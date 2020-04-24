Netflix: A Sweet Spot For Traders

Being one of the most heavily traded stocks on the Street, Netflix has become a sweet spot for technical traders, particularly in the post-coronavirus world.

We have last published an update on Netflix on April 7 (See Article), where we made five technical calls about FAANG names ahead of the upcoming earnings. Specifically, we were Bullish on Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX) and Bearish on Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL). Well, one down and four to go: so far, NFLX shares are up approximately 16% since we published our article, breaking into the "$400 to $450 range", as we predicted.

In the present note, we would like to comment on the quarter results, but even broadly discuss the direction that NFLX shares can take in the near term in a non-fundamental way. Being one of the most heavily traded stocks on the Street, Netflix has become a sweet spot for traders in the post-coronavirus world. Furthermore, in the last couple of months it has also become a destination of safety, given its stay-at-home model.

Why We Remain a BUY:

Earnings Miss - A Nothing-Burger: When the stock is the market's darling and hits new highs, while most S&P 500 names sit in the bear market, you can make a safe bet that it's going to be scrutinized as meticulously as possible. Consequently, there has been a lot of consternation over the earnings miss during the quarter, albeit the company missed it by only 4 cents, delivering an EPS of $1.57. If we taken into account increased SG&A that needs to keep up with aggressive subscriber growth, it does become a nothing-burger.

Speaking of Subscriber Growth - Remarkable Even for Stay-At-Home Period: Let's not forget that the stay-at-home policies took effect during the last two weeks of the first quarter, for some states - during the very last week. However, the company reported nearly 16 MM new subscribers, which was more than twice above its guidance and analyst estimates. This is an incredible achievement, particularly given the fact that Netflix's model has been around for many years and is a nice-to-have, rather than a must (like Zoom). In other words, those who wanted Netflix subscription could have received it months or years ago. The fact that the company got 8 MM incremental subscribers in March is a testament not so much to the coronavirus situation, but to the quality of its service. It is also a reminder that these customers will likely be sticky, with many remaining as subscribers long after the stay-at-home period is over (unlike Zoom.)

Bears Warn of Post-Stay-At-Home Decline in Subscriber Growth, But... We are not sold on the fact that new subscriber growth will take a strong hit after people start going back to work later this year. First, we believe that the meaningful beat in subscriber growth would have still taken place in 1Q even without COVID. Second, we see subscriber growth as content-driven, rather than isolation-driven. Consumers have enough entertainment at home to choose from, however, it is NFLX's content, such as "The Crown" and "Over The Moon" (just like "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" in 2019), to name a few of examples, that make the difference. Third, the significant growth in subscribers has most likely increased the word-of-mouth advertising for Netflix, which should lead to sustainable growth, or, at a worst-case scenario - a moderate decline, during the subsequent quarters. It is true that 1Q21 and 2Q21 will see tough comps, but we are not convinced that a major deceleration is coming.

Continued Flight to Safety: When it comes to FAANG stocks, it often is a zero sum game. In other words: when investors sell one of the five stocks, they may add to positions to some of the other four. Historically, Netflix is usually the first of the five to report earnings, and, if the quarter is good, it usually benefits from additions when other members of the FAANG club miss estimates or disappoint with guidance. As we stated in the article above, we expect Facebook and Google to take a beating after the quarter, primarily on advertising concerns. We would closely watch what happens to NFLX shares the next trading day: we predict that if FB and GOOGL meaningfully retreat, NFLX may actually gain.

Stock's Momentum is Beyond Valuation: While we provide the valuation below, we believe that stocks, like Amazon and Netflix, are beyond traditional valuation at present. Rather, we see a handful of names, such as Walmart, Costco, and Zoom, that are treated by the market as immune to the coronavirus headwinds (once again: we actually believe that NFLX is a solid stock on its own) and this just leads to more and more long positions from traders. It is not inconceivable for these stocks to hit their all-time highs while the S&P actually retreats back into the bear territory.

A Sweet Spot for Traders: Every time the company reports solid earnings (and yes, a slight EPS miss would not disqualify the company this time), traders get comfortable with NFLX trading around a certain $50 band, where it usually stays until the following quarter. In this case, we believe this range is $400-$450, where shares will likely remain, even if the S&P 500 index retreats (Recall that during the March market rout NFLX shares roughly remained within the $325-$375 band). This in itself is a mecca for traders, who can undertake a number of not only long but also short trades throughout the day, both of the stock and underlying put/call options. Therefore, even if some investors have doubts about Netflix's fundamentals, there are clear opportunities that exist on the technical level.

Valuation: As we note above, the NFLX story should not be closely scrutinized for peer comparisons or other relevant data. In fact, both P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples seem unreasonably high, but that's just the nature of this stock. We apply the P/E of 74x and EV/EBITDA of 53x on our 2020 estimates of $6.89 EPS and $4.118 billion of EBITDA, respectively, which in turn yields the target price of $485.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following risks as potentially damaging NFLX's business. In our view, most of the key risks are technology-related:

1. Reliance on a few suppliers to provide key aspects of technology.

2. Use of a limited number of data centers and a single cloud-based platform to deliver services.

3. Security of personal information, as it pertains to prospective customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.