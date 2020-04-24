Spirit AeroSystems Is Cheap Ahead Of Cash Flow Inflection Point

Things will start to look better from 3Q onward but much depends on MAX resumption and the passing of COVID-19.

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) was once a stock with relatively safe cash flow generation but all of that has faded into distant memory as the company grapples with 737-MAX's return to service and uncertainty around air travel demand once COVID-19 passes. The market has been quick to deliver the punishment on the over-reliance on Boeing, with both stocks down significantly compared to the SP500.

4Q19 results will have little bearing on the future

We know little about how COVID-19 will pan out in 2020 whereas the return to service for 737-MAX is also uncertain with estimates putting it in Q2. But, I believe the severity of the pandemic was not known at the time the company held the 4Q19 earnings call in February, so I presume this date will only get pushed back.

We are already seeing fuselage profit margin diving, this will likely be the most severe in 1Q20.

Update on liquidity

The company ended FY19 with about $2.4bn, including a $800m revolver. Some flexibility around its covenants in 2020 have been negotiated. Progress in FMI acquisition of $120M signals that the company is still ahead of some planned deals which aims to position the company away from reliance on Boeing and into defense.

Cash flow inflection point

There should be significant cash burn in 1H20E with a majority of it in 1Q20. If, and only if, 737 MAX resumes production and aircraft demand somewhat returns to normalcy, can 3Q start to get closer to cash flow breakeven. The market consensus points to a bleak picture below:

2021-2022 is the period to focus on

For 737 MAX, the company plans to raise production to ~50/month in 2022 from ~30/month by year end 2020. Capacity is targeted for 57/month and Spirit hopes to achieve that once demand resumes.

It is rather pointless to judge the stock now because significant uncertainty lies ahead but the path to strong free cash flow generation of $6.2/share is not unreasonable. That translates to a 2018-2022E CAGR of about 7%.

Applying the P/FCF of 13.6x (20% discount to the historical average of 17x as 2022 is 2 years in the future), we get a price target of $84.3.

So, if things can truly return to normal, this stock is very inexpensive in front of a robust cash flow ramp.

