward; that seems to have held true.

But I agree that, between September of '19 and more or less through January, US equities took on an almost invincible quality that looked very toppy.

More shut downs. Now, in economic theory, shutdown (a short-run decision) is not really the same as liquidation (a long-run decision). I'm keeping my eyes pealed on this kind of issue, because as JCCIII's comment above alludes to, the underlying economic reality for these risk assets may not be so long.

Monetary and fiscal policy, no matter how powerful, will only be able to paint over crippled economic activity for so long.

Term Structure

The VX term structure still has a decent amount of pitch to it - almost nine vol points between the front and back months. As mentioned in the previous MVB, the roll yield here is next to nothing. Short-vol position takers on the SVXY ETP may indeed get roll decay to finally move in their favor if the S&P retests the high end of its recent range, or even just continues to calm.

Clearly short-term realized vol has been tracking at far more reasonable levels of late. To the extent that forward-looking measures such as VX futures are working on a basis of past as prologue, the groundwork for another push lower may be in the offing. Days today where US equities are just muddling around, coupled with a 5% cut in spot VIX, indicates that vol pricing may be downward bound. There is only so long current prices can hold up if the realized vol isn't there to back up the thesis that justifies these levels.

Not that this should come as any large surprise, but VIX of EFA is also calming considerably. It's not a bad exercise to look at several measures of implied volatility (though the action in the options markets for S&P is much thicker) to get a sense for how much of a stand-alone one's preferred instrument(s) may be.

Because EFA represents a broad geographic cross-section (this is my hypothesis anyway), EFA VIX generally prints lower than S&P VIX at any given time. We see that again, but what interests me is that one might argue that Europe, which makes up a sizeable chunk of EFA, has been harder hit than the US in terms of the severity of the virus, as well as the policy response.

Wrap Up

