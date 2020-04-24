Lamb Weston Remains Overpriced

Image source

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed some very expensive stocks in this market. The sudden decline (or complete cessation) of some forms of revenue has caused investors to examine companies' prospects in ways that were never needed before. This has led to some pretty drastic revaluations in share prices in a lot of cases.

One such case is potato giant Lamb Weston (LW), which distributes frozen potato products, among others, to retailers and restaurants around the world. The company's massive exposure to restaurants is a huge problem in my view, and even though shares are down roughly a third since their pre-crisis high, I still don't think they are cheap enough.

Unattractive revenue mix

Lamb Weston's revenue mix works fine under normal circumstances. The company supplies frozen products to restaurants and retailers, with about half of its revenue being here in North America, and the other half outside of North America.

The problem is that Lamb Weston derives 31% of its total revenue from restaurants in North America, while much of its global revenue is beholden to the same industry. That means volumes almost certainly have plummeted in the company's fiscal fourth quarter and likely will for another quarter or two at a minimum, depending upon how long the world economy is shut down.

The company cited weak demand from restaurants in China in its Q3 report, and I have to imagine the fourth quarter report will be awful. That will include the full impact of COVID-19 on US restaurants and retailers, as well as more negative news from China and other parts of the globe that have been hit hard by the virus. Keep in mind the bad news reported in the Q3 release was prior to the vast majority of the world's shut down orders, so the impact would have been slight compared to what is certain to come in Q4.

Apart from this being a near-term story, I cannot help but think restaurant traffic will rebuild slowly after the outbreak's initial impacts have passed. We don't know what the reopening of the economy will look like, but it could very well be staggered, which would extend the pain for restaurants. Even if it isn't mandated to be staggered, we simply don't know how quickly consumers will return to restaurants in their normal volumes. None of this is good for Lamb Weston.

Even under largely normal circumstances for Q3, Lamb Weston struggled. Revenue was essentially flat as acquisitions, volumes, pricing, and calendar shifts all roughly offset each other. Gross margins fell from 28.8% of revenue to 26.7% in Q3 year-over-year, as higher input costs weighed. EPS fell 20% in Q3 due to these issues, and that was before the real impact of the virus was felt.

In other words, Lamb Weston wasn't performing that well before the virus crushed restaurant sales; what must Q4 results look like?

An untenable valuation

Earnings estimates have been hammered for this year, which has one quarter left, as well as the next two years.

Before the virus hit, analysts had Lamb Weston hitting ~$3.50 in EPS. That number has come down to $2.71 as of today, implying that Q4 will be pretty ugly. The thing is that while some businesses will rebound fairly quickly after the crisis is over, I'm not sure restaurants will, and that's a problem for Lamb Weston.

Indeed, I must not be the only one, as estimates for next year and the year after have also come way down. We should be back to some sort of normal state two years from now, but it is apparent the damage done to Lamb Weston through this crisis is going to be something other than a short-term issue.

The interesting thing is that despite this obvious risk, shares are still way too expensive, in my view.

Shares trade for 21 times this year's earnings, and next year's, and 19 times 2022 earnings. Those are steep multiples for a company with little to no growth, and huge, unmitigable headwinds in the near-to-medium term. In fact, I'm not convinced Lamb Weston would command such a valuation in normal times, let alone in times of crisis where its revenue streams are at serious, long-term risk.

The bottom line

I get that food businesses tend to trade with higher multiples because of their stability and reliable earnings. However, Lamb Weston is highly concentrated in one product - potatoes - and is reliant upon restaurants around the world for a large portion of its revenue.

It has become clear this crisis is not only huge in its scale but also deep in the damage it is causing. I have a hard time believing Lamb Weston will bounce back quickly from this crisis. While the stock price has been reset lower, it has largely just been to reset based upon lower EPS, not necessarily a lower valuation. I think both are needed, and since the latter hasn't occurred, I still think Lamb Weston is too expensive.

The company has pulled its prior guidance, as well as its buyback program, although it is still paying its diminutive dividend, which currently yields just 1.6%. Given these factors, I think your investment dollars can be put to much better use than a company with a subpar yield, little to no growth, and enormous macro headwinds in front of it. Lamb Weston is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.